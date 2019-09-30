oftball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 13-18, Lincoln High 1-1
Lincoln North Star 10-8, Fremont 2-4
Norfolk 7-5, Lincoln Pius X 4-0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 11, Fillmore Central/EM 3
Blair 5, Bishop Neumann 1
Crete 16, Columbus Lakeview 1
Elkhorn 7, Ralston 1
Guardian Angels CC 9, Boone Central 0
Grand Island CC at Aurora, ccd.
Hastings 13, Aurora 1
Hastings 12, Grand Island CC 2
Hastings SC 14, Boone Central 6
Hastings SC 6, Guardian Angels CC 2
Holdrege 8, Southern Valley/Alma 7
Lexington at York, ccd.
You have free articles remaining.
Milford 5, Blue River 0
Minden at Holdrege, ccd.
North Bend Central 15, Schuyler 4
Omaha Burke 6, Seward 5
Omaha Gross 15, Omaha Mercy 1
Omaha Marian 3, Bennington 0
Omaha Skutt 7, Elkhorn South 5
Omaha Westside 6, Bellevue East 5
Southern Valley/Alma 14, Minden 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln North Star 10-8, Fremont 2-4: In Game 1, Kyrah Dailey had three hits, including two doubles and three RBIs, and Alexis Hubbard scattered three hits to lead North Star. In Game 2, Dailey's two-run single helped spark a four-run sixth inning for the Navigators. Halie Gibson and Emerson Thompson homered for the Gators.
Norfolk 7-5, Lincoln Pius X 4-0: In Game 1, Kate Gutschenritter hit a home run and finished with two RBIs to lead the Bolts offense. Payton Tuttle and Mackenzi Harrel each doubled for Pius X. Norfolk's Brandy Unger pitched a no-hitter and struck out 11 in Game 2.
Grand Island 13-18, Lincoln High 1-1: Lincoln High totaled four hits, and got the lone run from Peyton Davis in game one. Davis also scored the Links' run in the second game giving Lincoln High a pair of 1-0 leads in both games.
Blair 5, Bishop Neumann 1: Tory Villotta had two hits and pitched a complete game, giving up six hits and striking out eight. Emma Kavan had a hit and an RBI for Neumann.
Crete 16, Columbus Lakeview 1: The Cardinals posted nine runs in the top of the first inning, including home runs from Lexi Mach and Leah Jurgens. Jeny Cardona added three RBIs as well as Jurgens, and Morgan Maly tripled with an RBI.
Milford 5, Blue River 0: Callie Carraher went all seven innings for Milford, striking out 16 to finish with a no-hitter. Carraher allowed one walk to spoil the perfect-game bid. Sam Cosaert added two doubles in the winning effort.
Omaha Burke 6, Seward 5: Sydney Parra had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Bluejays in the loss.
Omaha Marian 3, Bennington 0: Maddia Groff threw a complete-game shutout, giving up only one hit and striking out 15.