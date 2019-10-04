Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Fremont 11, Lincoln Northeast 10
Grand Island 14, Lincoln High 2
Lincoln Pius X 7, Lincoln Southeast 3
Lincoln Southeast 17, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln North Star 12, Fremont 0
Kearney 9, Lincoln East 7
Norfolk 10, Grand Island 8
Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Pius X 1
Game 8--Lincoln North Star vs. Kearney 2 p.m.
Game 9--Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southwest, 2 p.m.
Game 10--Fremont vs. Lincoln East, 2 p.m.
Game 11--Grand Island vs. Lincoln Pius X 2 p.m.
Game 12--Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 13--Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 4 p.m.
1st: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m.
3rd: Game 10 loser vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
Note: Game 1, 2 and 3 losers will play round-robin games at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Holdrege vs. Schuyler
Lexington 14, Columbus Lakeview 4
You have free articles remaining.
Adams Central 16, York 8
Seward 10, Aurora 4
Crete 12, Holdrege 0
Northwest 16, Lexington 1
Schuyler vs. Columbus Lakeview, 10:45 a.m.
York 14, Aurora 10
Crete 15, Adams Central 1
Seward 5, Northwest 2
Holdrege vs. Columbus Lakeview, 12:45 p.m.
1st: Crete vs. Seward
3rd: Northwest vs. Adams Central
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 7, Lincoln Southeast 3: A four-run fourth inning sparked the Thunderbolts, who got two hits and two RBIs each from Matti Reiling and Molly Chapman. Rylan Ewoldt had two doubles for the Knights.
Fremont 11, Lincoln Northeast 10: Fremont's Kylie Phillips went 4-for-4 with four RBIs. Northeast's Makenna Bonneau went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Sarah Showalter had two doubles.
Grand Island 14, Lincoln High 2: Martinez hit a grand slam and Meyers had five RBIs to lead the Islanders.
Lincoln North Star 12, Fremont 0: Hanna Roth, Abby Krieser and Alivya Bollen each homered and Bollen and Kylie Shottenkirk each had three RBIs to lead North Star.
Kearney 9, Lincoln East 7: Marissa Chamberlin hit a walk-off two-run homer to lift Kearney. Emily Prai had three hits and Mya Zavala drove in three for East.
Lincoln Southeast 17, Lincoln High 0: Kaeding Rassfeld had four RBIs and Estrella Uribe added three to lead Southeast.
Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Pius X 1: Emma Hain had two doubles and two RBIs to lead Southwest, which limited the Bolts to four hits.
Crete 12, Holdrege 0: Izzy Eltze, Karlee Henning, Leah Jurgens, Morgan Maly and Cassidy Skillet each homered for the Cardinals.
Adams Central 16, York 8: Ellie Marker had two hits and four RBIs for Adams Central. Lauren Newman and Lauryn Haggadone homered for the Dukes.
Seward 10, Aurora 4: Klenke homered and finished with four RBIs and Parra struck out five over five innings for the Bluejays.
Crete 15, Adams Central 1: Morgan Maly doubled, homered and finished with five RBIs to lead the Cardinals.
York 14, Aurora 10: Linder had five hits and Abbey Seevers drove in four runs to lead York, which scored 10 runs in the seventh inning.