Prep softball scores, 9/7

Softball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Omaha Gross at Ralston
Omaha Mercy at Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Central
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Softball
Omaha Gross at Ralston
Omaha Mercy at Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Central
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Check out Tim Gray's latest ratings of the state's high school softball scene.
A recent string of competitive games gave the Gators the belief they could not only hang with good teams, but beat them. That proved true Thursday.
The scores and highlights from Saturday's softball games.
The scores and highlights from Tuesday's softball games.
The scores and highlights from Thursday's softball games.
“There was no payback. It's who's No. 1 this year. We are focused on what is going on right now.”
The scores and highlights from Friday's softball games.
The Class B No. 1 Warriors led No. 4 Beatrice 8-0, trailed 10-8 and led again 12-11 before finally prevailing 13-12 in eight innings.
The Lincoln Southeast softball program named a new varsity head coach Wednesday, less than two weeks into the fall season.
Check out Tim Gray's latest ratings of the state's high school softball scene.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.