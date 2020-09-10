 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores and postponements, 9/10
Prep softball scores and postponements, 9/10

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont at Lincoln High (DH), ppd.

Kearney at Lincoln North Star (DH), ppd. to Sat.

Lincoln East at Columbus (DH), ppd. to Sept. 28

Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island (DH)

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, ppd. to Sept. 28

North Platte at Lincoln Southeast (DH), ppd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North at Waverly, ppd.

Seward at Beatrice, ppd.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

