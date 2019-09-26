{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 8-14, Lincoln Pius X 6-6

Lincoln North Star 11-x, Lincoln Northeast 9-x

Lincoln Southeast 9-6, Columbus 0-10

Lincoln Southwest 19-x, Lincoln High 0-x

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas Catholic at North Bend Central

Auburn 10, Syracuse 0

Aurora at Columbus Lakeview

Bellevue East at Omaha South

Bishop Neumann 6, DC West/Concordia 1

Centennial 13, Syracuse 0

Crete at Beatrice

Elkhorn 9, Nebraska City 1

Fairbury 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 2

Falls City at Freeman

Fort Calhoun at Arlington

GICC at Seward

Grand Island 14-x, Kearney 4-x

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7, Yutan/Mead 2

Kearney Catholic at Minden

Milford 10, Raymond Central 0

Millard North 14, Omaha Northwest 5

Millard South at Millard West

Norris 4, Bennington 3

Northwest 12, Holdrege 2

Omaha Burke 17, Elkhorn South 6

Omaha Gross 9, Duchesne/Roncalli 6

Omaha Marian 13, Papillion-LaVista South 3

Omaha North at Omaha Central

Omaha Skutt Catholic at Omaha Mercy

Papillion-LaVista 9, Gretna 1

Waverly 8, Plattsmouth 3

Wayne 8, NEN 1

West Point-Beemer at Boone Central/NG

Hastings St. Cecilia Triangular

St. Paul vs. Hastings St. Cecilia

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Twin River 0

Twin River vs. St. Paul

Lexington Triangular

CCV vs. Lexington

Southern Valley/Alma vs. CCV

Southern Valley/Alma vs. Lexington

Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay Triangular

Blue River vs. Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay

Blue River vs. Polk County

Polk County vs. Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay

Omaha Bryan Triangular

Fremont vs. Omaha Bryan

Fremont vs. South Sioux City

South Sioux City vs. Omaha Bryan

Ponca Triangular

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Pierce

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Ponca

Pierce vs. Ponca

Ogallala Quadrangular

Chadron vs. Gothenburg

Chadron vs. North Platte

Cozad 12, Chase County 3

Cozad 4, Gering 3

Gering vs. Gothenburg

McCook 12, Chase County 0

Scottsbluff 8, McCook 6

Scottsbluff vs. North Platte

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 8, Lincoln Pius X 6: Payton Tuttle and Moira Baxter both recorded doubles for the Thunderbolts, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Spartans. East's Ashley Rising went 2-for-3 with a double and Madison Divis went 3-for-4 with a double. 

Lincoln Southeast 9, Columbus 0: Trinity Babcock led the Knight offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, while Kaeding Rassfeld got it done in the circle, allowing just four hits in the shutout. 

Columbus 10, Lincoln Southeast 6: Jacey McKeon went 2-3 with a double and Katelyn Neumayer went 2-3 with a home run, but it wasn't enough to get the win over Columbus. 

Lincoln Southwest 19, Lincoln High 0: Cecilia Williams went 1-1 with a double for the Links but was overshadowed by the hitting of Mackenzie Mlnarik who went 2-2 with a double and a home run. The dual pitching effort of Kelsey Kobza and Sam Bank only allowed three hits in the win for the Silverhawks.

Lincoln North Star 11, Lincoln Northeast 9: Sarah Showalter went 4-4 with a double for the Rockets, but it wasn't enough to top North Star with some nice hitting including Abby Krieser who went 3-3 with three RBIs.

Norris 4, Bennington 3: Olivia Ozenbaugh went 2-3 with a home run leading the Titan's to a close victory over Bennington.

Waverly 8, Plattsmouth 3: Malia Thoms went 1-4 with a double hitting and Kennedi Claycomb had a 10 strike out night pitching in the win over the Blue Devils. 

Milford 10, Raymond Central 0: Calyn Mowinkel went 2-3 with a double to lead the offense and Callie Carraher pitched a shut-out for the Eagles only allowing two hits.

