Prep softball scores, 9/30
agate

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 8-9, Lincoln North Star 0-0

Kearney 10-3, Lincoln Southeast 8-13

Lincoln Southwest 5-3, Lincoln East 4-2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance at Holyoke, Colo.

Aquinas at West Point-Beemer

Arlington vs. DC West/Concordia

Arlington 4, Yutan/Mead 0

Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun, ccd.

Aurora 11, Columbus Lakeview 2

Beatrice at Plattsmouth, ccd.

Bennington 9, Blair 3

Boone Central 11, St. Paul 5

Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma (DH)

DC West/Concordia at Yutan/Mead

Elkhorn 12, Elkhorn North 2

Elkhorn South 10, Omaha Central 0

Fairbury 7, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Freeman 14, Centennial 4

Grand Island CC 11, Twin River 3

Guardian Angels CC at Wayne, ccd.

Hastings 5-14, North Platte 4-2

Kearney Catholic 12, Minden 4

Logan View/SS at Highway 91

Malcolm 7, Weeping Water 2

Milford 15, Blue River 5

Millard North 17, Omaha North 2

Nebraska City 12, Auburn 0

North Bend Central at NEN

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Northwest

Omaha Burke at Millard West

Omaha Mercy at Tekamah-Herman

Omaha Skutt 6, Wahoo 0

O'Neill at Ord

Papillion-La Vista South 11, Bellevue West 5

Polk County 10, Pierce 2

Ralston 8, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 5

Raymond Central 9, Cass 1

South Sioux City at Ponca

Wahoo 5, Omaha Gross 0

York 11, Aurora 6

HIGHLIGHTS

Fremont 8, Lincoln North Star 0: The Gators could only muster two hits against Fremont's Ella Cooper, who threw 12 strikeouts in five innings. Aubriana Krieser and Lily Skrdlant each recorded a hit for Lincoln North Star.

Fremont 9, Lincoln North Star 0: Maggie Gilmore had Lincoln North Star's lone hit as Ella Cooper threw for 10 strikeouts in four innings.

Hastings 5, North Platte 4: Sammy Schmidt hit a double and finished with two hits and two runs for Hastings. In the circle, Faith Molina notched 17 strikeouts in seven innings.

Hastings 14, North Platte 2: Faith Molina hit a homer for Hastings and finished the game with three hits, three runs and three RBIs.

Kearney 10, Lincoln Southeast 8: Alexis Hubbard, Reagan Kjeldgaard and Katelyn Neumayer each hit a homer for the Knights. Moira Baxter led Lincoln Southeast in hits with three, and Neumayer and Kjeldgaard each recorded two RBIs.

Lincoln Southeast 13, Kearney 3: Katelyn Neumayer homered and drove in four runs on two hits. Neumayer also accounted for three runs as Lincoln Southeast homered four times in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Malcolm 7, Weeping Water 2: Keira Farritor hit two doubles and Abbi Arroyo threw five strikeouts for Malcolm.

Milford 15, Blue River 5: Camille Stauffer and Izzy Yeackley each hit a homer for Milford. Stauffer led Milford in hits with three and Yeackley led in RBIs with four.

Nebraska City 12, Auburn 0: Emily Breazile hit a home run and had three RBIs for Nebraska City. In the circle, Kendyl Schmitz allowed one hit, no runs and threw three strikeouts in three innings.

Raymond Central 9, Cass 1: Rachel Potter and Kynzee McFadden each hit a homer for Raymond Central, with Potter finishing with four hits and four RBIs.

Wahoo 5, Omaha Gross 0: Autumn Iversen led Wahoo with a home run, three hits and three RBIs. Iversen also threw seven strikeouts and pitched in all seven innings.

High school softball logo
