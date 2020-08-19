You are the owner of this article.
Preseason prep softball ratings, 8/20
Preseason prep softball ratings, 8/20

State Softball, 10.16

Omaha Marian's Maddia Groff pitches during a game against Lincoln North Star during the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings in 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

CLASS A

1. Papillion-La Vista (36-0), returning starters: 10

Monarchs return just about everybody from last year's historic run to Class A title.

2. Omaha Marian (22-7), RS: 7

A nice blend of experience and young talent has the Crusaders primed for big season.

3. Millard West (22-13), RS: 7

If Wildcats can show improvement in circle, they won't have very many weaknesses.

4. Lincoln Southwest (28-10), RS: 7

Silver Hawks always have a potent lineup and the pitching should be improved.

5. Gretna (27-10), RS: 7

Must replace Billie Andrews, but returns three-year starting P Grace Buffington.

6. Bellevue East (17-16), RS: 8

Chieftains have six seniors leading the way, including pitcher Katie Cunningham.

7. Lincoln North Star (28-12), RS: 7

Gators will turn to a pair of young pitchers, and lineup remains productive and fast.

8. Millard South (25-10), RS: 3

A young group of Patriots now gets a chance to step in and make an impression.

9. Kearney (20-14), RS: 8

Bearcats lost only two seniors, and earned some notable wins last year.

10. Lincoln Southeast (17-21), RS: 5

Knights return powerful lineup, including slugger Rylan Ewoldt, and add six transfers.

Contenders: Elkhorn South, Lincoln East, Millard North, North Platte, Omaha Westside.

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt (28-4), RS: 7

SkyHawks have the depth and talent to challenge any team in state (Class A, too).

2. Hastings (28-9), RS: 8

Tigers have a deep lineup led by Sophie Cerveny, Kaelan Schutz and Samantha Schmidt.

3. Elkhorn (30-5), RS: 6

OF Ella Dalton, OF/P Jaycee Schutte and INF Camryn Cramer lead the way.

4. Beatrice (32-6), RS: 5

Must replace a successful senior class, but this remains an athletic, talented group.

5. Norris (20-10), RS: 6

Titans have two-way star Alexis Wiggins and plenty of talent around her.

6. Crete (30-6), RS: 7

Cards return a veteran pitcher in Lexi Mach as well as some talented hitters.

7. Seward (23-15), RS: 6

Bluejays have one of the top pitchers in Class B in three-year starter Sydney Parra.

8. Bennington (14-14), RS: 7

Junior SS Taylor Sedlacek leads the way for the Badgers.

9. Wayne (35-4), RS: 6

Defending state champs must replace Super-State pitcher Tori Kniesche.

10. Waverly (20-12), RS: 7

If Vikings can get their pitching up to speed, they'll be in position to make noise.

Contenders: Blair, Omaha Gross.

CLASS C

1. Guardian Angels CC (29-5), RS: 7

Three all-staters return, including pitcher, from last year's state runner-up team.

2. Auburn (24-8), RS: 6

Bulldogs, who have Kylie Allen back, look to build on last year's third-place finish.

3. Fairbury (28-5), RS: 6

Defending champ must replace a lot of run production; P Jami Mans will lead the way.

4. Malcolm (22-13), RS: 6

Clippers have a nice blend of power, speed, defense, experience and youth.

5. Bishop Neumann (17-11), RS: 8

Cavaliers look to get back into state title picture with a young team.

6. Hastings SC (25-9), RS: 7

Hawkettes need to find new pitcher but return four players who hit .400 or better.

7. Arlington (22-8), RS: 4

Eagles must replace P Sarah Theiler, but C Kylee Bruning leads a talented bunch.

8. Kearney Catholic (23-9), RS: 9

Stars have a deep lineup and looking to build on last year's state tourney appearance.

9. Milford (19-9), RS: 5

Eagles must replace five multi-year starters; C Abby Houk will provide leadership.

10. Cozad (24-9), RS: 7

Haymakers return a lot of experience, including pitcher Reagan Armagost (18-5 in ’19).

Contenders: Centennial, Central City, Twin River.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

