Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITE

Elkhorn South 10, Lincoln Northeast 5

Grand Island 11, Omaha Central 2

Lincoln East 11, Elkhorn South 6

Lincoln North Star 8, Grand Island 7

Lincoln North Star 12, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Marian 12, Bellevue West 0

Omaha Marian 10, Omaha Westside 0

PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITE

Bellevue East 4, Millard West 3

Bellevue East 9, Kearney 1

Gretna 13, Millard North 4

Gretna 7, Waverly 3

Lincoln Southwest 13, Millard South 0

Lincoln Southwest 12, Papillion-LV South 5

Millard South 7, Papillion-LV South 2

Millard West 11, Kearney 1

Omaha Burke 9, Lincoln Southeast 4

Papillion-La Vista 10, Lincoln Southeast 0

Papillion-La Vista 7, Omaha Burke 2

Waverly 6, Millard North 2

Saturday's games

1st-place pool (La-Vista City Park): Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9 a.m.; Gretna vs. Bellevue East, 11 a.m.; final, 1 p.m.

2nd-place pool (La-Vista City Park): Omaha Burke vs. Millard South, 9 a.m.; Waverly vs. Millard West, 11 a.m.; final, 1 p.m.

3rd-place pool (Papio South): Lincoln Southeast vs. Papillion-LV South, 9 a.m.; Millard North vs. Kearney, 11 a.m.; final, 1 p.m.

