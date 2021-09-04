Prep softball scores, 9/4

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
NORFOLK INVITATIONAL
Columbus 8, Norfolk 3
Fremont 4, Columbus 3
Kearney 9, Lincoln Northeast 5
Norfolk 11, Fremont 0
Omaha Marian 12, Lincoln Northeast 0
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH INVITATIONAL
1st: Omaha Skutt 4, Gretna 3
3rd: Lincoln Southwest 5, Millard West 0
5th: Papillion-La Vista 10, Papillion-LV South 2
MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL
1st: Millard North 10, Millard South 1
3rd: Elkhorn South 8, Lincoln Pius X 1
5th: Grand Island vs. Bellevue West, 9 a.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 12, Omaha Duchense/Roncalli 0
Elkhorn 11, Hastings 10
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 10, South Sioux City 8
Plattsmouth 13, Omaha Northwest 3
Wahoo 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5
Wahoo 1, Crete 0
Wahoo 7, Waverly 4
Waverly 8, Ashland-Greenwood 7
Waverly 8, Crete 4
Weeping Water 8, Falls City 5
Weeping Water 11, Syracuse 5
AQUINAS TOURNAMENT
Bishop Neumann 11, Grand Island CC 4
Guardian Angels CC 10, Grand Island CC 4
Hastings SC 15, Aquinas 2
Hastings SC 7, Omaha Gross 4
Omaha Gross 13, Aquinas 0
AUBURN TOURNAMENT
Auburn 9, Raymond Central 2
Auburn 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Blair 10, Raymond Central 2
Falls City 14, Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Omaha Mercy 8, Auburn 4
Omaha Mercy 8, Falls City 1
Raymond Central 8, Weeping Water 0
FAIRBURY TOURNAMENT
Fairbury 9, Centennial 4
Fillmore Central/EM 6, Milford 2
Malcolm 6, Fairbury 2
Malcolm 10, Fillmore Central/EM 1
Milford 8, Centennial 4
Northwest 14, Malcolm 0
Northwest 12, Milford 0
Scottsbluff 12, Fairbury 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Ashland-Greenwood 5, Crete 4: Devin Rodgerson had the walk-off sacrifice-fly for the Bluejays. Jordyn Coe went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Cardinals.
Auburn 9, Raymond Central 2: Jaeleigh Darnell hit for the cycle with three RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Auburn 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 1: Ella Matteen went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Bulldogs.
Bishop Neumann 11, Grand Island CC 4: Mary Chvatal homered and drove in three runs and Hattie Bohac had three hits for the Cavaliers.
Blair 10, Raymond Central 2: Nessa McMillin drove in two runs for Blair. Cali Springer was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Raymond Central.
Fairbury 9, Centennial 4: Fairbury struck for six runs in the first inning. Jayden Tracy homered for the Lady Jeffs.
Elkhorn South 8, Lincoln Pius X 1: Mackenzi Harrel went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Pius X.
Fillmore Central/EM 6, Milford 2: Back-to-back doubles by Kelsi Gaston and Lilly Ellison capped off a four-run eighth inning for Fillmore Central/EM.
Hastings SC 15, Aquinas 2: The Hawkettes hit four homers, including a grand slam from Tatum Krikac. Tayelor Butler had two homers.
Malcolm 6, Fairbury 2: Four runs in the fourth gave the Clippers the win. Ava Helms had a double and two RBIs.
Malcolm 10, Fillmore Central/EM 1: Alyssa Fortik hit a home run, and Emma Brown threw five strong innings for the Clippers.
Milford 8, Centennial 4: Mekenzie Riley had two RBIs for the Eagles. Ayla Roth belted three hits.
Norfolk 11, Fremont 0: Norfolk scored all of its runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Ryllee Hoppe broke it open with a grand slam and Cydnee Hopkins homered, too.
Northwest 12, Milford 0: Northwest pounded out nine hits, and Emma Brown did the rest, throwing four two-hit innings.
Northwest 14, Malcolm 0: Ahdri Medrano went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Ava Laurent struck out five to lead Northwest.
Omaha Gross 13, Aquinas 0: Makayla Plisek hit a home run, and the Cougars slugged seven doubles in the rout.
Omaha Mercy 8, Auburn 4: Leah Grant had two doubles and two runs for Auburn.
Scottsbluff 12, Fairbury 3: Taryn Spady and Zoey Paez each homered for Scottsbluff. Jami Mans and Aspen DeFrain each had two hits for the Lady Jeffs.
Wahoo 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5: Katelyn Urban homered and Autumn Iversen had two hits to lead Wahoo. Devin Rodgerson had RBIs for the Bluejays.
Wahoo 1, Crete 0: Autumn Iversen struck out six and scattered four hits in a complete-game win. Wahoo's Harper Hancock had two hits.
Wahoo 7, Waverly 4: Sidney Smart went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double for the Warriors. Tenley Kozal and Peyton Krumland each had two hits for the Vikings.
Waverly 8, Ashland-Greenwood 7: Waverly rallied with five runs in the top of the fifth. Tataum Peery had two doubles for the Vikings. Joslyn Sargent had a triple for the Bluejays.
Waverly 8, Crete 4: Megan Brinkman had a double and Waverly took advantage of four Crete errors. Ashaya Steele, Riley Schmidt and Caitlynn Boyle each drove in a run for Crete.