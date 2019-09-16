Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 12, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Southwest 13-14 Lincoln Southeast 5-9
Norris 11, Lincoln Pius X 3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Blair vs. Papillion-La Vista South
Guardian Angels CC vs. NEN
Malcolm 13, Ashland-Greenwood 1
Omaha Gross 14, South Sioux City 0
Platteview 14, Omaha Northwest 6
Twin River vs. Central City
Waverly 6, Ralston 1
You have free articles remaining.
Wayne vs. Schuyler
Wayne 15, West Point-Beemer 0
West Point-Beemer vs. Schuyler
York vs. Crete
Yutan/Mead 7, Conestoga 4
METRO TOURNAMENT
Gretna 4, Millard West 0
Papillion-La Vista 2, Omaha Marian 0
Papillion-La Vista South 10, Gretna 0
Highlights
Yutan/Mead 7, Conestoga 4: Rachel Steinauer led the Patriots with four hits and four RBIs. Steinauer added an inside-the-park two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning and later added a triple.
Malcolm 13, Ashland-Greenwood 1: Taylor Glause had a grand slam and five RBIs to lead the Clippers. Hailey Wessel added three doubles and three RBIs.
Waverly 6, Ralston 1: Sydney Griffin had two hits and two RBIs, including a double to lead the Vikings. Kennedi Claycomb also added two hits and two RBIs, and pitched her way to the victory with five strikeouts.