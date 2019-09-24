Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southwest 14-4, Kearney 6-2
Norfolk 2-x, Lincoln East 1-x
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 12, Raymond Central 0
Auburn 11, Omaha Mercy 3
Beatrice at Ralston
Blue River at Aurora
Boone Central/Newman Grove at Ord
Centennial 12, Polk County 0
Central City 13, Schuyler 0
Cozad 11, Chase County 1
DC West/Concordia 6, Syracuse 4
Fairbury 14, Falls City 0
Freeman at Malcolm
Fremont 6-x, Grand Island 5-x
Gering 8, Chadron 7
Gretna 14, Omaha Northwest 0
Hastings 21, Lexington 2
Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Gothenburg 8
Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Minden 0
Milford at Crete, ccd.
Millard North 11, Millard South 2
Millard West 12, Omaha North 0
Minden at Gothenburg
Northwest 10, Adams Central 0
North Platte at McCook
Omaha Central at Bellevue West
Omaha Marian 12, Omaha South 0
Omaha Skutt 15, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Westside at Omaha Burke
O'Neill at Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Papillion-La Vista 8, Bellevue East 0
Papillion-La Vista South 14, Omaha Benson 0
Pierce at Twin River
Platteview 15, Fort Calhoun 5
Scottsbluff at Alliance (DH)
Tekamah-Herman at West Point-Beemer
Wahoo at GICC
Wahoo vs. York
Waverly 5, Omaha Gross 4
Wilber-Clatonia 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 6
York at GICC