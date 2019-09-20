Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITE
Elkhorn South 10, Lincoln Northeast 5
Grand Island 11, Omaha Central 2
Lincoln East 11, Elkhorn South 6
Lincoln North Star 8, Grand Island 7
Lincoln North Star 12, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Marian 12, Bellevue West 0
Omaha Marian 10, Omaha Westside 0
PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITE
Bellevue East 4, Millard West 3
Bellevue East 9, Kearney 1
Gretna 13, Millard North 4
Gretna 7, Waverly 3
Lincoln Southwest 13, Millard South 0
Lincoln Southwest 12, Papillion-LV South 5
Millard South 7, Papillion-LV South 2
Millard West 11, Kearney 1
Omaha Burke 9, Lincoln Southeast 4
Papillion-La Vista 10, Lincoln Southeast 0
Papillion-La Vista 7, Omaha Burke 2
Waverly 6, Millard North 2
Saturday's games
1st-place pool (La-Vista City Park): Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9 a.m.; Gretna vs. Bellevue East, 11 a.m.; final, 1 p.m.
2nd-place pool (La-Vista City Park): Omaha Burke vs. Millard South, 9 a.m.; Waverly vs. Millard West, 11 a.m.; final, 1 p.m.
3rd-place pool (Papio South): Lincoln Southeast vs. Papillion-LV South, 9 a.m.; Millard North vs. Kearney, 11 a.m.; final, 1 p.m.