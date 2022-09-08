Prep softball scores, 9/8

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont at Lincoln High

Lincoln North Star 9-x, Kearney 6-x

Lincoln East 11-10, Columbus 0-0

Lincoln Northeast 12-0 Grand Island 11-8

Lincoln Pius X 11-1, Lincoln Southwest 8-11

North Platte 18-17, Lincoln Southeast 6-9

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas 10, Guardian Angels CC 0

Ashland-Greenwood 20, Logan View/S-S 4

Auburn 6, Southern/Diller-Odell 5

Central City 10, Blue River 2

Gothenburg 12, Minden 0

Gretna 13, Omaha Central 1

Hastings 12, Kearney Catholic 0

Millard North 11, Omaha Bryan 0

Millard South 10, Bellevue East 5

NEN 15, Pierce 0

Norfolk 17, South Sioux City 2

Northwest 8, Grand Island CC 3

O'Neill 11, CCV 3

Omaha Marian 15, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Papillion-La Vista 6, Omaha Burke 1

Papillion-La Vista South 11, Omaha Westside 0

Platteview 13, Plattsmouth 3

Polk County 11, Ord 3

Twin River 15, Cuming County 2

Twin River 8, Highway 91 4

Wahoo 10, Nebraska City 0

Wayne 8, Tekamah-Herman 7

Yutan/Mead 13, Syracuse 0

Yutan/Mead 7, Cass 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 11, Columbus 0: Delaney Bell went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Spartans, who broke the game open with a seven-run fifth.

Lincoln East 10, Columbus 0: Madison Adams and Addison Bliemeister each had three hits for East.

Lincoln Northeast 12, Grand Island 11: Hailey Leininger had the go-ahead hit in the sixth inning for the Rockets.

Grand Island 8, Lincoln Northeast 0: Sindelair threw all six innings and allowed just one hit.

North Platte 18, Lincoln Southeast 6: Brook Crouch homered and had three hits for the Knights, who also got a two-hit effort from Abby Cook.

North Platte 17, Lincoln Southeast 9: The Bulldogs had 14 hits and scored five runs in both the third and fourth innings.