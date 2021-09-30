Prep softball scores, 9/30

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 8-9, Lincoln North Star 0-0
Kearney 10-3, Lincoln Southeast 8-13
Lincoln Southwest 5-3, Lincoln East 4-2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at Holyoke, Colo.
Aquinas at West Point-Beemer
Arlington vs. DC West/Concordia
Arlington 4, Yutan/Mead 0
Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun, ccd.
Aurora 11, Columbus Lakeview 2
Beatrice at Plattsmouth, ccd.
Bennington 9, Blair 3
Boone Central 11, St. Paul 5
Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma (DH)
DC West/Concordia at Yutan/Mead
Elkhorn 12, Elkhorn North 2
Elkhorn South 10, Omaha Central 0
Fairbury 7, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Freeman 14, Centennial 4
Grand Island CC 11, Twin River 3
Guardian Angels CC at Wayne, ccd.
Hastings 5-14, North Platte 4-2
Kearney Catholic 12, Minden 4
Logan View/SS at Highway 91
Malcolm 7, Weeping Water 2
Milford 15, Blue River 5
Millard North 17, Omaha North 2
Nebraska City 12, Auburn 0
North Bend Central at NEN
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Northwest
Omaha Burke at Millard West
Omaha Mercy at Tekamah-Herman
Omaha Skutt 6, Wahoo 0
O'Neill at Ord
Papillion-La Vista South 11, Bellevue West 5
Polk County 10, Pierce 2
Ralston 8, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 5
Raymond Central 9, Cass 1
South Sioux City at Ponca
Wahoo 5, Omaha Gross 0
York 11, Aurora 6
HIGHLIGHTS
Fremont 8, Lincoln North Star 0: The Gators could only muster two hits against Fremont's Ella Cooper, who threw 12 strikeouts in five innings. Aubriana Krieser and Lily Skrdlant each recorded a hit for Lincoln North Star.
Fremont 9, Lincoln North Star 0: Maggie Gilmore had Lincoln North Star's lone hit as Ella Cooper threw for 10 strikeouts in four innings.
Hastings 5, North Platte 4: Sammy Schmidt hit a double and finished with two hits and two runs for Hastings. In the circle, Faith Molina notched 17 strikeouts in seven innings.
Hastings 14, North Platte 2: Faith Molina hit a homer for Hastings and finished the game with three hits, three runs and three RBIs.
Kearney 10, Lincoln Southeast 8: Alexis Hubbard, Reagan Kjeldgaard and Katelyn Neumayer each hit a homer for the Knights. Moira Baxter led Lincoln Southeast in hits with three, and Neumayer and Kjeldgaard each recorded two RBIs.
Lincoln Southeast 13, Kearney 3: Katelyn Neumayer homered and drove in four runs on two hits. Neumayer also accounted for three runs as Lincoln Southeast homered four times in Game 2 of the doubleheader.
Malcolm 7, Weeping Water 2: Keira Farritor hit two doubles and Abbi Arroyo threw five strikeouts for Malcolm.
Milford 15, Blue River 5: Camille Stauffer and Izzy Yeackley each hit a homer for Milford. Stauffer led Milford in hits with three and Yeackley led in RBIs with four.
Nebraska City 12, Auburn 0: Emily Breazile hit a home run and had three RBIs for Nebraska City. In the circle, Kendyl Schmitz allowed one hit, no runs and threw three strikeouts in three innings.
Raymond Central 9, Cass 1: Rachel Potter and Kynzee McFadden each hit a homer for Raymond Central, with Potter finishing with four hits and four RBIs.
Wahoo 5, Omaha Gross 0: Autumn Iversen led Wahoo with a home run, three hits and three RBIs. Iversen also threw seven strikeouts and pitched in all seven innings.