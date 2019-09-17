Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 14, Bellevue West 0
Lincoln High 18, Omaha North 8
Lincoln North Star 14-, Grand Island 4-
Lincoln Pius X 19, Fremont 11
Lincoln Southwest 7-9, Lincoln Northeast 5-1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance 3, Chadron 2
Aquinas 12, Columbus Lakeview 4
Ashland-Greenwood 16, Yutan/Mead 7
Auburn 13, Conestoga 0
Aurora vs. Northwest
Bellevue East 12, Omaha Gross 7
Bennington 2, Waverly 0
Bishop Neumann 7, Logan View/SS 0
Blue Hill vs. Kearney Catholic
Blue Hill 13, Polk County 5
Boone Central vs. Pierce
Cass County Central 4, Platteview 3
Centennial 11, Milford 6
Central City vs. Fillmore Central/EM
Columbus vs. Omaha Central
Cozad vs. Lexington
DC West/Concordia vs. Wahoo
Elkhorn 12, Blair 1
Elkhorn South 14, Omaha Bryan 0
Fairbury 11, Malcolm 7
Freeman 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Gering vs. Chase County (DH)
Grand Island CC vs. Crete
Hastings 5, McCook 0
Hastings SC vs. Centura-Central Valley
Hastings SC 5, Southern Valley/Alma 4
Kearney Catholic 6, Polk County 2
Malcolm vs. Seward
Millard North 9, Omaha South 0
Millard West 12, Gretna 3
Norfolk 9-8, Kearney 1-2
North Platte vs. Scottsbluff (DH)
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 13, Omaha Northwest 3
Omaha Marian 6, Millard South 1
Omaha Mercy 12, Fort Calhoun 3
Omaha Skutt 10, Ralston 2
Papillion-La Vista 10, Omaha Burke 2
Plattsmouth vs. Nebraska City
Seward vs. Fairbury
Southern Valley/Alma vs. Centura-Central Valley
Syracuse 6, Arlington 4
Tekamah-Herman vs. DC West/Concordia
Tekamah-Herman vs. Wahoo
Wayne 8, Boone Central 0
Wayne 14, Pierce 0
Wilber-Clatonia vs. Blue River
York 13, Holdrege 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Fairbury 11, Malcolm 7: Malcolm scored four in the fourth, but Fairbury countered with five in the bottom half of the inning. Jaelle Johnson homered, doubled and finished with three RBIs for Fairbury. Four Clippers — Alanea Babb, Jordyn Virus, Jaiden Helms and Hailey Wessel — had two hits apiece.
Auburn 13, Conestoga 0: Macy Rieschick and Kylie Allen each had two hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Lincoln High 18, Omaha North 8: The Links had a convincing win over Omaha North with solid hitting performances from Makinley Thomas (4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs) and Cecilia Williams (3-for-3 with one RBI).
Lincoln East 14, Bellevue West 0: The Spartans were bolstered by the hitting of Morgan Adams, who went 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBIs.
Lincoln Pius X 19, Fremont 11: Matti Reiling led the Thunderbolts, finishing 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and four RBIs. Ceara Swanson went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, Delaney Meyer finished 4-for-5 and Moira Baxter was 3-for-5 as Pius X racked up 21 total hits.