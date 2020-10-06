 Skip to main content
Prep softball subdistrict scores, 10/6
agate

Prep softball subdistrict scores, 10/6

Softball

SUBDISTRICTS

CLASS B

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

B-1 at Nebraska City

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 12, x-Nebraska City 4

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 6, Omaha Gross 5

Final: Omaha Gross 11, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 3 

B-2 at Blair

Omaha Mercy 12, x-Platteview 0

Blair vs. Omaha Mercy, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-3 at Omaha Skutt

Elkhorn North vs. Bennington, 4

Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North/Bennington winner, 5:30 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-4 at Elkhorn

Ashland-Greenwood 7, x-DC West/Concordia 4  

Elkhorn vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-5 at Norris

Wahoo 14, x-Beatrice 10

Norris vs. Wahoo, 3:45 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-6 at Wayne

NEN 10, x-Wayne 2

Final: Crete 12, NEN 2

B-7 at Seward

York 11, x-Columbus Lakeview 1

Seward vs. York, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-8 at Hastings

Grand Island CC vs. Northwest, 2

Hastings vs. Northwest-Grand Island CC winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-9 at Hastings

Lexington 10, x-Holdrege 9

Lexington 13, Adams Central 5

Final: Adams Central vs. Lexington

B-10 at Scottsbluff

Chadron vs. Gering, noon MT

Scottsbluff vs. Chadron/Gering winner, 2 MT (second game to follow, if necessary).

High school softball logo 2014
