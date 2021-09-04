 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/4
agate

Prep softball scores, 9/4

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

NORFOLK INVITATIONAL

Columbus 8, Norfolk 3

Fremont 4, Columbus 3

Kearney 9, Lincoln Northeast 5

Norfolk 11, Fremont 0

Omaha Marian 12, Lincoln Northeast 0

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH INVITATIONAL

1st: Omaha Skutt 4, Gretna 3

3rd: Lincoln Southwest 5, Millard West 0

5th: Papillion-La Vista 10, Papillion-LV South 2

MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL

1st: Millard North 10, Millard South 1

3rd: Elkhorn South 8, Lincoln Pius X 1

5th: Grand Island vs. Bellevue West, 9 a.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 12, Omaha Duchense/Roncalli 0

Elkhorn 11, Hastings 10

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 10, South Sioux City 8

Plattsmouth 13, Omaha Northwest 3

Wahoo 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5

Wahoo 1, Crete 0

Wahoo 7, Waverly 4

Waverly 8, Ashland-Greenwood 7 

Waverly 8, Crete 4

Weeping Water 8, Falls City 5

Weeping Water 11, Syracuse 5

AQUINAS TOURNAMENT

Bishop Neumann 11, Grand Island CC 4

Guardian Angels CC 10, Grand Island CC 4

Hastings SC 15, Aquinas 2

Hastings SC 7, Omaha Gross 4

Omaha Gross 13, Aquinas 0

AUBURN TOURNAMENT

Auburn 9, Raymond Central 2

Auburn 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

Blair 10, Raymond Central 2

Falls City 14, Southern/Diller-Odell 3

Omaha Mercy 8, Auburn 4

Omaha Mercy 8, Falls City 1

Raymond Central 8, Weeping Water 0

FAIRBURY TOURNAMENT

Fairbury 9, Centennial 4

Fillmore Central/EM 6, Milford 2

Malcolm 6, Fairbury 2

Malcolm 10, Fillmore Central/EM 1

Milford 8, Centennial 4

Northwest 14, Malcolm 0

Northwest 12, Milford 0

Scottsbluff 12, Fairbury 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Ashland-Greenwood 5, Crete 4: Devin Rodgerson had the walk-off sacrifice-fly for the Bluejays. Jordyn Coe went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Cardinals.

Auburn 9, Raymond Central 2: Jaeleigh Darnell hit for the cycle with three RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Auburn 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 1: Ella Matteen went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Bulldogs.

Bishop Neumann 11, Grand Island CC 4: Mary Chvatal homered and drove in three runs and Hattie Bohac had three hits for the Cavaliers.

Blair 10, Raymond Central 2: Nessa McMillin drove in two runs for Blair. Cali Springer was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Raymond Central.

Fairbury 9, Centennial 4: Fairbury struck for six runs in the first inning. Jayden Tracy homered for the Lady Jeffs.

Elkhorn South 8, Lincoln Pius X 1: Mackenzi Harrel went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Pius X.

Fillmore Central/EM 6, Milford 2: Back-to-back doubles by Kelsi Gaston and Lilly Ellison capped off a four-run eighth inning for Fillmore Central/EM.

Hastings SC 15, Aquinas 2: The Hawkettes hit four homers, including a grand slam from Tatum Krikac. Tayelor Butler had two homers.

Malcolm 6, Fairbury 2: Four runs in the fourth gave the Clippers the win. Ava Helms had a double and two RBIs.

Malcolm 10, Fillmore Central/EM 1: Alyssa Fortik hit a home run, and Emma Brown threw five strong innings for the Clippers.

Milford 8, Centennial 4: Mekenzie Riley had two RBIs for the Eagles. Ayla Roth belted three hits.

Norfolk 11, Fremont 0: Norfolk scored all of its runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Ryllee Hoppe broke it open with a grand slam and Cydnee Hopkins homered, too.

Northwest 12, Milford 0: Northwest pounded out nine hits, and Emma Brown did the rest, throwing four two-hit innings.

Northwest 14, Malcolm 0: Ahdri Medrano went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Ava Laurent struck out five to lead Northwest.

Omaha Gross 13, Aquinas 0: Makayla Plisek hit a home run, and the Cougars slugged seven doubles in the rout.

Omaha Mercy 8, Auburn 4: Leah Grant had two doubles and two runs for Auburn.

Scottsbluff 12, Fairbury 3: Taryn Spady and Zoey Paez each homered for Scottsbluff. Jami Mans and Aspen DeFrain each had two hits for the Lady Jeffs.

Wahoo 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5: Katelyn Urban homered and Autumn Iversen had two hits to lead Wahoo. Devin Rodgerson had RBIs for the Bluejays.

Wahoo 1, Crete 0: Autumn Iversen struck out six and scattered four hits in a complete-game win. Wahoo's Harper Hancock had two hits.

Wahoo 7, Waverly 4: Sidney Smart went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double for the Warriors. Tenley Kozal and Peyton Krumland each had two hits for the Vikings.

Waverly 8, Ashland-Greenwood 7: Waverly rallied with five runs in the top of the fifth. Tataum Peery had two doubles for the Vikings. Joslyn Sargent had a triple for the Bluejays.

Waverly 8, Crete 4: Megan Brinkman had a double and Waverly took advantage of four Crete errors. Ashaya Steele, Riley Schmidt and Caitlynn Boyle each drove in a run for Crete.

Weeping Water 8, Falls City 5: Keatyn Harrah led the Indians with a home run in a 3-for-4 performance. 

Weeping Water 11, Syracuse 5: Brooklyn Rathe delivered a three-run homer for the Indians. Kylie Anderson had two hits for the Rockets.

High school softball logo 2014
