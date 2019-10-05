{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

OTHER SCHOOLS

GNAC TOURNAMENT

Columbus 10, Gering 1

Hastings 12, Columbus 1

Hastings 7, Scottsbluff 2

McCook 7, Hastings 6

North Platte 13, Columbus 2

MID STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Wayne 3, Boone Central 2

Wayne 5, GACC 0

SNC TOURNAMENT

Centennial 11, Wilber-Clatonia 4

Fairbury 13, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Fairbury 8, Milford 3

Milford 9, Centennial 6

HIGHLIGHTS

Milford 9, Centennial 6: Sydney Schildt had three hits and Callie Carraher, Kaitlyn Klug and Molly Bousquet each drove in two runs for Milford. Erika Cast doubled for Centennial.

Fairbury 13, Wilber-Clatonia 0: Cora DeBoer had three hits and Claire Shumard had two RBIs to lead the Jeffs.

Fairbury 8, Milford 3: Claire Shumard had three hits and a home run for Fairbury. Jami Mans tossed all seven innings, striking out eight. Abby Houk led Milford with two home runs and three RBIs.

Centennial 11, Wilber-Clatonia 4: Aurora Junge went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a two-run home run in the top of the sixth.

