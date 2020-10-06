Prep softball subdistrict scores, 10/6

Softball
SUBDISTRICTS
CLASS B
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
B-1 at Nebraska City
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 12, x-Nebraska City 4
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 6, Omaha Gross 5
Final: Omaha Gross 11, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 3
B-2 at Blair
Omaha Mercy 12, x-Platteview 0
Blair vs. Omaha Mercy, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-3 at Omaha Skutt
Elkhorn North vs. Bennington, 4
Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North/Bennington winner, 5:30 (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-4 at Elkhorn
Ashland-Greenwood 7, x-DC West/Concordia 4
Elkhorn vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-5 at Norris
Wahoo 14, x-Beatrice 10
Norris vs. Wahoo, 3:45 (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-6 at Wayne
NEN 10, x-Wayne 2
Final: Crete 12, NEN 2
B-7 at Seward
York 11, x-Columbus Lakeview 1
Seward vs. York, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-8 at Hastings
Grand Island CC vs. Northwest, 2
Hastings vs. Northwest-Grand Island CC winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-9 at Hastings
Lexington 10, x-Holdrege 9
Lexington 13, Adams Central 5
Final: Adams Central vs. Lexington
B-10 at Scottsbluff
Chadron vs. Gering, noon MT
Scottsbluff vs. Chadron/Gering winner, 2 MT (second game to follow, if necessary).
