Prep softball scores, 9/4

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH INVITATIONAL
Gretna 7, Lincoln Southwest 3
Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 5
Millard West 13, Bellevue East 3
Omaha Skutt 7, Papillion-La Vista South 4
Papillion-La Vista 13, Lincoln Southeast 2
Papillion-La Vista 9, Gretna 0
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Skutt 5, Millard West 4
Saturday's games
7th: Lincoln Southeast vs. Bellevue East, 10 a.m., La Vista City Park
5th: Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-LV South, 10 a.m., Papio South
3rd: Millard West vs. Gretna, noon, La Vista City Park
1st: Omaha Skutt vs. Papillion-La Vista, noon, Papio South
MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL
Pool A
Grand Island 19, Bellevue West 10
Millard North 7, Bellevue West 3
Millard North vs. Grand Island, 5 p.m.
Pool B
Lincoln Pius X 9, Elkhorn South 3
Millard South 7, Lincoln Pius X 5
Millard South vs. Elkhorn South, 5 p.m.
Saturday's games
At Millard North
5th place, 9 a.m.
1st place, 10:45 a.m.
3rd place, 12:30 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS
Gretna 7, Lincoln Southwest 3: The Dragons benefited from five home runs — Ellie Grabouski (two), Ensley Frame, Faith Mills and Jayden Haley.
Lincoln Pius X 9, Elkhorn South 3: GiAnna Gamez and Molly Chapman each had two RBIs for Pius X. Ceara Swanson added a solo home run for the Bolts.
Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 5: Josi Solano homered and four Silver Hawks doubled to lead the offensive outburst. Maggie Helms hit two home runs for the Knights.
Millard South 7, Lincoln Pius X 5: Lexi Zahourek had two hits (including a triple) and three RBIs to lead the Thunderbolts.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!