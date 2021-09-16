Prep softball scores and weekend schedules, 9/16

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 16, Millard West 8
Lincoln Southeast 17, Fremont 6
Lincoln Southeast vs. Fremont, 2nd game
Norfolk 15, Lincoln High 4
Norfolk vs. Lincoln High, 2nd game
Omaha Skutt 11, Lincoln Pius X 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas vs. Kearney Catholic
Aquinas at Twin River
Auburn 12, Falls City 8
Auburn at Freeman
Aurora 13, Central City 5
Bishop Neumann 10, Fairbury 4
Cass at Fort Calhoun
CCV 14, Ord 5
Centennial 7, Blue River 4
Columbus 2-6, Kearney 1-4
Columbus Lakeview at Schuyler
Crete 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Elkhorn at Norris
Elkhorn North 12, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 2
Elkhorn South 12, Papillion-La Vista South 2
Fillmore Central/EM at Polk County
Freeman 9, Falls City 4
Gothenburg at Holdrege
Gretna at Millard South
Guardian Angels CC 9, Arlington 1
Hastings 10, Adams Central 0
Hastings SC 14, Fillmore Central/EM 1
Hastings SC 12, Polk County 2
Kearney Catholic 14, Twin River 4
Logan View/SS 16, South Sioux City 7
Logan View/SS 18, West Point-Beemer 6
Malcolm 9, Blue River 8
Malcolm 11, Centennial 1
NEN 9, Boone Central 2
Northwest 11, Cozad 1
Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista
Omaha South at Omaha Benson
Omaha Gross 9, Nebraska City 1
Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Northwest 3
O'Neill at Highway 91
Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood
Raymond Central 3, DC West/Concordia 1
Scottsbluff at Gering
Seward 9, Milford 3
Southern Valley/Alma at Hershey (DH)
Tekamah-Herman at Yutan/Mead
Wahoo 1, Ralston 0
Waverly 6, Blair 5
Weeping Water 15, Syracuse 7
West Point-Beemer at South Sioux City
PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITATIONAL
Friday's games
Pool A
Gretna vs. Kearney, noon
Omaha Burke vs. Kearney, 2 p.m.
Gretna vs. Kearney, 4 p.m.
Pool B
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard West, noon
Millard West vs. Platte County, Mo., 2 p.m.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Platte County, Mo., 4 p.m.
Pool C
Millard South vs. Lincoln Southeast, noon
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.
Millard South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 4 p.m.
Pool D
Millard North vs. Bellevue East, noon
Lee's Summit West, Mo., vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 2 p.m.
Teams TBA, 4 p.m.
Teams TBA, 6 p.m.
Saturday's games
Bracket play, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
HASTINGS INVITATIONAL
Saturday's games
Omaha Skutt vs. Platteview, 10 a.m.
Seward vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10 a.m.
Norris vs. York, 10 a.m.
Hastings vs. McCook, 10 a.m.
Omaha Skutt/Platteview loser vs. Seward/Pius X loser, noon
Norris/York loser vs. Hastings/McCook loser, noon
Omaha Skutt/Platteview winner vs. Seward/Pius X winner, noon
Norris/York winner vs. Hastings/McCook winner, noon
Placement games, 2 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 12, Falls City 8: Leah Grant was 4-for-4 with four RBIs for the Bulldogs. Courtney McClintock drove in three for Falls City.
Bishop Neumann 10, Fairbury 4: Avery Mayberry was 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs for the Cavaliers. Jami Mans had three hits for the Lady Jeffs.
Centennial 7, Blue River 4: Savannah Horne and Cora Hoffschneider each had two hits and an RBI for the Broncos.
Crete 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 3: Ansley Kuntz hit a double and Jordyn Coe hit a triple for Crete.
Freeman 9, Falls City 4: Courtney McClintock drove in two on a triple and Madison Jones had two hits for the Tigers.
Lincoln Southeast 16, Fremont 7: Moira Baxter was 5-for-5 and Katelyn Neumayer blasted a three-run homer for the Knights.
Malcolm 9, Blue River 8: Emma Brown homered and Elisa Paider drove in three for the Clippers.
Malcolm 11, Centennial 1: Jessica Sandell had three hits for the Eagles. Halley Heidtbrink led the Broncos with two hits and a RBI.
Norfolk 15, Lincoln High 4: Makinley Thomas led the Links in hits, going 2-for-2 from the plate with a double and recording two runs.
Omaha Gross 9, Nebraska City 1: Emma Cowden had a hit and an RBI for the Pioneers.
Omaha Skutt 11, Lincoln Pius X 1: Hannah Camenzind blasted two home runs and had six RBIs for the SkyHawks. Mackenzi Harrel had two hits for the Thunderbolts.
Raymond Central 3, DC West/Concordia 1: Kynzee McFadden struck out nine and had a hit and an RBI at the plate for the Mustangs.
Seward 9, Milford 3: Jordyn Collins had three hits, including a home run for the Bluejays. Camille Stuaffer had two hits and a RBI for the Eagles.
Wahoo 1, Ralston 0: Autumn Iversen struck out 14 and allowed just one hit in the circle for the Warriors.
Waverly 6, Blair 5: Peyton Krumland scored the game-winning run on an error in the eighth inning. Tenley Kozal was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Weeping Water 15, Syracuse 7: Weeping Water's Keatyn Harrah hit a homer and a double, and recorded two RBIs.