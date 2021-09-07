Prep softball scores, 9/7

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 6, Lincoln Northeast 5
Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1
Lincoln East 11-10, Kearney 1-1
Lincoln High 10, Omaha Bryan 1
Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Northeast 2
Lincoln Southeast 11-7, Grand Island 1-9
Lincoln Southwest 8-12, Lincoln North Star 0-1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 3, Grand Island CC 2
Adams Central 16, Hershey 0
Arlington 3, Raymond Central 2
Ashland-Greenwood 7, DC West/Concordia 1
Ashland-Greenwood 15, Syracuse 0
Auburn 15, Fairbury 6
Aurora 11, Cozad 0
Beatrice 11, York 0
Bellevue East 16, Bellevue West 1
Blair 10, Ralston 3
CCV 10, Centennial 9
CCV 9, Wilber-Clatonia 8
Centennial 14, Wilber-Clatonia 4
Central City 13, Minden 3
DC West/Concordia 9, Syracuse 0
Elkhorn South 6, Papillion-La Vista 5
Falls City 7, Weeping Water 5
Freeman 7, Aquinas 4
Fremont 5-0, Norfolk 4-13
Gering 11, Chadron 1
Grand Island CC 16, Hershey 3
Gretna 15, Elkhorn 3
Guardian Angels CC 13, Pierce 5
Hastings 13, Cozad 1
Hastings 12, Aurora 2
Highway 91 18, South Sioux City 1
Holdrege 2, Lexington 1
Kearney Catholic 9, McCook 1
Logan View/SS 9, Blue River 3
Malcolm 10, Cass 0
Milford 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Millard North 8, Millard West 0
Millard South 9, Omaha Burke 1
Nebraska City 16, Platteview 4
Norris 6, Elkhorn North 2
North Bend Central 11, Ponca 3
North Bend Central 14, West Point-Beemer 2
North Platte 3, Hastings SC 1
Northwest 4, Waverly 0
Omaha Central 10, Omaha South 2
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Fort Calhoun 0
Omaha Marian 4, Papillion-La Vista South 0
Omaha Mercy 12, Omaha Northwest 4
Omaha Skutt 8, Omaha Gross 0
O'Neill 14, Boone Central 4
Plattsmouth 16, Omaha Benson 1
Polk County 12, Twin River 2
Ponca 13, West Point-Beemer 0
Scottsbluff 11, Alliance 0
St. Paul 14, Ord 2
Tekamah-Herman 8, Blue River 7
Tekamah-Herman 11, Logan View/SS 6
Wahoo 2, Bennington 1
Wayne 12, Columbus Lakeview 4
Wray, Colo. 10-21, Chase County 0-9
Yutan/Mead 5, Bishop Neumann 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Arlington 3, Raymond Central 2: Raymond Central had two errors that eventually led to a walk-off win for Arlington. Britt Nielson had the lone RBI for the Eagles.
Ashland-Greenwood 7, DC West/Concordia 1: Hannah Keith struck out 11 and allowed only two hits to lead Ashland-Greenwood.
Ashland-Greenwood 15, Syracuse 0: Devin Rodgerson homered, and Piper Boggs and Hannah Keith each had three RBIs to power the Bluejays' attack.
Auburn 15, Fairbury 6: Jaeleigh Darnell and Leah Grant smashed home runs with the Bulldog offense scoring 15 runs on 17 hits.
Beatrice 11, York 0: Riley Schwisow allowed only one hit over four innings and Avery Barnard had two doubles to lead the Beatrice offense.
Columbus 6, Lincoln Northeast 5: Kaylee Gerber hit a two-out walk-off hit to lift Columbus to the win. Mattee Fry had three hits, including a triple, to lead Northeast.
Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1: Alisha Huber picked up the lone RBI for Pius X, and Ceara Swanson picked up two of the Bolts' five hits.
Grand Island 9, Lincoln Southeast 7: Brittina Titman and Brianne Lawver smacked home runs while Leslie Ramos had two RBIs for the Islanders. Alexis Hubbard had a home run for the Knights.
Lincoln East 11, Kearney 1: Kyndal Colon knocked in five runs on three hits and a home run for East. The Class A No. 6 Spartans added a home run from Sydney Walz and two doubles from Morgan Adams.
Lincoln East 10, Kearney 1: Morgan Adams had a home run to go along with two RBIs while Berkley Hatten went 4-for-4 with two RBIs of her own.
Lincoln Southeast 11, Grand Island 1: The Knights picked up four extra-base hits, including home runs from Maggie Helms and Katelyn Neumayer. Alexis Hubbard allowed just three hits.
Logan View/SS 9, Blue River 3: Tawny Irvin had two homers for Logan View. Alexa Carter had two RBIs for Blue River.
Malcolm 10, Cass 0: Jaiden Helms hammered two home runs from the leadoff spot with Alyssa Fortik hitting a home run as well to lead the Clippers.
Milford 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3: A five-run second inning opened the gates for Milford as Addi Mowinkel exploded for four RBIs and a double.
Norris 6, Elkhorn North 2: Delaney White and McKenna Becher each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Titans.
Northwest 4, Waverly 0: Ava Laurent pitched a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts while surrendering only one hit. Malia Thoms had a double for Waverly.
Tekamah-Herman 8, Blue River 7: Autumn Lindsley struck out six for Blue River, and Sierra Rhynalds added a double and an RBI for the Panthers.
Wahoo 2, Bennington 1: Abbey Borchers ended the game with a walk-off single to give the Warriors the win. Kylee Kenning also homered for Wahoo.
Yutan/Mead 5, Bishop Neumann 2: Shaylynn Campbell struck out 11 and scattered seven hits and added a homer to lead Yutan/Mead. Mary Chvatal and Logan Sylliaasen each doubled for Neumann.