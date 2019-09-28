{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

MILLARD SOUTH INVITATIONAL

Bellevue East 13, Omaha Central 1

Lincoln Southwest 11, Bellevue East 4

Lincoln Southwest 12, Omaha Central 1

Millard South 5, Bellevue East 4

Millard South 9, Omaha Central 1

1st: Millard South 4, Lincoln Southwest 3

SOUTHEAST INVITATIONAL

Pool A

Fremont 12, Lincoln Southeast 9

McCook 7, Fremont 2

Lincoln Southeast 16, McCook 4

Fremont vs. North Platte, to follow

North Platte vs. Norris, to follow

Pool B

Norris 7, Grand Island 1

Norris 9, Lincoln Pius X 6

North Platte 10, Lincoln Pius X 3 

Lincoln Pius X 14, Grand Island 3

McCook vs. Grand Island, to follow

Pool C

Kearney 4, Lincoln East 1 

Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington, to follow

Omaha Skutt 8, Lincoln East 0

Kearney vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow

Kearney vs. Bennington, to follow

Bennington vs. Lincoln East, to follow

Pool D

Elkhorn 8, Lincoln Northeast 1 

Elkhorn 9, Blair 6 

Norfolk 3, Lincoln Northeast 2 

Elkhorn 1, Norfolk 0

Norfolk vs. Blair, to follow

Blair vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow

Pool E

Beatrice 5, Lincoln North Star 3 

Lincoln North Star 10, Columbus 0

Omaha Marian 4, Beatrice 0 

Beatrice 11, Columbus 1

Columbus vs. Omaha Marian, to follow

Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln North Star, to follow

OMAHA BENSON INVITATIONAL

Lincoln High 18, Benson 9

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 15, Lincoln High 7

Omaha Northwest 11, Lincoln High 6

OTHER SCHOOLS

Omaha Mercy 11, South Sioux City 1

Ralston 13, Omaha Mercy 10

ADAMS CENTRAL TOURNAMENT

Adams Central 8, Cozad 0

Adams Central 7, Blue Hill 5

Cozad 6, Polk County 3

Milford 7, Wilber-Clatonia 6

Wayne 1, Milford 0

Wayne 16, Ord 3

3rd: Milford 13, Cozad 1

1st: Wayne 13, Adams Central 0 

CRETE INVITATIONAL

Bishop Neumann 7, Hastings 6

Crete 2, Northwest 1

Crete 16, Scottsbluff 1

Fairbury 5, Bishop Neumann 1

Fairbury 12, Nebraska City 0

Hastings 15, Nebraska City 1

Northwest 4, Seward 3

Seward 13, Scottsbluff 3

Crete 2, Northwest 1

5th: Seward 10, Hastings 9

3rd: Northwest 8, Bishop Neumann 0

1st: Crete 12, Fairbury 3

EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

NEN 8, Twin River 1

Twin River 15, North Bend Central 0

ECNC TOURNAMENT

Auburn 16, Conestoga 1 

Auburn 13, Freeman 0 

Cass County Central 8, Yutan/Mead 7

Freeman 10, Conestoga 0

Malcolm 5, Cass County Central 1 

Malcolm 12, Yutan/Mead 0

3rd: Cass County Central 8, Freeman 5

1st: Auburn 6, Malcolm 1

NCC TOURNAMENT

Arlington 7, Syracuse 3

Arlington 10, Fort Calhoun 2

Ashland-Greenwood 5, DC West 3

Ashland-Greenwood 10, Wahoo 9

Syracuse 10, Platteview 4

Wahoo 10, Raymond Central 7

3rd: Wahoo 9, Syracuse 1

1st: Arlington 10, Ashland-Greenwood 8

HIGHLIGHTS 

Ashland-Greenwood 10, Wahoo 9: Ashland-Greenwood held off a late Wahoo rally as Danielle Tonjes drove in three RBIs. 

Auburn 16, Conestoga 1: Auburn used a 10 run first-inning to cruise to a victory over Conestoga. Kylie Allen was the big producer, driving in four runs on three hits.

Arlington 10, Ashland-Greenwood 8: Camryn Ray and Alexa Meyer-Bundy each had two RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood.

Auburn 13, Freeman 0: Kylie Allen drove in three runs while throwing four shutout innings to bolster Auburn to another big win. 

Beatrice 5, Lincoln North Star 3: Beatrice used a four run fifth-inning to walk off against Lincoln North Star. Addison Barnard was the hero smacking the walk-off homer. 

Beatrice 11, Columbus 1: Addison Barnard and Olivia Aden homered to lead Beatrice. 

Crete 16, Scottsbluff 1: Morgan Maly doubled, tripled and finished with four RBIs, Cassidy Skillett had two doubles and Jayda Weyand homered for Crete.

