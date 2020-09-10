Prep softball scores and postponements, 9/10

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont at Lincoln High (DH), ppd.
Kearney at Lincoln North Star (DH), ppd. to Sat.
Lincoln East at Columbus (DH), ppd. to Sept. 28
Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island (DH)
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, ppd. to Sept. 28
North Platte at Lincoln Southeast (DH), ppd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North at Waverly, ppd.
Seward at Beatrice, ppd.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!