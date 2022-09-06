Prep softball scores, 9/6

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Beatrice 12, Lincoln Northwest 2

Lincoln East 9-, Kearney 1-

Lincoln High 14, Omaha Bryan 0

Lincoln Northeast 9, Columbus 4

Lincoln Southwest 5-, Lincoln North Star 1-

Lincoln Pius X 10, Columbus 4

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Northeast

Grand Island 13-, Lincoln Southeast 5-

Malcolm at Lincoln Northwest

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance at Scottsbluff

Arlington at Raymond Central

Ashland-Greenwood at DC West

Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse

Aurora at Hastings

Beatrice 5, Malcolm 2

Bellevue West 15, Omaha South 0

Blue River 16, Logan View/S-S 4

Blue River at Tekamah-Herman

Boone Central at O'Neill

Centennial 7, CCV 6

Central City at Minden

Chadron at Gering

Cozad at Aurora

Cuming County at Ponca

DC West 20, Syracuse 4

Elkhorn South at Millard South

Fairbury at Auburn

Guardian Angels CC at Pierce

HAC at Grand Island CC

HAC at Hershey

Hastings 13, Cozad 4

Hastings St. Cecilia 2, North Platte 1

Hershey at Grand Island CC

McCook at Kearney Catholic

Mid-Buchanan, MO, 7, Falls City 2

Milford at York

Millard West at Omaha Burke

Norfolk 5-, Fremont 2-

Norris at Elkhorn North

North Bend Central at Cuming County

Omaha Marian at Millard North

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Mercy

Omaha Roncalli 12, Fort Calhoun 2

Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross

Omaha Westside at Omaha North

Omaha Westview 13, Omaha Benson 0

Papillion-La Vista South at Bellevue East

Platteview at Nebraska City

Polk County at Twin River

Ponca 6, North Bend Central 1

Ralston at Blair

South Sioux City at Highway 91

St. Paul 9, Ord 1

Tekamah-Herman at Logan View/S-S

Wahoo at Bennington

Waverly at Northwest

Wayne at Columbus Lakeview

Wilber-Clatonia at CCV

Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial

Wray, CO at Chase County (DH)

Yutan/Mead at Bishop Neumann

HIGHLIGHTS

Grand Island 13, Lincoln Southeast 5: In the first game of the doubleheader, it was all Grand Island. Adriana Cabello led the way offensively for the Islanders, coming up with three hits, two RBIs and an inside the park home run.

Lincoln East 9, Kearney 1: Madison Adams hit two home runs and Berkley Hatten had four RBIs and a home run to help propel Lincoln East to a victory in the first game of their doubleheader against Kearney.

Lincoln High 14, Omaha Bryan 0: Catharina Romero had three hits and five RBIs to help the Links shutout the Bryan Bears. Makinley Thomas pitched all four innings, striking out six batters and allowing just two hits.