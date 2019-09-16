{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 12, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Southwest 13-14 Lincoln Southeast 5-9

Norris 11, Lincoln Pius X 3

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas vs. Wilber-Clatonia

Blair vs. Papillion-La Vista South

Guardian Angels CC vs. NEN

Malcolm 13, Ashland-Greenwood 1

Omaha Gross 14, South Sioux City 0

Platteview 14, Omaha Northwest 6

Twin River vs. Central City

Waverly 6, Ralston 1

Wayne vs. Schuyler

Wayne 15, West Point-Beemer 0

West Point-Beemer vs. Schuyler

York vs. Crete

Yutan/Mead 7, Conestoga 4

METRO TOURNAMENT

Gretna 4, Millard West 0

Papillion-La Vista 2, Omaha Marian 0

Papillion-La Vista South 10, Gretna 0

Highlights

Yutan/Mead 7, Conestoga 4: Rachel Steinauer led the Patriots with four hits and four RBIs. Steinauer added an inside-the-park two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning and later added a triple.

Malcolm 13, Ashland-Greenwood 1: Taylor Glause had a grand slam and five RBIs to lead the Clippers. Hailey Wessel added three doubles and three RBIs.

Waverly 6, Ralston 1: Sydney Griffin had two hits and two RBIs, including a double to lead the Vikings. Kennedi Claycomb also added two hits and two RBIs, and pitched her way to the victory with five strikeouts.

