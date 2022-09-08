Prep softball scores, 9/8

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont at Lincoln High
Lincoln North Star 9-x, Kearney 6-x
Lincoln East 11-10, Columbus 0-0
Lincoln Northeast 12-0 Grand Island 11-8
Lincoln Pius X 11-1, Lincoln Southwest 8-11
North Platte 18-17, Lincoln Southeast 6-9
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas 10, Guardian Angels CC 0
Ashland-Greenwood 20, Logan View/S-S 4
Auburn 6, Southern/Diller-Odell 5
Central City 10, Blue River 2
Gothenburg 12, Minden 0
People are also reading…
Gretna 13, Omaha Central 1
Hastings 12, Kearney Catholic 0
Millard North 11, Omaha Bryan 0
Millard South 10, Bellevue East 5
NEN 15, Pierce 0
Norfolk 17, South Sioux City 2
Northwest 8, Grand Island CC 3
O'Neill 11, CCV 3
Omaha Marian 15, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Papillion-La Vista 6, Omaha Burke 1
Papillion-La Vista South 11, Omaha Westside 0
Platteview 13, Plattsmouth 3
Polk County 11, Ord 3
Twin River 15, Cuming County 2
Twin River 8, Highway 91 4
Wahoo 10, Nebraska City 0
Wayne 8, Tekamah-Herman 7
Yutan/Mead 13, Syracuse 0
Yutan/Mead 7, Cass 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 11, Columbus 0: Delaney Bell went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Spartans, who broke the game open with a seven-run fifth.
Lincoln East 10, Columbus 0: Madison Adams and Addison Bliemeister each had three hits for East.
Lincoln Northeast 12, Grand Island 11: Hailey Leininger had the go-ahead hit in the sixth inning for the Rockets.
Grand Island 8, Lincoln Northeast 0: Sindelair threw all six innings and allowed just one hit.
North Platte 18, Lincoln Southeast 6: Brook Crouch homered and had three hits for the Knights, who also got a two-hit effort from Abby Cook.
North Platte 17, Lincoln Southeast 9: The Bulldogs had 14 hits and scored five runs in both the third and fourth innings.