Prep softball scores, 9/30

Fremont 9, Lincoln North Star 0: Maggie Gilmore had Lincoln North Star's lone hit as Ella Cooper threw for 10 strikeouts in four innings.

Hastings 5, North Platte 4: Sammy Schmidt hit a double and finished with two hits and two runs for Hastings. In the circle, Faith Molina notched 17 strikeouts in seven innings.

Hastings 14, North Platte 2: Faith Molina hit a homer for Hastings and finished the game with three hits, three runs and three RBIs.

Kearney 10, Lincoln Southeast 8: Alexis Hubbard, Reagan Kjeldgaard and Katelyn Neumayer each hit a homer for the Knights. Moira Baxter led Lincoln Southeast in hits with three, and Neumayer and Kjeldgaard each recorded two RBIs.

Lincoln Southeast 13, Kearney 3: Katelyn Neumayer homered and drove in four runs on two hits. Neumayer also accounted for three runs as Lincoln Southeast homered four times in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Malcolm 7, Weeping Water 2: Keira Farritor hit two doubles and Abbi Arroyo threw five strikeouts for Malcolm.