Softball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance at Holyoke (Colo.)

Aquinas at West Point-Beemer

Arlington 8, Yutan/Mead 1

Ashland-Greenwood 14, Fort Calhoun 4

Beatrice 16, Platteview 3

Bennington at Blair

Boone Central at St. Paul

Cass County Central at Raymond Central

DC West/Concordia at Arlington

DC West/Concordia vs. Yutan/Mead

Elkhorn South 8, Omaha Central 0

Falls City at Syracuse

Gothenburg at Cozad

Gretna at Omaha Burke

Guardian Angels CC at Wayne

Hastings SC 6, Blue Hill 1

Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay at Highway 91

Malcolm at Conestoga

Millard North 12, Omaha North 0

Millard South at Papillion-La Vista

Millard West at Omaha Marian

Minden at Kearney Catholic

Nebraska City 10, Auburn 8

Norfolk at Columbus

North Bend Central at NEN

North Platte 4-x, Northwest 2-x

Omaha Gross at Wahoo

Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East

Omaha Mercy at Tekamah-Herman

Omaha Westside at Elkhorn

O'Neill at Ord

Papillion-La Vista South at Bellevue West

Pierce at Polk County

Ponca at NEN

Ralston 7, Duchsene/Roncalli 4

Scottsbluff at Chadron

Waverly at Beatrice

Waverly 11, Platteview 1

Wayne 10, Logan View/SS 0

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Hastings

Friday's games

Holdrege vs. Schuyler, 9 a.m.

Lexington vs. Columbus Lakeview, 9 a.m.

Adams Central vs. York, 9 a.m.

Seward vs. Aurora, 9 a.m.

Crete vs. Holdrege/Schuyler winner, 10:45 a.m.

Northwest vs. Lexington/Columbus Lakeview winner, 10:45 a.m.

Holdrege/Schuyler loser vs. Lexington/Columbus Lakeview loser, 10:45 a.m.

Adams Central/York loser vs. Seward/Aurora loser, 10:45 a.m.

Crete/Holdrege/Schuyler winner vs. Adams Central/York winner, 12:30 p.m.

Seward/Aurora winner vs. Northwest/Lexington/Lakeview winner, 12:30 p.m.

Crete/Holdrege/Schuyler loser vs. Northwest/Lexington/Lakeview loser, 12:45 p.m.

First-place and third-place games, 2:15 p.m.

EMC TOURNAMENT

At Omaha's Dill Fields

Saturday's games

Bennington vs. Blair, 9 a.m.

Waverly vs. Nebraska City, 9 a.m.

Norris vs. Plattsmouth, 9 a.m.

Elkhorn vs. Bennington/Blair winner, 11 a.m.

Waverly/Nebraska City loser vs. Norris/Plattsmouth loser, 11 a.m.

Waverly/Nebraska City winner vs. Norris/Plattsmouth winner, 11 a.m.

Placement games, 1 p.m.

SNC TOURNAMENT

At Fairbury

Saturday's games

Blue River vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 10 a.m.

Fillmore Central/EM vs. Centennial, 10 a.m.

Fairbury vs. Blue River/Wilber-Clatonia winner, noon

Milford vs. Fillmore Central/Centennial winner, noon

Placement games to follow

