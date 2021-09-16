 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores and weekend schedules, 9/16
agate

Prep softball scores and weekend schedules, 9/16

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 16, Millard West 8

Lincoln Southeast 17, Fremont 6

Lincoln Southeast vs. Fremont, 2nd game

Norfolk 15, Lincoln High 4

Norfolk vs. Lincoln High, 2nd game

Omaha Skutt 11, Lincoln Pius X 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas vs. Kearney Catholic

Aquinas at Twin River

Auburn 12, Falls City 8

Auburn at Freeman

Aurora 13, Central City 5

Bishop Neumann 10, Fairbury 4

Cass at Fort Calhoun

CCV 14, Ord 5

Centennial 7, Blue River 4

Columbus 2-6, Kearney 1-4

Columbus Lakeview at Schuyler

Crete 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 3

Elkhorn at Norris

Elkhorn North 12, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 2

Elkhorn South 12, Papillion-La Vista South 2

Fillmore Central/EM at Polk County

Freeman 9, Falls City 4

Gothenburg at Holdrege

Gretna at Millard South

Guardian Angels CC 9, Arlington 1

Hastings 10, Adams Central 0

Hastings SC 14, Fillmore Central/EM 1

Hastings SC 12, Polk County 2

Kearney Catholic 14, Twin River 4

Logan View/SS 16, South Sioux City 7

Logan View/SS 18, West Point-Beemer 6

Malcolm 9, Blue River 8

Malcolm 11, Centennial 1

NEN 9, Boone Central 2

Northwest 11, Cozad 1

Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista

Omaha South at Omaha Benson

Omaha Gross 9, Nebraska City 1

Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Northwest 3

O'Neill at Highway 91

Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood

Raymond Central 3, DC West/Concordia 1

Scottsbluff at Gering

Seward 9, Milford 3

Southern Valley/Alma at Hershey (DH)

Tekamah-Herman at Yutan/Mead

Wahoo 1, Ralston 0

Waverly 6, Blair 5

Weeping Water 15, Syracuse 7

West Point-Beemer at South Sioux City

PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITATIONAL

Friday's games

Pool A

Gretna vs. Kearney, noon

Omaha Burke vs. Kearney, 2 p.m.

Gretna vs. Kearney, 4 p.m.

Pool B

Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard West, noon

Millard West vs. Platte County, Mo., 2 p.m.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Platte County, Mo., 4 p.m.

Pool C

Millard South vs. Lincoln Southeast, noon

Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.

Millard South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 4 p.m.

Pool D

Millard North vs. Bellevue East, noon

Lee's Summit West, Mo., vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 2 p.m.

Teams TBA, 4 p.m.

Teams TBA, 6 p.m.

Saturday's games

Bracket play, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

HASTINGS INVITATIONAL

Saturday's games

Omaha Skutt vs. Platteview, 10 a.m.

Seward vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10 a.m.

Norris vs. York, 10 a.m.

Hastings vs. McCook, 10 a.m.

Omaha Skutt/Platteview loser vs. Seward/Pius X loser, noon

Norris/York loser vs. Hastings/McCook loser, noon

Omaha Skutt/Platteview winner vs. Seward/Pius X winner, noon

Norris/York winner vs. Hastings/McCook winner, noon

Placement games, 2 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS

Auburn 12, Falls City 8: Leah Grant was 4-for-4 with four RBIs for the Bulldogs. Courtney McClintock drove in three for Falls City.

Bishop Neumann 10, Fairbury 4: Avery Mayberry was 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs for the Cavaliers. Jami Mans had three hits for the Lady Jeffs.

Centennial 7, Blue River 4: Savannah Horne and Cora Hoffschneider each had two hits and an RBI for the Broncos.

Crete 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 3: Ansley Kuntz hit a double and Jordyn Coe hit a triple for Crete. 

Freeman 9, Falls City 4: Courtney McClintock drove in two on a triple and Madison Jones had two hits for the Tigers.

Lincoln Southeast 16, Fremont 7: Moira Baxter was 5-for-5 and Katelyn Neumayer blasted a three-run homer for the Knights.

Malcolm 9, Blue River 8: Emma Brown homered and Elisa Paider drove in three for the Clippers.

Malcolm 11, Centennial 1: Jessica Sandell had three hits for the Eagles. Halley Heidtbrink led the Broncos with two hits and a RBI.

Norfolk 15, Lincoln High 4: Makinley Thomas led the Links in hits, going 2-for-2 from the plate with a double and recording two runs.

Omaha Gross 9, Nebraska City 1: Emma Cowden had a hit and an RBI for the Pioneers.

Omaha Skutt 11, Lincoln Pius X 1: Hannah Camenzind blasted two home runs and had six RBIs for the SkyHawks. Mackenzi Harrel had two hits for the Thunderbolts.

Raymond Central 3, DC West/Concordia 1: Kynzee McFadden struck out nine and had a hit and an RBI at the plate for the Mustangs.

Seward 9, Milford 3: Jordyn Collins had three hits, including a home run for the Bluejays. Camille Stuaffer had two hits and a RBI for the Eagles.

Wahoo 1, Ralston 0: Autumn Iversen struck out 14 and allowed just one hit in the circle for the Warriors.

Waverly 6, Blair 5: Peyton Krumland scored the game-winning run on an error in the eighth inning. Tenley Kozal was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Weeping Water 15, Syracuse 7: Weeping Water's Keatyn Harrah hit a homer and a double, and recorded two RBIs.

High school softball logo 2014

 

Husker News