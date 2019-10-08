{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CLASS B SUBDISTRICTS

B-1 at Omaha

Game 5, Nebraska City vs. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli, 4

Game 6, Omaha Gross vs. Game 5 winner, 6 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-2 at Blair

Game 5, Ralston vs. Platteview, 2

Game 6, Blair vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-3 at Omaha Skutt

Game 5, Bennington 8, Cass County Central 0

Game 6, Omaha Skutt vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-4 at Norris

Game 5, Norris 9, Ashland-Greenwood 3

Game 6, Waverly vs. Game 5 winner, 3:45 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-5 at Crete

Game 5, Crete 6, NEN 3

Game 6, Beatrice vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-6 at Wayne

Game 5, Seward 13, Blue River 3

Game 6, Wayne vs. Game 5 winner, 3:30 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-7 at York

Aurora 10, Grand Island CC 9, 8 inn.

Final: York 11, Aurora 1

B-8 at Hastings

Game 5, Adams Central 6, Northwest 2

Game 6, Hastings vs. Adams Central, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-9 at Gothenburg

Game 5, Gothenburg 6, Lexington 5

Game 6, McCook 6, Gothenburg 2

B-10 at Gering

Game 5, Alliance vs. Scottsbluff, 2 MT

Game 6, Gering vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).

