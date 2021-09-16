Prep softball scores and weekend schedules, 9/16

Bishop Neumann 10, Fairbury 4: Avery Mayberry was 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs for the Cavaliers. Jami Mans had three hits for the Lady Jeffs.

Centennial 7, Blue River 4: Savannah Horne and Cora Hoffschneider each had two hits and an RBI for the Broncos.

Crete 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 3: Ansley Kuntz hit a double and Jordyn Coe hit a triple for Crete.

Freeman 9, Falls City 4: Courtney McClintock drove in two on a triple and Madison Jones had two hits for the Tigers.

Lincoln Southeast 16, Fremont 7: Moira Baxter was 5-for-5 and Katelyn Neumayer blasted a three-run homer for the Knights.

Malcolm 9, Blue River 8: Emma Brown homered and Elisa Paider drove in three for the Clippers.

Malcolm 11, Centennial 1: Jessica Sandell had three hits for the Eagles. Halley Heidtbrink led the Broncos with two hits and a RBI.

Norfolk 15, Lincoln High 4: Makinley Thomas led the Links in hits, going 2-for-2 from the plate with a double and recording two runs.