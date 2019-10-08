Softball
CLASS B SUBDISTRICTS
B-1 at Omaha
Game 5, Nebraska City vs. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli, 4
Game 6, Omaha Gross vs. Game 5 winner, 6 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-2 at Blair
Game 5, Ralston vs. Platteview, 2
Game 6, Blair vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-3 at Omaha Skutt
Game 5, Bennington 8, Cass County Central 0
Game 6, Omaha Skutt vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-4 at Norris
Game 5, Norris 9, Ashland-Greenwood 3
Game 6, Waverly vs. Game 5 winner, 3:45 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-5 at Crete
Game 5, Crete 6, NEN 3
Game 6, Beatrice vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-6 at Wayne
Game 5, Seward 13, Blue River 3
Game 6, Wayne vs. Game 5 winner, 3:30 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-7 at York
Aurora 10, Grand Island CC 9, 8 inn.
Final: York 11, Aurora 1
B-8 at Hastings
Game 5, Adams Central 6, Northwest 2
Game 6, Hastings vs. Adams Central, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-9 at Gothenburg
Game 5, Gothenburg 6, Lexington 5
Game 6, McCook 6, Gothenburg 2
B-10 at Gering
Game 5, Alliance vs. Scottsbluff, 2 MT
Game 6, Gering vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).