Prep softball scores, 9/9

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 11-12, Lincoln High 1-0
Grand Island 13-10, Lincoln Northeast 6-1
Lincoln East 13-7, Columbus 2-5
Lincoln North Star 3-5, Kearney 1-6
Lincoln Southwest 10-9, Lincoln Pius X 0-1
North Platte 6-0, Lincoln Southeast 1-3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Centennial
Ashland-Greenwood 12, Logan View/SS 0
Aquinas at Guardian Angels CC
Auburn 18, Southern/Diller-Odell 6
Aurora 17, Schuyler 2
Beatrice 4, Seward 1
Bennington at Elkhorn
CCV at O'Neill
Cass at Yutan/Mead
Central City 14, Blue River 6
Chase County at Hershey (DH)
Crete 6, Aurora 2
Crete 13, Schuyler 0
DC West/Concordia 9, Fort Calhoun 1
Fairbury 11, Milford 3
Fillmore Central/EM at Freeman
Fillmore Central/EM vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Gothenburg 10, Minden 1
Highway 91 at Twin River
Highway 91 vs. West Point-Beemer
Kearney Catholic at Holdrege
McCook 12, Lexington 2
Norfolk 10, South Sioux City 0
North Bend Central 11, Ponca 3
Northwest 13, Grand Island CC 1
Omaha Skutt 10, Norris 1
Plattsmouth 19, Platteview 3
Polk County 7, Ord 5
Southern Valley/Alma at Cozad
Syracuse vs. Cass
Twin River 12, West Point-Beemer 0
Wahoo 8, Nebraska City 7
Waverly 10, Elkhorn North 7
Wayne at Tekamah-Herman
Wilber-Clatonia at Freeman
York 7, Adams Central 6
York 12, Centennial 0
Yutan/Mead 14, Syracuse 4
METRO TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn South 8, Bellevue East 0
Millard North 15, Omaha Central 0
Millard South 11, Omaha Westside 1
Millard West 14, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha North 20, Omaha Benson 6
Omaha Marian 12, Omaha North 0
Omaha Burke 3, Papillion-La Vista South 2
Papillion-La Vista 12, Bellevue West 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 18, Southern/Diller-Odell 6: Leah Grant scored four runs and totaled three hits for Auburn. Jaeleigh Darnell went 4-for-4 and recorded five RBI.
Aurora 17, Schuyler 2: The Huskies amount 18 hits in two innings and scored 14 runs in the first inning. Rylee Olson and Adi Fahrnbruch led Aurora with three hits, with Fahrnbruch hitting a double.
Beatrice 4, Seward 1: Tavia Hausman and Jane Deboer both homered for Beatrice. Brooke Meyer drove in the lone run for Seward.
Crete 6, Aurora 2: Karlee Henning homered and drove in three RBIs for Crete. Kaitlyn Wendt added three hits for the Cardinals including a double and triple.
Crete 13, Schuyler 0: Riley Schmidt drove in three for the Cardinals on two hits.
Fairbury 11, Milford 3: Casidy Sipek had two hits for Fairbury, each of them home runs. Olivia L'Ecuyer hit a homer and a double.
Fremont 11, Lincoln High 1: Ella Cooper drove in three on a double and a home run for the Tigers. Noelani Anderson went 2-for-2 for the Links.
Fremont 12, Lincoln High 0: Brittlyn Shutz had the lone hit for the Links. Ella Cooper added a home run for Fremont and six strikeouts in the circle.
Grand Island 13, Lincoln Northeast 6: Grand Island recorded 18 hits, with Leslie Ramos leading the team with four hits, three RBI, three runs and a homer. For Lincoln Northeast, Delessi Bartling hit two doubles, recorded three hits and two RBI.
Grand Island 10, Lincoln Northeast 1: Delessi Bartling had three hits for Lincoln Northeast and Bree Woodward knocked in the lone RBI for the Rockets.
Kearney 6, Lincoln North Star 5, 9 inn.: Kearney walked off Lincoln North Star with a run in the bottom of the ninth. Lexi Gibson and Maggie Gilmore both had two hits for the Gators.
Lincoln East 13, Columbus 2: Sydney Walz blasted two home runs and a double for a seven RBI game for the Spartans.
Lincoln East 7, Columbus 5: Berkley Hatten turned on a 1-0 count for a two-run home run and gave Lincoln East the walk-off victory.
Lincoln North Star 3, Kearney 1: Aubriana Krieser tripled and drove in a run for Lincoln North Star. Krieser, along with Dempsey Whitemore finished with two hits.
Lincoln Southeast 3, North Platte 0: Alyvia Bollena and Alexis Hubbard both homered for Lincoln Southeast, while Makenna Scribner struck out 11 in the circle for the Knights.
North Platte 6, Lincoln Southeast 1: The Bulldogs took advantage of four errors by Lincoln Southeast. Reagan Kjeldgaard drove in the lone run for the Knights.
Wahoo 8, Nebraska City 7: Autumn Iversen homered and drove in three for Wahoo. Katelyn Urban added three hits and an RBI for the Warriors.
Waverly 10, Elkhorn North 7: Waverly collected 13 hits, including three apiece from Malia Thoms and Tenley Kozal. Kozal homered and finished with four RBIs, while Tataum Peery homered twice and also drove in four for the Vikings.