Prep softball scores and postponements, 9/8
agate

Prep softball scores and postponements, 9/8

  • Updated
Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney at Lincoln East, ppd. to Sept. 21

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest, ppd.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln Pius X, ppd. to Sept. 22

Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus, ppd. to Sept. 22

Lincoln Pius X vs. Columbus, ppd. to Sept. 22

Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island, ppd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice at York, ppd.

Fairbury at Auburn, ppd.

Norris at Elkhorn North, ppd.

Southern at Milford, ppd.

Wahoo at Bennington, ppd.

Waverly at Northwest, ppd. to Oct. 1

High school softball logo 2014

 

