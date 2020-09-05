Prep softball scores, 9/5

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH INVITATIONAL
7th: Lincoln Southeast 7, Bellevue East 0
5th: Lincoln Southwest 3, Papillion-LV South 1
3rd: Millard West 3, Gretna 0
1st: Papillion-La Vista 3, Omaha Skutt 0
MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL
5th: Elkhorn South 12, Bellevue West 2
3rd: Grand Island 10, Lincoln Pius X 8
1st: Millard North 9, Millard South 0
NORFOLK INVITATIONAL
Columbus vs. Kearney, 10 a.m.
Columbus vs. Fremont, 2 p.m.
Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, noon
Norfolk 3, Fremont 0
Norfolk 2, Lincoln Northeast 0
Norfolk 3, Kearney 0
Omaha Marian 4, Fremont 1
Omaha Marian 8, Kearney 7
Omaha Marian 12, Lincoln Northeast 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 15, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 1
Bennington 13, South Sioux City 1
Central Valley 6, Boone Central 5
Crete 9, Ashland-Greenwood 4
Crete 6, Wahoo 1
Crete 11, Waverly 3
Elkhorn 13, Ralston 5
Grand Island 5, Gothenburg 3
Grand Island CC 2, McCook 0
Hastings 5, Elkhorn 3
Hastings 11, Ralston 2
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 14, South Sioux City 1
Wahoo 5, Ashland-Greenwood 3
Waverly 8, Wahoo 6
Waverly 14, Ashland-Greenwood 13
AUBURN INVITATIONAL
1st: Auburn 7, Bishop Neumann 3
3rd: Omaha Mercy 11, Falls City 0
5th: Raymond Central 13, Syracuse 3
7th: Weeping Water 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 6
Auburn 9, Falls City 3
Auburn 12, Weeping Water 0
Bishop Neumann 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 4
Bishop Neumann 5, Omaha Mercy 0
Falls City 4, Raymond Central 3
Omaha Mercy 4, Syracuse 0
Raymond Central 3, Weeping Water 2
Syracuse 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 7
FAIRBURY INVITATIONAL
1st: Northwest 7, Hastings SC 5
Fairbury 11, Scottsbluff 6
Fillmore Central/EM 9, Centennial 0
Fillmore Central/EM 6, Milford 3
Hastings SC 12, Centennial 4
Northwest 8, Fairbury 3
Northwest 13, Milford 2
Scottsbluff 11, Fillmore Central/EM 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 9, Falls City 3: Leah Grant and Ella Matteen both homered in the first inning to set the tone for the Bulldogs.
Auburn 12, Weeping Water 0: Josie Shelton, Leah Grant, Kylie Allen and Jamisyn Kirkpatrick each hit home runs.
Bishop Neumann 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 4: The teams combined for 17 hits — Avery Mayberry's run-scoring double in the fifth inning helped the Cavaliers pull away.
Bishop Neumann 5, Omaha Mercy 0: The Cavaliers scored four times in the second, and Macy Sabatka didn't allow a run in a complete-game effort.
Crete 9, Ashland-Greenwood 4: Marli Stones hit two home runs, one in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Cardinals.
Crete 6, Wahoo 1: Leah Jurgens homered and Lexi Mach allowed only one run in six innings to lead the Cardinals.
Crete 11, Waverly 3: Karlee Henning went 2-for-3 with five RBIs to lead Crete in the five-inning win. Sydney Griffin drove in two for the Vikings.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Papillion-La Vista South 1: Skylar Pieper hit a home run to lead a trio of three Silver Hawks with multi-hit games.
Fairbury 11, Scottsbluff 6: Mallonee Biehl, Aspen DeFrain and Jami Mans each homered to lead Fairbury.
Falls City 4, Raymond Central 3: Kacy Brewer had a home run for the Tigers.
Grand Island 10, Lincoln Pius X 8: The Thunderbolts nearly dug out of an eight-run hole behind homers from Tenley Heimes and Sara Iburg.
Hastings SC 12, Centennial 4: Shaye Butler, Tayelor Butler and Kiersten Kober each hit home runs to power the Hawkettes' offense.
Norfolk 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Maddie Duncan and Jessica Schmidt were both solid in the circle, but Schmidt's complete-game shutout was the difference.
Northwest 8, Fairbury 3: Ava Laurent pitched around seven hits and three walks to hold off the Jeffs.
Omaha Mercy 4, Syracuse 0: Pena Lee struck out eight in a complete-game shutout.
Raymond Central 3, Weeping Water 2: Abbie Hudson went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Raymond Central.
Syracuse 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 7: Suzy Shanks had three hits and Kaytlin Danner homered to fuel the Rockets.
Wahoo 5, Ashland-Greenwood 3: Kylee Kenning drove in three runs on a 1-for-3 day for the Warriors. Jaiden Swanson struck out five to notch the win for Wahoo.
Waverly 14, Ashland-Greenwood 13: The Vikings squandered an eight-run lead but scored three runs in the final inning for a dramatic walk-off win.
Waverly 8, Wahoo 6: Waverly broke through for seven runs in the fourth inning, a rally highlighted by Morgan Schuelke's home run.
Weeping Water 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 6: Ella Cave homered, and Kiera Brack and Reba Wilson pitched in doubles to lead the Indians.
