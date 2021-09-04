Prep softball scores, 9/4

Omaha Gross 13, Aquinas 0: Makayla Plisek hit a home run, and the Cougars slugged seven doubles in the rout.

Omaha Mercy 8, Auburn 4: Leah Grant had two doubles and two runs for Auburn.

Scottsbluff 12, Fairbury 3: Taryn Spady and Zoey Paez each homered for Scottsbluff. Jami Mans and Aspen DeFrain each had two hits for the Lady Jeffs.

Wahoo 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5: Katelyn Urban homered and Autumn Iversen had two hits to lead Wahoo. Devin Rodgerson had RBIs for the Bluejays.

Wahoo 1, Crete 0: Autumn Iversen struck out six and scattered four hits in a complete-game win. Wahoo's Harper Hancock had two hits.

Wahoo 7, Waverly 4: Sidney Smart went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double for the Warriors. Tenley Kozal and Peyton Krumland each had two hits for the Vikings.

Waverly 8, Ashland-Greenwood 7: Waverly rallied with five runs in the top of the fifth. Tataum Peery had two doubles for the Vikings. Joslyn Sargent had a triple for the Bluejays.