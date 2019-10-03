Softball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at Holyoke (Colo.)
Aquinas at West Point-Beemer
Arlington 8, Yutan/Mead 1
Ashland-Greenwood 14, Fort Calhoun 4
Beatrice 16, Platteview 3
Bennington at Blair
Boone Central at St. Paul
Cass County Central at Raymond Central
DC West/Concordia at Arlington
DC West/Concordia vs. Yutan/Mead
Elkhorn South 8, Omaha Central 0
Falls City at Syracuse
Gothenburg at Cozad
Gretna at Omaha Burke
Guardian Angels CC at Wayne
Hastings SC 6, Blue Hill 1
Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay at Highway 91
Malcolm at Conestoga
Millard North 12, Omaha North 0
Millard South at Papillion-La Vista
Millard West at Omaha Marian
Minden at Kearney Catholic
Nebraska City 10, Auburn 8
Norfolk at Columbus
North Bend Central at NEN
North Platte 4-x, Northwest 2-x
Omaha Gross at Wahoo
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East
Omaha Mercy at Tekamah-Herman
Omaha Westside at Elkhorn
O'Neill at Ord
Papillion-La Vista South at Bellevue West
Pierce at Polk County
Ponca at NEN
Ralston 7, Duchsene/Roncalli 4
Scottsbluff at Chadron
Waverly at Beatrice
Waverly 11, Platteview 1
Wayne 10, Logan View/SS 0
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Hastings
Friday's games
Holdrege vs. Schuyler, 9 a.m.
Lexington vs. Columbus Lakeview, 9 a.m.
Adams Central vs. York, 9 a.m.
Seward vs. Aurora, 9 a.m.
Crete vs. Holdrege/Schuyler winner, 10:45 a.m.
Northwest vs. Lexington/Columbus Lakeview winner, 10:45 a.m.
Holdrege/Schuyler loser vs. Lexington/Columbus Lakeview loser, 10:45 a.m.
Adams Central/York loser vs. Seward/Aurora loser, 10:45 a.m.
Crete/Holdrege/Schuyler winner vs. Adams Central/York winner, 12:30 p.m.
Seward/Aurora winner vs. Northwest/Lexington/Lakeview winner, 12:30 p.m.
Crete/Holdrege/Schuyler loser vs. Northwest/Lexington/Lakeview loser, 12:45 p.m.
First-place and third-place games, 2:15 p.m.
EMC TOURNAMENT
At Omaha's Dill Fields
Saturday's games
Bennington vs. Blair, 9 a.m.
Waverly vs. Nebraska City, 9 a.m.
Norris vs. Plattsmouth, 9 a.m.
Elkhorn vs. Bennington/Blair winner, 11 a.m.
Waverly/Nebraska City loser vs. Norris/Plattsmouth loser, 11 a.m.
Waverly/Nebraska City winner vs. Norris/Plattsmouth winner, 11 a.m.
Placement games, 1 p.m.
SNC TOURNAMENT
At Fairbury
Saturday's games
Blue River vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 10 a.m.
Fillmore Central/EM vs. Centennial, 10 a.m.
Fairbury vs. Blue River/Wilber-Clatonia winner, noon
Milford vs. Fillmore Central/Centennial winner, noon
Placement games to follow