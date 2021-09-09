Prep softball scores, 9/9

Crete 13, Schuyler 0: Riley Schmidt drove in three for the Cardinals on two hits.

Fairbury 11, Milford 3: Casidy Sipek had two hits for Fairbury, each of them home runs. Olivia L'Ecuyer hit a homer and a double.

Fremont 11, Lincoln High 1: Ella Cooper drove in three on a double and a home run for the Tigers. Noelani Anderson went 2-for-2 for the Links.

Fremont 12, Lincoln High 0: Brittlyn Shutz had the lone hit for the Links. Ella Cooper added a home run for Fremont and six strikeouts in the circle.

Grand Island 13, Lincoln Northeast 6: Grand Island recorded 18 hits, with Leslie Ramos leading the team with four hits, three RBI, three runs and a homer. For Lincoln Northeast, Delessi Bartling hit two doubles, recorded three hits and two RBI.

Grand Island 10, Lincoln Northeast 1: Delessi Bartling had three hits for Lincoln Northeast and Bree Woodward knocked in the lone RBI for the Rockets.

Kearney 6, Lincoln North Star 5, 9 inn.: Kearney walked off Lincoln North Star with a run in the bottom of the ninth. Lexi Gibson and Maggie Gilmore both had two hits for the Gators.