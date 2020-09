Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Lincoln East 13, Millard West 1: Morgan Adams went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Spartans offensively. Zoie Armstrong, Kyndal Colon, Campbell Petrick and Sydney Walz each drove in two runs for East in the four-inning blowout.