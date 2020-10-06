Prep softball subdistrict scores, 10/6

Norris vs. Wahoo, 3:45 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-6 at Wayne

NEN 10, x-Wayne 2

Final: Crete 12, NEN 2

B-7 at Seward

York 11, x-Columbus Lakeview 1

Seward vs. York, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-8 at Hastings

Grand Island CC vs. Northwest, 2

Hastings vs. Northwest-Grand Island CC winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-9 at Hastings

Lexington 10, x-Holdrege 9

Lexington 13, Adams Central 5

Final: Adams Central vs. Lexington

B-10 at Scottsbluff

Chadron vs. Gering, noon MT

Scottsbluff vs. Chadron/Gering winner, 2 MT (second game to follow, if necessary).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0