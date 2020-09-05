Prep softball scores, 9/5

Grand Island 10, Lincoln Pius X 8: The Thunderbolts nearly dug out of an eight-run hole behind homers from Tenley Heimes and Sara Iburg.

Hastings SC 12, Centennial 4: Shaye Butler, Tayelor Butler and Kiersten Kober each hit home runs to power the Hawkettes' offense.

Norfolk 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Maddie Duncan and Jessica Schmidt were both solid in the circle, but Schmidt's complete-game shutout was the difference.

Northwest 8, Fairbury 3: Ava Laurent pitched around seven hits and three walks to hold off the Jeffs.

Omaha Mercy 4, Syracuse 0: Pena Lee struck out eight in a complete-game shutout.

Raymond Central 3, Weeping Water 2: Abbie Hudson went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Raymond Central.

Syracuse 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 7: Suzy Shanks had three hits and Kaytlin Danner homered to fuel the Rockets.

Wahoo 5, Ashland-Greenwood 3: Kylee Kenning drove in three runs on a 1-for-3 day for the Warriors. Jaiden Swanson struck out five to notch the win for Wahoo.