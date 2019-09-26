Softball
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 8-14, Lincoln Pius X 6-6
Lincoln North Star 11-x, Lincoln Northeast 9-x
Lincoln Southeast 9-6, Columbus 0-10
Lincoln Southwest 19-x, Lincoln High 0-x
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas Catholic at North Bend Central
Auburn 10, Syracuse 0
Aurora at Columbus Lakeview
Bellevue East at Omaha South
Bishop Neumann 6, DC West/Concordia 1
Centennial 13, Syracuse 0
Crete at Beatrice
Elkhorn 9, Nebraska City 1
Fairbury 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 2
Falls City at Freeman
Fort Calhoun at Arlington
GICC at Seward
Grand Island 14-x, Kearney 4-x
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7, Yutan/Mead 2
Kearney Catholic at Minden
Milford 10, Raymond Central 0
Millard North 14, Omaha Northwest 5
Millard South at Millard West
Norris 4, Bennington 3
Northwest 12, Holdrege 2
Omaha Burke 17, Elkhorn South 6
Omaha Gross 9, Duchesne/Roncalli 6
Omaha Marian 13, Papillion-LaVista South 3
Omaha North at Omaha Central
Omaha Skutt Catholic at Omaha Mercy
Papillion-LaVista 9, Gretna 1
Waverly 8, Plattsmouth 3
Wayne 8, NEN 1
West Point-Beemer at Boone Central/NG
Hastings St. Cecilia Triangular
St. Paul vs. Hastings St. Cecilia
Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Twin River 0
Twin River vs. St. Paul
Lexington Triangular
CCV vs. Lexington
Southern Valley/Alma vs. CCV
Southern Valley/Alma vs. Lexington
Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay Triangular
Blue River vs. Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay
Blue River vs. Polk County
Polk County vs. Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay
Omaha Bryan Triangular
Fremont vs. Omaha Bryan
Fremont vs. South Sioux City
South Sioux City vs. Omaha Bryan
Ponca Triangular
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Pierce
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Ponca
Pierce vs. Ponca
Ogallala Quadrangular
Chadron vs. Gothenburg
Chadron vs. North Platte
Cozad 12, Chase County 3
Cozad 4, Gering 3
Gering vs. Gothenburg
McCook 12, Chase County 0
Scottsbluff 8, McCook 6
Scottsbluff vs. North Platte
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 8, Lincoln Pius X 6: Payton Tuttle and Moira Baxter both recorded doubles for the Thunderbolts, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Spartans. East's Ashley Rising went 2-for-3 with a double and Madison Divis went 3-for-4 with a double.
Lincoln Southeast 9, Columbus 0: Trinity Babcock led the Knight offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, while Kaeding Rassfeld got it done in the circle, allowing just four hits in the shutout.
Columbus 10, Lincoln Southeast 6: Jacey McKeon went 2-3 with a double and Katelyn Neumayer went 2-3 with a home run, but it wasn't enough to get the win over Columbus.
Lincoln Southwest 19, Lincoln High 0: Cecilia Williams went 1-1 with a double for the Links but was overshadowed by the hitting of Mackenzie Mlnarik who went 2-2 with a double and a home run. The dual pitching effort of Kelsey Kobza and Sam Bank only allowed three hits in the win for the Silverhawks.
Lincoln North Star 11, Lincoln Northeast 9: Sarah Showalter went 4-4 with a double for the Rockets, but it wasn't enough to top North Star with some nice hitting including Abby Krieser who went 3-3 with three RBIs.
Norris 4, Bennington 3: Olivia Ozenbaugh went 2-3 with a home run leading the Titan's to a close victory over Bennington.
Waverly 8, Plattsmouth 3: Malia Thoms went 1-4 with a double hitting and Kennedi Claycomb had a 10 strike out night pitching in the win over the Blue Devils.
Milford 10, Raymond Central 0: Calyn Mowinkel went 2-3 with a double to lead the offense and Callie Carraher pitched a shut-out for the Eagles only allowing two hits.