{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln High 5

Lincoln Northeast 5-9, Lincoln Southeast 3-6

Lincoln North Star at Millard South

Millard West 7, Lincoln Southwest 6

OTHER SCHOOLS

Cass County Central 2, Ashland-Greenwood 1

Bennington at Bellevue East

Bishop Neumann 7, Syracuse 6

Blue Hill at Central City

Blue Hill vs. Ord

Columbus Lakeview at Seward

Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Omaha Westside 1

Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista South

Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan at Blue River

Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan vs. St. Paul

Fremont at Columbus (DH)

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Gothenburg at CCV

Highway 91 at North Bend Central

Kearney Catholic 11-14, Hastings St. Cecilia 2-6

Millard North 13, Ralston 8

Nebraska City at Conestoga

Waverly 5, Norris 2

Omaha Bryan at Duchesne/Roncalli

Omaha Central at Omaha Benson

Omaha Westside 14,  Omaha Bryan 2

Ord at Central City

St. Paul at Blue River

Northwest 2, York 0

Highlights:

Northwest 2, York 0: The Vikings scored two runs early in the first as York falls 2-0. Emily Stein recorded 9 strikeouts for Northwest.

Waverly 5, Norris 2: Olivia Ozenbaugh recored a triple and a run in the top of the 4th for Norris but it wasn't enough as Waverly's Morgan Schuelke record two RBI's in the victory.

Cass County Central 2, Ashland-Greenwood 1: Tatum Gossin recored the only run for Ashland-Greenwood in the loss to Cass County.

Bishop Neumann 7, Syracuse 6: Two late RBI's by Brooke Carlson weren't enough for the Rockets as Bishop Neumann's 5 run 6th inning led by Avery Mayberry's two RBI's gave them the victory.

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments