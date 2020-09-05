 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/5
agate

  • Updated
Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH INVITATIONAL

7th: Lincoln Southeast 7, Bellevue East 0

5th: Lincoln Southwest 3, Papillion-LV South 1

3rd: Millard West 3, Gretna 0

1st: Papillion-La Vista 3, Omaha Skutt 0

MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL

5th: Elkhorn South 12, Bellevue West 2 

3rd: Grand Island 10, Lincoln Pius X 8

1st: Millard North 9, Millard South 0 

NORFOLK INVITATIONAL

Columbus vs. Kearney, 10 a.m.

Columbus vs. Fremont, 2 p.m.

Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, noon

Norfolk 3, Fremont 0

Norfolk 2, Lincoln Northeast 0 

Norfolk 3, Kearney 0 

Omaha Marian 4, Fremont 1

Omaha Marian 8, Kearney 7

Omaha Marian 12, Lincoln Northeast 0 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 15, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 1 

Bennington 13, South Sioux City 1 

Central Valley 6, Boone Central 5

Crete 9, Ashland-Greenwood 4

Crete 6, Wahoo 1 

Crete 11, Waverly 3

Elkhorn 13, Ralston 5 

Grand Island 5, Gothenburg 3 

Grand Island CC 2, McCook 0

Hastings 5, Elkhorn 3 

Hastings 11, Ralston 2 

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 14, South Sioux City 1

Wahoo 5, Ashland-Greenwood 3

Waverly 8, Wahoo 6 

Waverly 14, Ashland-Greenwood 13

AUBURN INVITATIONAL

1st: Auburn 7, Bishop Neumann 3 

3rd: Omaha Mercy 11, Falls City 0 

5th: Raymond Central 13, Syracuse 3

7th: Weeping Water 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 6 

Auburn 9, Falls City 3

Auburn 12, Weeping Water 0 

Bishop Neumann 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 4

Bishop Neumann 5, Omaha Mercy 0 

Falls City 4, Raymond Central 3

Omaha Mercy 4, Syracuse 0

Raymond Central 3, Weeping Water 2

Syracuse 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 7 

FAIRBURY INVITATIONAL

1st: Northwest 7, Hastings SC 5

Fairbury 11, Scottsbluff 6 

Fillmore Central/EM 9, Centennial 0 

Fillmore Central/EM 6, Milford 3 

Hastings SC 12, Centennial 4 

Northwest 8, Fairbury 3

Northwest 13, Milford 2

Scottsbluff 11, Fillmore Central/EM 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Auburn 9, Falls City 3: Leah Grant and Ella Matteen both homered in the first inning to set the tone for the Bulldogs.

Auburn 12, Weeping Water 0: Josie Shelton, Leah Grant, Kylie Allen and Jamisyn Kirkpatrick each hit home runs.

Bishop Neumann 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 4: The teams combined for 17 hits — Avery Mayberry's run-scoring double in the fifth inning helped the Cavaliers pull away. 

Bishop Neumann 5, Omaha Mercy 0: The Cavaliers scored four times in the second, and Macy Sabatka didn't allow a run in a complete-game effort. 

Crete 9, Ashland-Greenwood 4: Marli Stones hit two home runs, one in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Cardinals. 

Crete 6, Wahoo 1: Leah Jurgens homered and Lexi Mach allowed only one run in six innings to lead the Cardinals.

Crete 11, Waverly 3: Karlee Henning went 2-for-3 with five RBIs to lead Crete in the five-inning win. Sydney Griffin drove in two for the Vikings.

Lincoln Southwest 3, Papillion-La Vista South 1: Skylar Pieper hit a home run to lead a trio of three Silver Hawks with multi-hit games. 

Fairbury 11, Scottsbluff 6: Mallonee Biehl, Aspen DeFrain and Jami Mans each homered to lead Fairbury.

Falls City 4, Raymond Central 3: Kacy Brewer had a home run for the Tigers.

Grand Island 10, Lincoln Pius X 8: The Thunderbolts nearly dug out of an eight-run hole behind homers from Tenley Heimes and Sara Iburg.

Hastings SC 12, Centennial 4: Shaye Butler, Tayelor Butler and Kiersten Kober each hit home runs to power the Hawkettes' offense.

Norfolk 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Maddie Duncan and Jessica Schmidt were both solid in the circle, but Schmidt's complete-game shutout was the difference.

Northwest 8, Fairbury 3: Ava Laurent pitched around seven hits and three walks to hold off the Jeffs.

Omaha Mercy 4, Syracuse 0: Pena Lee struck out eight in a complete-game shutout.   

Raymond Central 3, Weeping Water 2: Abbie Hudson went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Raymond Central.

Syracuse 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 7: Suzy Shanks had three hits and Kaytlin Danner homered to fuel the Rockets.

Wahoo 5, Ashland-Greenwood 3: Kylee Kenning drove in three runs on a 1-for-3 day for the Warriors. Jaiden Swanson struck out five to notch the win for Wahoo.

Waverly 14, Ashland-Greenwood 13: The Vikings squandered an eight-run lead but scored three runs in the final inning for a dramatic walk-off win.

Waverly 8, Wahoo 6: Waverly broke through for seven runs in the fourth inning, a rally highlighted by Morgan Schuelke's home run.

Weeping Water 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 6: Ella Cave homered, and Kiera Brack and Reba Wilson pitched in doubles to lead the Indians.

