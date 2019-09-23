Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln High 5
Lincoln Northeast 5-9, Lincoln Southeast 3-6
Lincoln North Star at Millard South
Millard West 7, Lincoln Southwest 6
OTHER SCHOOLS
Cass County Central 2, Ashland-Greenwood 1
Bennington at Bellevue East
Bishop Neumann 7, Syracuse 6
Blue Hill at Central City
Blue Hill vs. Ord
Columbus Lakeview at Seward
Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Omaha Westside 1
Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista South
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan at Blue River
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan vs. St. Paul
Fremont at Columbus (DH)
Gothenburg at CCV
Highway 91 at North Bend Central
Kearney Catholic 11-14, Hastings St. Cecilia 2-6
Millard North 13, Ralston 8
Nebraska City at Conestoga
Waverly 5, Norris 2
Omaha Bryan at Duchesne/Roncalli
Omaha Central at Omaha Benson
Omaha Westside 14, Omaha Bryan 2
Ord at Central City
St. Paul at Blue River
Northwest 2, York 0
Highlights:
Northwest 2, York 0: The Vikings scored two runs early in the first as York falls 2-0. Emily Stein recorded 9 strikeouts for Northwest.
Waverly 5, Norris 2: Olivia Ozenbaugh recored a triple and a run in the top of the 4th for Norris but it wasn't enough as Waverly's Morgan Schuelke record two RBI's in the victory.
Cass County Central 2, Ashland-Greenwood 1: Tatum Gossin recored the only run for Ashland-Greenwood in the loss to Cass County.
Bishop Neumann 7, Syracuse 6: Two late RBI's by Brooke Carlson weren't enough for the Rockets as Bishop Neumann's 5 run 6th inning led by Avery Mayberry's two RBI's gave them the victory.