Prep softball scores, 9/7
Prep softball scores, 9/7

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 6, Lincoln Northeast 5

Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln East 11-10, Kearney 1-1

Lincoln High 10, Omaha Bryan 1

Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Northeast 2

Lincoln Southeast 11-7, Grand Island 1-9

Lincoln Southwest 8-12, Lincoln North Star 0-1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 3, Grand Island CC 2

Adams Central 16, Hershey 0

Arlington 3, Raymond Central 2

Ashland-Greenwood 7, DC West/Concordia 1

Ashland-Greenwood 15, Syracuse 0

Auburn 15, Fairbury 6

Aurora 11, Cozad 0

Beatrice 11, York 0

Bellevue East 16, Bellevue West 1

Blair 10, Ralston 3

CCV 10, Centennial 9

CCV 9, Wilber-Clatonia 8

Centennial 14, Wilber-Clatonia 4

Central City 13, Minden 3

DC West/Concordia 9, Syracuse 0

Elkhorn South 6, Papillion-La Vista 5

Falls City 7, Weeping Water 5

Freeman 7, Aquinas 4

Fremont 5-0, Norfolk 4-13

Gering 11, Chadron 1

Grand Island CC 16, Hershey 3

Gretna 15, Elkhorn 3

Guardian Angels CC 13, Pierce 5

Hastings 13, Cozad 1

Hastings 12, Aurora 2

Highway 91 18, South Sioux City 1

Holdrege 2, Lexington 1

Kearney Catholic 9, McCook 1

Logan View/SS 9, Blue River 3

Malcolm 10, Cass 0

Milford 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3

Millard North 8, Millard West 0

Millard South 9, Omaha Burke 1

Nebraska City 16, Platteview 4

Norris 6, Elkhorn North 2

North Bend Central 11, Ponca 3

North Bend Central 14, West Point-Beemer 2

North Platte 3, Hastings SC 1

Northwest 4, Waverly 0

Omaha Central 10, Omaha South 2

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Fort Calhoun 0

Omaha Marian 4, Papillion-La Vista South 0

Omaha Mercy 12, Omaha Northwest 4

Omaha Skutt 8, Omaha Gross 0

O'Neill 14, Boone Central 4

Plattsmouth 16, Omaha Benson 1

Polk County 12, Twin River 2

Ponca 13, West Point-Beemer 0

Scottsbluff 11, Alliance 0

St. Paul 14, Ord 2

Tekamah-Herman 8, Blue River 7

Tekamah-Herman 11, Logan View/SS 6

Wahoo 2, Bennington 1

Wayne 12, Columbus Lakeview 4

Wray, Colo. 10-21, Chase County 0-9

Yutan/Mead 5, Bishop Neumann 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Arlington 3, Raymond Central 2: Raymond Central had two errors that eventually led to a walk-off win for Arlington. Britt Nielson had the lone RBI for the Eagles.

Ashland-Greenwood 7, DC West/Concordia 1: Hannah Keith struck out 11 and allowed only two hits to lead Ashland-Greenwood.

Ashland-Greenwood 15, Syracuse 0: Devin Rodgerson homered, and Piper Boggs and Hannah Keith each had three RBIs to power the Bluejays' attack.

Auburn 15, Fairbury 6: Jaeleigh Darnell and Leah Grant smashed home runs with the Bulldog offense scoring 15 runs on 17 hits.

Beatrice 11, York 0: Riley Schwisow allowed only one hit over four innings and Avery Barnard had two doubles to lead the Beatrice offense.

Columbus 6, Lincoln Northeast 5: Kaylee Gerber hit a two-out walk-off hit to lift Columbus to the win. Mattee Fry had three hits, including a triple, to lead Northeast.

Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1: Alisha Huber picked up the lone RBI for Pius X, and Ceara Swanson picked up two of the Bolts' five hits.

Grand Island 9, Lincoln Southeast 7: Brittina Titman and Brianne Lawver smacked home runs while Leslie Ramos had two RBIs for the Islanders. Alexis Hubbard had a home run for the Knights. 

Lincoln East 11, Kearney 1: Kyndal Colon knocked in five runs on three hits and a home run for East. The Class A No. 6 Spartans added a home run from Sydney Walz and two doubles from Morgan Adams.

Lincoln East 10, Kearney 1: Morgan Adams had a home run to go along with two RBIs while Berkley Hatten went 4-for-4 with two RBIs of her own. 

Lincoln Southeast 11, Grand Island 1: The Knights picked up four extra-base hits, including home runs from Maggie Helms and Katelyn Neumayer. Alexis Hubbard allowed just three hits.

Logan View/SS 9, Blue River 3: Tawny Irvin had two homers for Logan View. Alexa Carter had two RBIs for Blue River.

Malcolm 10, Cass 0: Jaiden Helms hammered two home runs from the leadoff spot with Alyssa Fortik hitting a home run as well to lead the Clippers. 

Milford 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3: A five-run second inning opened the gates for Milford as Addi Mowinkel exploded for four RBIs and a double. 

Norris 6, Elkhorn North 2: Delaney White and McKenna Becher each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Titans.

Northwest 4, Waverly 0: Ava Laurent pitched a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts while surrendering only one hit. Malia Thoms had a double for Waverly. 

Tekamah-Herman 8, Blue River 7: Autumn Lindsley struck out six for Blue River, and Sierra Rhynalds added a double and an RBI for the Panthers.

Wahoo 2, Bennington 1: Abbey Borchers ended the game with a walk-off single to give the Warriors the win. Kylee Kenning also homered for Wahoo. 

Yutan/Mead 5, Bishop Neumann 2: Shaylynn Campbell struck out 11 and scattered seven hits and added a homer to lead Yutan/Mead. Mary Chvatal and Logan Sylliaasen each doubled for Neumann.

