Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southwest 14-4, Kearney 6-2

Norfolk 2-x, Lincoln East 1-x

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 12, Raymond Central 0

Auburn 11, Omaha Mercy 3

Beatrice at Ralston

Blue River at Aurora

Boone Central/Newman Grove at Ord

Centennial 12, Polk County 0

Central City 13, Schuyler 0

Cozad 11, Chase County 1

DC West/Concordia 6, Syracuse 4

Fairbury 14, Falls City 0

Freeman at Malcolm

Fremont 6-x, Grand Island 5-x

Gering 8, Chadron 7

Gretna 14, Omaha Northwest 0

Hastings 21, Lexington 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Gothenburg 8

Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Minden 0

Milford at Crete, ccd. 

Millard North 11, Millard South 2

Millard West 12, Omaha North 0

Minden at Gothenburg

Northwest 10, Adams Central 0

North Platte at McCook

Omaha Central at Bellevue West

Omaha Marian 12, Omaha South 0

Omaha Skutt 15, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Westside at Omaha Burke

O'Neill at Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Papillion-La Vista 8, Bellevue East 0

Papillion-La Vista South 14, Omaha Benson 0

Pierce at Twin River

Platteview 15, Fort Calhoun 5

Scottsbluff at Alliance (DH)

Tekamah-Herman at West Point-Beemer

Wahoo at GICC

Wahoo vs. York

Waverly 5, Omaha Gross 4

Wilber-Clatonia 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 6

York at GICC

