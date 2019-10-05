Softball
OTHER SCHOOLS
GNAC TOURNAMENT
Columbus 10, Gering 1
Hastings 12, Columbus 1
Hastings 7, Scottsbluff 2
McCook 7, Hastings 6
North Platte 13, Columbus 2
MID STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Wayne 3, Boone Central 2
Wayne 5, GACC 0
SNC TOURNAMENT
Centennial 11, Wilber-Clatonia 4
Fairbury 13, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Fairbury 8, Milford 3
Milford 9, Centennial 6
HIGHLIGHTS
Milford 9, Centennial 6: Sydney Schildt had three hits and Callie Carraher, Kaitlyn Klug and Molly Bousquet each drove in two runs for Milford. Erika Cast doubled for Centennial.
Fairbury 13, Wilber-Clatonia 0: Cora DeBoer had three hits and Claire Shumard had two RBIs to lead the Jeffs.
Fairbury 8, Milford 3: Claire Shumard had three hits and a home run for Fairbury. Jami Mans tossed all seven innings, striking out eight. Abby Houk led Milford with two home runs and three RBIs.
Centennial 11, Wilber-Clatonia 4: Aurora Junge went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a two-run home run in the top of the sixth.