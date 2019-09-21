{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL

Bellevue West 2, Lincoln Northeast 1

Elkhorn South 10, Grand Island 1

Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln East 2

Lincoln Northeast 14, Omaha Central 6

Millard North 11, Kearney 1

Omaha Westside 5, Elkhorn South 4

Omaha Marian 7, Lincoln East 1

1st: Omaha Marian 18, Lincoln North Star 5

PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITATIONAL

Gretna 3, Bellevue East 1

Millard North 11, Kearney 1

Millard South 7, Omaha Burke 3

Millard South 7, Waverly 5

Papillion-La Vista 11, Lincoln Southwest 0

Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln Southeast 3

Papillion-La Vista South 8, Millard North 6

Waverly 8, Millard West 7

1st: Papillion-La Vista 8, Gretna 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair 7, Malcolm 6

Elkhorn 2, Blair 0

Elkhorn 9, Malcolm 8

Falls City 8, Omaha South 4

Falls City 6, Fort Calhoun 3

Lexington 11, Alliance 10

Polk County 11, Yutan-Mead 9

Wahoo 7, Platteview 4

Yutan-Mead 10, Blue River 4

ARLINGTON INVITATIONAL

Cass County Central 11, Conestoga 1

Centennial 8, Raymond Central 3

Raymond Central 7, Tekamah-Herman 4

Tekamah-Herman 4, Cass County Central 0

HASTINGS INVITATIONAL

Hastings 6, Lincoln Pius X 0

Lincoln Pius X 6, McCook 3

Norris 7, Hastings 3

Norris 11, McCook 1

Omaha Skutt 8, Norris 4

Seward 8, Lincoln Pius X 6

York 9, Seward 1

York 12, Hastings 1

NORTHWEST TOURNAMENT

Northwest 9, Centura-Central Valley 1

Northwest 11, Central City 2

Northwest 6, Aurora 5

PLATTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL

Millford 8, North Bend Central 0

Milford 13, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 12, Fort Calhoun 2

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 15, Plattsmouth 3

1st: Milford 12, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 0

WILBER-CLATONIA INVITATIONAL

NEN 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 6

Southern/Diller-Odell 20, Wilber-Clatonia 9

Southern/Diller-Odell 9, Blue Hill 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Northeast 14, Omaha Central 6: Maddi Duncan struck out 11 batters, and Alexa Williams drove in five runs to lead Northeast.

Bellevue West 2, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Thnderbirds won the game in walk-off fashion. Alexa Williams had 11 strikeouts for the Rockets.

Omaha Marian 7, Lincoln East 1: Katie Palmer had two hits, including a homer and Maddia Groff struck out 12 for Marian. Emily Prai doubled for the Spartans.

Papillion-La Vista 11, Lincoln Southwest 0: Jordyn Bahl allowed zero hits and struck out 15 in five innings against Lincoln Southwest. Abbie Squier had a hit for Southwest.

Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln Southeast 3: Papio South scored three runs in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead. Rylan Ewoldt homered and Karis Gifford had two hits for Southeast.

Hastings 6, Lincoln Pius X 0: Cervany had three hits and Ellie McCoy had two RBIs to lead Hastings. Delaney Meyer had two hits for the Thunderbolts.

Lincoln Pius X 6, McCook 3: Mackenzi Harrel homered and Delaney Meyer and Kate Gutschenritter each had two hits for the Thunderbolts.

Waverly 8, Millard West 7: Malia Thoms had four hits, including a walk-off RBI double to lift the Vikings. Sydney Griffin added three hits and two RBIs.

Millard South 7, Waverly 5: Malia Thoms and Tenley Kozal each had two hits and two RBIs to lead Waverly, which finished with eight hits.

Norris 11, McCook 1: Alexis Wiggins went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Delaney White added three hits and two RBIs for the Titans.

Norris 7, Hastings 3: Olivia Ozenbaugh homered and Maddy Collier and Jerica German each had two hits for the Titans.

York 9, Seward 1: Alexis Linder went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Lauryn Haggadone limited Seward to four hits.

Milford 8, North Bend Central 0: Callie Carraher threw a five-inning one-hitter and struck out 10 for Milford. Kaitlyn Klug homered and had three RBIs.

Milford 13, Omaha Benson 0: Kaitlyn Klug drove in four runs for Milford, and Sydney Schildt allowed only one hit in three innings.

Milford 12, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 0: Callie Carraher threw a four-inning no-hitter. Calyn Mowinkel went 3-for-3 with a double and a homer and four RBIs.

NEN 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 6: Kendrea Troxel went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for Southern.

Elkhorn 9, Malcolm 8: The Antlers rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Anna Schroeder went 4-for-4 and Alyssa Fortik had four RBIs for the Clippers.

Blair 7, Malcolm 6: The Bears scored four runs in the sixth to rally. Anna Schroeder had three hits and Taylor glause drove in two for Malcolm.

Wahoo 7, Platteview 4: Kylee Kenning went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Wahoo.

Raymond Central 7, Tekamah-Herman 4: Katherine Sydik went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs to lead Raymond Central.

Southern/Diller-Odell 20, Wilber-Clatonia 9: Kendrea Troxel went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and four runs scored for Southern. Rylee Sand homered for Wilber-Clatonia.

Centennial 8, Raymond Central 3: Sierra Springer and Rachel Potter each had two hits for Raymond Central.

