Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL
Bellevue West 2, Lincoln Northeast 1
Elkhorn South 10, Grand Island 1
Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln East 2
Lincoln Northeast 14, Omaha Central 6
Millard North 11, Kearney 1
Omaha Westside 5, Elkhorn South 4
Omaha Marian 7, Lincoln East 1
1st: Omaha Marian 18, Lincoln North Star 5
PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITATIONAL
Gretna 3, Bellevue East 1
Millard North 11, Kearney 1
Millard South 7, Omaha Burke 3
Millard South 7, Waverly 5
Papillion-La Vista 11, Lincoln Southwest 0
Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln Southeast 3
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Millard North 6
Waverly 8, Millard West 7
1st: Papillion-La Vista 8, Gretna 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blair 7, Malcolm 6
Elkhorn 2, Blair 0
Elkhorn 9, Malcolm 8
Falls City 8, Omaha South 4
Falls City 6, Fort Calhoun 3
Lexington 11, Alliance 10
Polk County 11, Yutan-Mead 9
Wahoo 7, Platteview 4
Yutan-Mead 10, Blue River 4
ARLINGTON INVITATIONAL
Cass County Central 11, Conestoga 1
Centennial 8, Raymond Central 3
Raymond Central 7, Tekamah-Herman 4
Tekamah-Herman 4, Cass County Central 0
HASTINGS INVITATIONAL
Hastings 6, Lincoln Pius X 0
Lincoln Pius X 6, McCook 3
Norris 7, Hastings 3
Norris 11, McCook 1
You have free articles remaining.
Omaha Skutt 8, Norris 4
Seward 8, Lincoln Pius X 6
York 9, Seward 1
York 12, Hastings 1
NORTHWEST TOURNAMENT
Northwest 9, Centura-Central Valley 1
Northwest 11, Central City 2
Northwest 6, Aurora 5
PLATTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL
Millford 8, North Bend Central 0
Milford 13, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 12, Fort Calhoun 2
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 15, Plattsmouth 3
1st: Milford 12, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 0
WILBER-CLATONIA INVITATIONAL
NEN 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 6
Southern/Diller-Odell 20, Wilber-Clatonia 9
Southern/Diller-Odell 9, Blue Hill 4
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 14, Omaha Central 6: Maddi Duncan struck out 11 batters, and Alexa Williams drove in five runs to lead Northeast.
Bellevue West 2, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Thnderbirds won the game in walk-off fashion. Alexa Williams had 11 strikeouts for the Rockets.
Omaha Marian 7, Lincoln East 1: Katie Palmer had two hits, including a homer and Maddia Groff struck out 12 for Marian. Emily Prai doubled for the Spartans.
Papillion-La Vista 11, Lincoln Southwest 0: Jordyn Bahl allowed zero hits and struck out 15 in five innings against Lincoln Southwest. Abbie Squier had a hit for Southwest.
Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln Southeast 3: Papio South scored three runs in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead. Rylan Ewoldt homered and Karis Gifford had two hits for Southeast.
Hastings 6, Lincoln Pius X 0: Cervany had three hits and Ellie McCoy had two RBIs to lead Hastings. Delaney Meyer had two hits for the Thunderbolts.
Lincoln Pius X 6, McCook 3: Mackenzi Harrel homered and Delaney Meyer and Kate Gutschenritter each had two hits for the Thunderbolts.
Waverly 8, Millard West 7: Malia Thoms had four hits, including a walk-off RBI double to lift the Vikings. Sydney Griffin added three hits and two RBIs.
Millard South 7, Waverly 5: Malia Thoms and Tenley Kozal each had two hits and two RBIs to lead Waverly, which finished with eight hits.
Norris 11, McCook 1: Alexis Wiggins went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Delaney White added three hits and two RBIs for the Titans.
Norris 7, Hastings 3: Olivia Ozenbaugh homered and Maddy Collier and Jerica German each had two hits for the Titans.
York 9, Seward 1: Alexis Linder went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Lauryn Haggadone limited Seward to four hits.
Milford 8, North Bend Central 0: Callie Carraher threw a five-inning one-hitter and struck out 10 for Milford. Kaitlyn Klug homered and had three RBIs.
Milford 13, Omaha Benson 0: Kaitlyn Klug drove in four runs for Milford, and Sydney Schildt allowed only one hit in three innings.
Milford 12, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 0: Callie Carraher threw a four-inning no-hitter. Calyn Mowinkel went 3-for-3 with a double and a homer and four RBIs.
NEN 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 6: Kendrea Troxel went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for Southern.
Elkhorn 9, Malcolm 8: The Antlers rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Anna Schroeder went 4-for-4 and Alyssa Fortik had four RBIs for the Clippers.
Blair 7, Malcolm 6: The Bears scored four runs in the sixth to rally. Anna Schroeder had three hits and Taylor glause drove in two for Malcolm.
Wahoo 7, Platteview 4: Kylee Kenning went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Wahoo.
Raymond Central 7, Tekamah-Herman 4: Katherine Sydik went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs to lead Raymond Central.
Southern/Diller-Odell 20, Wilber-Clatonia 9: Kendrea Troxel went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and four runs scored for Southern. Rylee Sand homered for Wilber-Clatonia.
Centennial 8, Raymond Central 3: Sierra Springer and Rachel Potter each had two hits for Raymond Central.