Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
MILLARD SOUTH INVITATIONAL
Bellevue East 13, Omaha Central 1
Lincoln Southwest 11, Bellevue East 4
Lincoln Southwest 12, Omaha Central 1
Millard South 5, Bellevue East 4
Millard South 9, Omaha Central 1
1st: Millard South 4, Lincoln Southwest 3
SOUTHEAST INVITATIONAL
Pool A
Fremont 12, Lincoln Southeast 9
McCook 7, Fremont 2
Lincoln Southeast 16, McCook 4
Fremont vs. North Platte, to follow
North Platte vs. Norris, to follow
Pool B
Norris 7, Grand Island 1
Norris 9, Lincoln Pius X 6
North Platte 10, Lincoln Pius X 3
Lincoln Pius X 14, Grand Island 3
McCook vs. Grand Island, to follow
Pool C
Kearney 4, Lincoln East 1
Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington, to follow
Omaha Skutt 8, Lincoln East 0
Kearney vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow
Kearney vs. Bennington, to follow
Bennington vs. Lincoln East, to follow
Pool D
Elkhorn 8, Lincoln Northeast 1
Elkhorn 9, Blair 6
Norfolk 3, Lincoln Northeast 2
Elkhorn 1, Norfolk 0
Norfolk vs. Blair, to follow
Blair vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow
Pool E
Beatrice 5, Lincoln North Star 3
Lincoln North Star 10, Columbus 0
Omaha Marian 4, Beatrice 0
Beatrice 11, Columbus 1
Columbus vs. Omaha Marian, to follow
Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln North Star, to follow
OMAHA BENSON INVITATIONAL
Lincoln High 18, Benson 9
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 15, Lincoln High 7
Omaha Northwest 11, Lincoln High 6
OTHER SCHOOLS
Omaha Mercy 11, South Sioux City 1
Ralston 13, Omaha Mercy 10
ADAMS CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Adams Central 8, Cozad 0
Adams Central 7, Blue Hill 5
Cozad 6, Polk County 3
Milford 7, Wilber-Clatonia 6
Wayne 1, Milford 0
Wayne 16, Ord 3
3rd: Milford 13, Cozad 1
1st: Wayne 13, Adams Central 0
CRETE INVITATIONAL
Bishop Neumann 7, Hastings 6
Crete 2, Northwest 1
Crete 16, Scottsbluff 1
Fairbury 5, Bishop Neumann 1
Fairbury 12, Nebraska City 0
Hastings 15, Nebraska City 1
Northwest 4, Seward 3
Seward 13, Scottsbluff 3
Crete 2, Northwest 1
5th: Seward 10, Hastings 9
3rd: Northwest 8, Bishop Neumann 0
1st: Crete 12, Fairbury 3
EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
NEN 8, Twin River 1
Twin River 15, North Bend Central 0
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Auburn 16, Conestoga 1
Auburn 13, Freeman 0
Cass County Central 8, Yutan/Mead 7
Freeman 10, Conestoga 0
Malcolm 5, Cass County Central 1
Malcolm 12, Yutan/Mead 0
3rd: Cass County Central 8, Freeman 5
1st: Auburn 6, Malcolm 1
NCC TOURNAMENT
Arlington 7, Syracuse 3
Arlington 10, Fort Calhoun 2
Ashland-Greenwood 5, DC West 3
Ashland-Greenwood 10, Wahoo 9
Syracuse 10, Platteview 4
Wahoo 10, Raymond Central 7
3rd: Wahoo 9, Syracuse 1
1st: Arlington 10, Ashland-Greenwood 8
HIGHLIGHTS
Ashland-Greenwood 10, Wahoo 9: Ashland-Greenwood held off a late Wahoo rally as Danielle Tonjes drove in three RBIs.
Auburn 16, Conestoga 1: Auburn used a 10 run first-inning to cruise to a victory over Conestoga. Kylie Allen was the big producer, driving in four runs on three hits.
Arlington 10, Ashland-Greenwood 8: Camryn Ray and Alexa Meyer-Bundy each had two RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood.
Auburn 13, Freeman 0: Kylie Allen drove in three runs while throwing four shutout innings to bolster Auburn to another big win.
Beatrice 5, Lincoln North Star 3: Beatrice used a four run fifth-inning to walk off against Lincoln North Star. Addison Barnard was the hero smacking the walk-off homer.
Beatrice 11, Columbus 1: Addison Barnard and Olivia Aden homered to lead Beatrice.
Crete 16, Scottsbluff 1: Morgan Maly doubled, tripled and finished with four RBIs, Cassidy Skillett had two doubles and Jayda Weyand homered for Crete.
Crete 2, Northwest 1: Izzy Eltze's homer in the fourth inning helped spark the Cardinals. Lexi Mach struck out six for Crete.