Crete 2, Northwest 1: Izzy Eltze's homer in the fourth inning helped spark the Cardinals. Lexi Mach struck out six for Crete.

Crete 12, Fairbury 3: Izzy Eltze drove in 6 RBIs on three hits to lead Crete in a big victory to win their home invitational. 

Elkhorn 8, Lincoln Northeast 1: Sydney Palmer drove in three RBIs on two hits to lead Elkhorn in a comfortable win over Lincoln Northeast. 

Fairbury 12, Nebraska City 0: Ellie Ohlde drove in three runs to lead the Jeffs in a blowout victory. 

Fremont 12, Lincoln Southeast 9: Morgan Kalisek drove in five of Fremont's 12 runs along with three hits to lead the Tigers in a close win. 

Kearney 4, Lincoln East 1: Haley Becker pitched six innings of one-run ball to help Kearney secure a win over Lincoln East. 

Lincoln High 18, Omaha Benson 9: Anna Anderson had four hits while Kayla Farmer drove in four runs as the Lincoln High offense exploded for a big win over Omaha Benson.

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 15, Lincoln High 7: Kayla Farmer doubled, homered and had five RBIs for the Links.

Omaha Marian 4, Beatrice 0: Maddia Groff threw a complete-game shutout, striking out six and allowing only one hit in the five-inning win.

Lincoln Pius X 14, Grand Island 3: Kate Gutschenritter went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and Delaney Meyer added three hits for the Thunderbolts.

Lincoln Southeast 16, McCook 4: Rylan Ewoldt and Maggie Helms accounted for 10 of Lincoln Southeast's 16 runs as the Knights blew out McCook.  

Lincoln Southwest 11, Bellevue East 4: Emma Hain led all players with four hits while driving in three runs to boost the Silver Hawks over Bellevue East. 

Lincoln Southwest 12, Omaha Central 1: Taylor Fritz had 5 RBIs to lead the Silver Hawks in a blowout win over the Eagles. 

Malcolm 5, Chase County Central 1: Hailey Wessel pitched five innings of one-run softball along with seven strikeouts to lead Malcolm in a win. 

Milford 7, Wilber-Clatonia 6: Callie Carraher pitched two innings and knocked in three RBIs to help Milford win a close one over Wilber-Clatonia. 

Millard South 4, Lincoln Southwest 3: Jayme Horan hit a two-run homerun while Jackie Morrissey hit the walk off solo shot to lead Millard South win their home invite championship. 

Norfolk 3, Lincoln Northeast 2: Sydney Rader pitched four inning while striking out 6 to bolster Norfolk in a close win. 

Norris 9, Lincoln Pius X 6: Norris used a five run fourth-inning to catapult their way to a win over Lincoln Pius X. 

North Platte 10, Lincoln Pius X 3: North Platte used a six run sixth-inning to run away from Pius X in a comfortable win for the Bulldogs. 

Northwest 4, Seward 3Shay Fila smacked the walk-off hit while Ava Laurent struck out five in five innings to help Northwest defeat Seward. 

Omaha Northwest 11, Lincoln High 6: Lexi Drummond delivered with two hits and three RBIs to lead the Omaha Northwest offense in a win over Lincoln High.

Syracuse 10, Platteview 4: Rocket Grace Damme knocked in three RBIs on three hits to propel Syracuse over Platteview. 

Arlington 7, Syracuse 3: Sarah Theiler drove in two runs and struck out nine for Arlington. Kaela McMullen had two hits for Syracuse.

Auburn 6, Malcolm 1: Kylie Allen homered and Jaeleigh Heck had two doubles and three RBIs to lead Auburn in the ECNC Tournament final.

Fairbury 5, Bishop Neumann 1: Jami Mans struck out eight and scattered four hits in a complete-game effort. Mary Chvatal had two hits for Neumann.

Northwest 8, Bishop Neumann 0: Emily Stein struck out 14 and allowed only three hits to lead Northwest.

Wayne 1, Milford 0: Wayne's Tori Kniesche struck out 20 in a no-hitter and Hope O'Reilly drove in the game's lone run. Callie Carraher had 10 Ks for Milford.

Milford 13, Cozad 1: Calyn Mowinkel had two doubles and Callie Carraher had four RBIs to lead Milford in a rout.

Milford 7, Wilber-Clatonia 6: Calyn Mowinkel had two triples and Callie Carraher homered for Milford. The Wolverines' Alexis Tochrusky had a triple and a homer.

Wahoo 10, Raymond Central 7: Sydnie Blanchard had three hits for Raymond Central in the loss.

Wahoo 9, Syracuse 1: Autumn Iversen homered and had three RBIs and Morgan Oden struck out seven to lead Wahoo. Lauren Siefken had two hits for Syracuse.

Cass County Central 8, Freeman 5: Jennifer Katz homered and doubled for Cass County Central. Mikayla Lempka homered and had two RBIs for Freeman.

