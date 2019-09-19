Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southeast 11-0, Fremont 1-9
Norfolk 18-17, Lincoln High 0-0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn 13, Plattsmouth 4
Auburn 16, Platteview 4
Blue Hill 11-16, Minden 2-1
Boone Central 15, NEN 13
Cass County Central 7, Freeman 5
CCV 12, Ord 0
Centennial 11, Blue River 3
Centennial 11, David City/East Butler 3
Central City 7, Aurora 1
Crete 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
DC West/Concordia 4, Raymond Central 1
Duchesne/Roncalli 3, Wahoo 2
Elkhorn 5, Norris 0
Falls City 8, Plattsmouth 6
Gering 5, Scottsbluff 2
Guardian Angels CC 7, Arlington 4
Hastings 11, Adams Central 5
Hastings SC 14, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 0
Hastings SC 13, Polk County 0
Highway 91 at O'Neill
Holdrege 6, Gothenburg 1
Kearney 12, McCook 8
Logan View/SS 12, South Sioux City 0
Logan View/SS 11, West Point-Beemer 3
Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay at Omaha Mercy
Malcolm 13, Blue River 6
Malcolm 12, Centennial 3
Millard South 8, Gretna 0
Nebraska City 12, Syracuse 1
Northwest at Cozad
Omaha Skutt 12, Beatrice 7
Omaha South 18, Omaha Benson 10
Papillion-La Vista 14, Omaha Marian 3
Platteview 12, Falls City 3
Polk County 8, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 7
Schuyler at Columbus Lakeview
Seward 13, Milford 0
South Sioux City at West Point-Beemer
Tekamah-Herman at Yutan/Mead
Twin River 15, GICC 1
Waverly 10, Blair 1
Wayne 3, Columbus 1
York 17, Columbus Lakeview 2
York 17, Schuyler 0
Highlights
Lincoln Southeast 11, Fremont 1: Rylan Ewoldt had six RBIs, including two home runs and a double to lead the Knights. Karis Gifford picked up the win, allowing four hits and a run in six innings. In game two, Carlie Neuhaus went 3-for-3 with a grand slam, a double and four RBIs for Fremont.
Norfolk 18-17, Lincoln High 0-0: Olympia Gegg had the lone hit for the Links in game one as Norfolk's Brandy Unger had seven strikeouts in three innings of work. Unger allowed just three balls put in play, including Gegg's single. In game two, Unger continued her dominance over the Links with a three-inning perfect game. Unger added seven strikeouts in game two.
Malcolm 13, Blue River 6: Cora Schweitzer had four RBIs and Jaiden Helms added three. Malcom totaled three home runs, including blasts from Schweitzer and Helms. Alanea Babb added a solo blast.
Auburn 13, Plattsmouth 4: Jaleligh Heck led Auburn with a home run and two RBIs and the Bulldogs plated eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
Auburn 16, Platteview 4: The Bulldogs homered twice and had an 11-run outburst in the top of the second inning. Jaleigh Heck added her second home run Thursday. Maclaine Hug, Melody Billings and Harmony Franke all scored three runs apiece for Auburn.
Duchesne/Roncalli 3, Wahoo 2: Morgan Oden had an RBI for Wahoo, but surrendered two runs in the bottom of the fifth to suffer the loss. Autumn Iversen added a double and an RBI for the Warriors.
Waverly 10, Blair 1: Kelsey Cordes went 2-3 with two RBIs and Morgan Schuelke went 1-3, hitting a home run and driving three RBIs in the win over Blair.
DC West/Concordia 4, Raymond Central 1: In a tough loss Rachel Potter went 2-3 with a double and Sierra Springer went 1-3 with a double for the Mustangs.
Malcolm 12, Centennial 3: Jordyn Virus, Mikayla DeBaets, Anna Schroeder, and Alanea Babb all recorded doubles while Hailey Wessel had the lone triple in the Clippers convincing win over Centennial.
Elkhorn 5, Norris 0: Alexis Wiggins went 2-3 for the Titans, recording the only hits they had in the loss to Elkhorn.
Seward 13, Milford 0: Lauryn Parra went 2-2 with two doubles and Haley Marshall went 3-3 with a triple and a home run in the Blue Jays rout of the Eagles.
Crete 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: Morgan Maly went 2-3 with a home run, Alexis Mach went 1-3 with a home run, and Elizabeth Eltze went 2-3 with a double and a triple in the victory over Southern/Diller-Odell.
York 17, Columbus Lakeview 2: Meaghan Rowe went 3-for-5 with six RBIs to lead York.
York 17, Schuyler 0; Abbey Seevers, Alexis Linder and Lauren Newman each drove in three runs for York.