Crete 12, Fairbury 3: Izzy Eltze drove in 6 RBIs on three hits to lead Crete in a big victory to win their home invitational.
Elkhorn 8, Lincoln Northeast 1: Sydney Palmer drove in three RBIs on two hits to lead Elkhorn in a comfortable win over Lincoln Northeast.
Fairbury 12, Nebraska City 0: Ellie Ohlde drove in three runs to lead the Jeffs in a blowout victory.
Fremont 12, Lincoln Southeast 9: Morgan Kalisek drove in five of Fremont's 12 runs along with three hits to lead the Tigers in a close win.
Kearney 4, Lincoln East 1: Haley Becker pitched six innings of one-run ball to help Kearney secure a win over Lincoln East.
Lincoln High 18, Omaha Benson 9: Anna Anderson had four hits while Kayla Farmer drove in four runs as the Lincoln High offense exploded for a big win over Omaha Benson.
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 15, Lincoln High 7: Kayla Farmer doubled, homered and had five RBIs for the Links.
Omaha Marian 4, Beatrice 0: Maddia Groff threw a complete-game shutout, striking out six and allowing only one hit in the five-inning win.
Lincoln Pius X 14, Grand Island 3: Kate Gutschenritter went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and Delaney Meyer added three hits for the Thunderbolts.
Lincoln Southeast 16, McCook 4: Rylan Ewoldt and Maggie Helms accounted for 10 of Lincoln Southeast's 16 runs as the Knights blew out McCook.
Lincoln Southwest 11, Bellevue East 4: Emma Hain led all players with four hits while driving in three runs to boost the Silver Hawks over Bellevue East.
Lincoln Southwest 12, Omaha Central 1: Taylor Fritz had 5 RBIs to lead the Silver Hawks in a blowout win over the Eagles.
Malcolm 5, Chase County Central 1: Hailey Wessel pitched five innings of one-run softball along with seven strikeouts to lead Malcolm in a win.
Milford 7, Wilber-Clatonia 6: Callie Carraher pitched two innings and knocked in three RBIs to help Milford win a close one over Wilber-Clatonia.
Millard South 4, Lincoln Southwest 3: Jayme Horan hit a two-run homerun while Jackie Morrissey hit the walk off solo shot to lead Millard South win their home invite championship.
Norfolk 3, Lincoln Northeast 2: Sydney Rader pitched four inning while striking out 6 to bolster Norfolk in a close win.
Norris 9, Lincoln Pius X 6: Norris used a five run fourth-inning to catapult their way to a win over Lincoln Pius X.
North Platte 10, Lincoln Pius X 3: North Platte used a six run sixth-inning to run away from Pius X in a comfortable win for the Bulldogs.
Northwest 4, Seward 3: Shay Fila smacked the walk-off hit while Ava Laurent struck out five in five innings to help Northwest defeat Seward.
Omaha Northwest 11, Lincoln High 6: Lexi Drummond delivered with two hits and three RBIs to lead the Omaha Northwest offense in a win over Lincoln High.
Syracuse 10, Platteview 4: Rocket Grace Damme knocked in three RBIs on three hits to propel Syracuse over Platteview.
Arlington 7, Syracuse 3: Sarah Theiler drove in two runs and struck out nine for Arlington. Kaela McMullen had two hits for Syracuse.
Auburn 6, Malcolm 1: Kylie Allen homered and Jaeleigh Heck had two doubles and three RBIs to lead Auburn in the ECNC Tournament final.
Fairbury 5, Bishop Neumann 1: Jami Mans struck out eight and scattered four hits in a complete-game effort. Mary Chvatal had two hits for Neumann.
Northwest 8, Bishop Neumann 0: Emily Stein struck out 14 and allowed only three hits to lead Northwest.
Wayne 1, Milford 0: Wayne's Tori Kniesche struck out 20 in a no-hitter and Hope O'Reilly drove in the game's lone run. Callie Carraher had 10 Ks for Milford.
Milford 13, Cozad 1: Calyn Mowinkel had two doubles and Callie Carraher had four RBIs to lead Milford in a rout.
Milford 7, Wilber-Clatonia 6: Calyn Mowinkel had two triples and Callie Carraher homered for Milford. The Wolverines' Alexis Tochrusky had a triple and a homer.
Wahoo 10, Raymond Central 7: Sydnie Blanchard had three hits for Raymond Central in the loss.
Wahoo 9, Syracuse 1: Autumn Iversen homered and had three RBIs and Morgan Oden struck out seven to lead Wahoo. Lauren Siefken had two hits for Syracuse.
Cass County Central 8, Freeman 5: Jennifer Katz homered and doubled for Cass County Central. Mikayla Lempka homered and had two RBIs for Freeman.