Prep softball scores, 9/7

Lincoln East 11, Kearney 1: Kyndal Colon knocked in five runs on three hits and a home run for East. The Class A No. 6 Spartans added a home run from Sydney Walz and two doubles from Morgan Adams.

Lincoln East 10, Kearney 1: Morgan Adams had a home run to go along with two RBIs while Berkley Hatten went 4-for-4 with two RBIs of her own.

Lincoln Southeast 11, Grand Island 1: The Knights picked up four extra-base hits, including home runs from Maggie Helms and Katelyn Neumayer. Alexis Hubbard allowed just three hits.

Logan View/SS 9, Blue River 3: Tawny Irvin had two homers for Logan View. Alexa Carter had two RBIs for Blue River.

Malcolm 10, Cass 0: Jaiden Helms hammered two home runs from the leadoff spot with Alyssa Fortik hitting a home run as well to lead the Clippers.

Milford 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3: A five-run second inning opened the gates for Milford as Addi Mowinkel exploded for four RBIs and a double.

Norris 6, Elkhorn North 2: Delaney White and McKenna Becher each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Titans.