Prep softball scores, 9/4

Millard North 7, Bellevue West 3

Millard North vs. Grand Island, 5 p.m.

Pool B

Lincoln Pius X 9, Elkhorn South 3

Millard South 7, Lincoln Pius X 5

Millard South vs. Elkhorn South, 5 p.m.

Saturday's games

At Millard North

5th place, 9 a.m.

1st place, 10:45 a.m.

3rd place, 12:30 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gretna 7, Lincoln Southwest 3: The Dragons benefited from five home runs — Ellie Grabouski (two), Ensley Frame, Faith Mills and Jayden Haley.

Lincoln Pius X 9, Elkhorn South 3: GiAnna Gamez and Molly Chapman each had two RBIs for Pius X. Ceara Swanson added a solo home run for the Bolts.

Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 5: Josi Solano homered and four Silver Hawks doubled to lead the offensive outburst. Maggie Helms hit two home runs for the Knights.

Millard South 7, Lincoln Pius X 5: Lexi Zahourek had two hits (including a triple) and three RBIs to lead the Thunderbolts.

