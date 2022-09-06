Prep softball scores, 9/6

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Beatrice 12, Lincoln Northwest 2
Lincoln East 9-, Kearney 1-
Lincoln High 14, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln Northeast 9, Columbus 4
Lincoln Southwest 5-, Lincoln North Star 1-
Lincoln Pius X 10, Columbus 4
Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Northeast
Grand Island 13-, Lincoln Southeast 5-
Malcolm at Lincoln Northwest
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at Scottsbluff
Arlington at Raymond Central
Ashland-Greenwood at DC West
Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse
Aurora at Hastings
Beatrice 5, Malcolm 2
Bellevue West 15, Omaha South 0
Blue River 16, Logan View/S-S 4
Blue River at Tekamah-Herman
Boone Central at O'Neill
Centennial 7, CCV 6
Central City at Minden
Chadron at Gering
Cozad at Aurora
Cuming County at Ponca
DC West 20, Syracuse 4
Elkhorn South at Millard South
Fairbury at Auburn
Guardian Angels CC at Pierce
HAC at Grand Island CC
HAC at Hershey
Hastings 13, Cozad 4
Hastings St. Cecilia 2, North Platte 1
Hershey at Grand Island CC
McCook at Kearney Catholic
Mid-Buchanan, MO, 7, Falls City 2
Milford at York
Millard West at Omaha Burke
Norfolk 5-, Fremont 2-
Norris at Elkhorn North
North Bend Central at Cuming County
Omaha Marian at Millard North
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Mercy
Omaha Roncalli 12, Fort Calhoun 2
Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross
Omaha Westside at Omaha North
Omaha Westview 13, Omaha Benson 0
Papillion-La Vista South at Bellevue East
Platteview at Nebraska City
Polk County at Twin River
Ponca 6, North Bend Central 1
Ralston at Blair
South Sioux City at Highway 91
St. Paul 9, Ord 1
Tekamah-Herman at Logan View/S-S
Wahoo at Bennington
Waverly at Northwest
Wayne at Columbus Lakeview
Wilber-Clatonia at CCV
Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial
Wray, CO at Chase County (DH)
Yutan/Mead at Bishop Neumann
HIGHLIGHTS
Grand Island 13, Lincoln Southeast 5: In the first game of the doubleheader, it was all Grand Island. Adriana Cabello led the way offensively for the Islanders, coming up with three hits, two RBIs and an inside the park home run.
Lincoln East 9, Kearney 1: Madison Adams hit two home runs and Berkley Hatten had four RBIs and a home run to help propel Lincoln East to a victory in the first game of their doubleheader against Kearney.
Lincoln High 14, Omaha Bryan 0: Catharina Romero had three hits and five RBIs to help the Links shutout the Bryan Bears. Makinley Thomas pitched all four innings, striking out six batters and allowing just two hits.