Prep softball scores, 9/9

Elkhorn South 4, Papillion-La Vista 2
Gretna 5, Papillion-La Vista South 0
Millard West 6, Millard North 0
Omaha Marian 9, Millard South 0
Check out Tim Gray's latest ratings of the state's high school softball scene.
Mackenzie Harrel broke the Bolts' single-season home run record — and Sara Iburg hit two blasts of her own — to pace Pius X at the plate.
The scores and highlights from Saturday's softball games.
The scores and highlights from Tuesday's softball games.
“There was no payback. It's who's No. 1 this year. We are focused on what is going on right now.”
The scores and highlights from Thursday's softball games.
The scores and highlights from Wednesday's softball games.
The scores and highlights from Friday's softball games.
Check out Tim Gray's latest ratings of the state's high school softball scene.
A recent string of competitive games gave the Gators the belief they could not only hang with good teams, but beat them. That proved true Thursday.
