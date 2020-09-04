 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep softball scores, 9/4
View Comments
agate

Prep softball scores, 9/4

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH INVITATIONAL

Gretna 7, Lincoln Southwest 3  

Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 5  

Millard West 13, Bellevue East 3  

Omaha Skutt 7, Papillion-La Vista South 4

Papillion-La Vista 13, Lincoln Southeast 2

Papillion-La Vista 9, Gretna 0 

Papillion-La Vista South 8, Bellevue East 0 

Omaha Skutt 5, Millard West 4 

Saturday's games

7th: Lincoln Southeast vs. Bellevue East, 10 a.m., La Vista City Park

5th: Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-LV South, 10 a.m., Papio South

3rd: Millard West vs. Gretna, noon, La Vista City Park

1st: Omaha Skutt vs. Papillion-La Vista, noon, Papio South

MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL

Pool A

Grand Island 19, Bellevue West 10

Millard North 7, Bellevue West 3

Millard North vs. Grand Island, 5 p.m.

Pool B

Lincoln Pius X 9, Elkhorn South 3

Millard South 7, Lincoln Pius X 5 

Millard South vs. Elkhorn South, 5 p.m.

Saturday's games

At Millard North

5th place, 9 a.m.

1st place, 10:45 a.m.

3rd place, 12:30 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gretna 7, Lincoln Southwest 3: The Dragons benefited from five home runs — Ellie Grabouski (two), Ensley Frame, Faith Mills and Jayden Haley.

Lincoln Pius X 9, Elkhorn South 3: GiAnna Gamez and Molly Chapman each had two RBIs for Pius X. Ceara Swanson added a solo home run for the Bolts.

Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 5: Josi Solano homered and four Silver Hawks doubled to lead the offensive outburst. Maggie Helms hit two home runs for the Knights.

Millard South 7, Lincoln Pius X 5: Lexi Zahourek had two hits (including a triple) and three RBIs to lead the Thunderbolts. 

High school softball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News