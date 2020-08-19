Preseason prep softball ratings, 8/20

CLASS A
1. Papillion-La Vista (36-0), returning starters: 10
Monarchs return just about everybody from last year's historic run to Class A title.
2. Omaha Marian (22-7), RS: 7
A nice blend of experience and young talent has the Crusaders primed for big season.
3. Millard West (22-13), RS: 7
If Wildcats can show improvement in circle, they won't have very many weaknesses.
4. Lincoln Southwest (28-10), RS: 7
Silver Hawks always have a potent lineup and the pitching should be improved.
5. Gretna (27-10), RS: 7
Must replace Billie Andrews, but returns three-year starting P Grace Buffington.
6. Bellevue East (17-16), RS: 8
Chieftains have six seniors leading the way, including pitcher Katie Cunningham.
7. Lincoln North Star (28-12), RS: 7
Gators will turn to a pair of young pitchers, and lineup remains productive and fast.
8. Millard South (25-10), RS: 3
A young group of Patriots now gets a chance to step in and make an impression.
9. Kearney (20-14), RS: 8
Bearcats lost only two seniors, and earned some notable wins last year.
10. Lincoln Southeast (17-21), RS: 5
Knights return powerful lineup, including slugger Rylan Ewoldt, and add six transfers.
Contenders: Elkhorn South, Lincoln East, Millard North, North Platte, Omaha Westside.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt (28-4), RS: 7
SkyHawks have the depth and talent to challenge any team in state (Class A, too).
2. Hastings (28-9), RS: 8
Tigers have a deep lineup led by Sophie Cerveny, Kaelan Schutz and Samantha Schmidt.
3. Elkhorn (30-5), RS: 6
OF Ella Dalton, OF/P Jaycee Schutte and INF Camryn Cramer lead the way.
4. Beatrice (32-6), RS: 5
Must replace a successful senior class, but this remains an athletic, talented group.
5. Norris (20-10), RS: 6
Titans have two-way star Alexis Wiggins and plenty of talent around her.
6. Crete (30-6), RS: 7
Cards return a veteran pitcher in Lexi Mach as well as some talented hitters.
7. Seward (23-15), RS: 6
Bluejays have one of the top pitchers in Class B in three-year starter Sydney Parra.
8. Bennington (14-14), RS: 7
Junior SS Taylor Sedlacek leads the way for the Badgers.
9. Wayne (35-4), RS: 6
Defending state champs must replace Super-State pitcher Tori Kniesche.
10. Waverly (20-12), RS: 7
If Vikings can get their pitching up to speed, they'll be in position to make noise.
Contenders: Blair, Omaha Gross.
CLASS C
1. Guardian Angels CC (29-5), RS: 7
Three all-staters return, including pitcher, from last year's state runner-up team.
2. Auburn (24-8), RS: 6
Bulldogs, who have Kylie Allen back, look to build on last year's third-place finish.
3. Fairbury (28-5), RS: 6
Defending champ must replace a lot of run production; P Jami Mans will lead the way.
4. Malcolm (22-13), RS: 6
Clippers have a nice blend of power, speed, defense, experience and youth.
5. Bishop Neumann (17-11), RS: 8
Cavaliers look to get back into state title picture with a young team.
6. Hastings SC (25-9), RS: 7
Hawkettes need to find new pitcher but return four players who hit .400 or better.
7. Arlington (22-8), RS: 4
Eagles must replace P Sarah Theiler, but C Kylee Bruning leads a talented bunch.
8. Kearney Catholic (23-9), RS: 9
Stars have a deep lineup and looking to build on last year's state tourney appearance.
9. Milford (19-9), RS: 5
Eagles must replace five multi-year starters; C Abby Houk will provide leadership.
10. Cozad (24-9), RS: 7
Haymakers return a lot of experience, including pitcher Reagan Armagost (18-5 in ’19).
Contenders: Centennial, Central City, Twin River.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!