Prep softball scores, 9/3
Prep softball scores, 9/3

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 4-x, Lincoln East 0-x

Lincoln High vs. Kearney

Lincoln North Star 3, Lincoln Pius X 2  

Norfolk 9-x, Lincoln Northeast 1-x

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 18, Cozad 1  

Aquinas vs. Kearney Catholic

Aquinas vs. Twin River

Auburn vs. Falls City

Beatrice vs. Omaha Gross

Blair 6, Nebraska City 2 

CCV vs. St. Paul

Cass vs. Arlington

Central City vs. CCV

Central City vs. St. Paul

Columbus vs. Papillion-LV South

Columbus Lakeview vs. Blue River

Cozad vs. Minden

Crete vs. Bennington

Elkhorn North vs. Bellevue West

Bishop Neumann 15, Fort Calhoun 0

Fillmore Central/EM 2, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

Freeman vs. Auburn

Freeman vs. Falls City

Holyoke, Colo. vs. Scottsbluff

Kearney Catholic 7, Twin River 3 

Lexington vs. Gothenburg

Logan View/SS vs. Highway 91

Malcolm vs. Milford

McCook vs. Holdrege

Millard South vs. Elkhorn South

Minden vs. Adams Central

Norris vs. Seward

North Bend Central vs. Boone Central

North Platte (DH) 8, Hastings 4

Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly

Pierce vs. O'Neill

Platteview vs. Ralston

Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn

Southern Valley/Alma vs. Chase County

Tekamah-Herman 9, NEN 6 

Wahoo vs. Yutan/Mead

Wayne 8, South Sioux City 0

Weeping Water vs. Syracuse

West Point-Beemer vs. NEN

West Point-Beemer vs. Tekamah-Herman

York vs. Aurora

HIGHLIGHTS

Bishop Neumann 15, Fort Calhoun 0: With a 15-0 second inning, Bishop Neumann's Mary Sabatka won the pitching battle, only allowing one hit.

Fremont 4, Lincoln East 0: Fremont's Ella Cooper struck out 10 in the shutout; East's Sydney Walz had two hits.

Lincoln North Star 4, Lincoln Pius X 2: Kyrah Dailey had three hits, including a walk-off two-run single. 

Norfolk 9, Lincoln Northeast 1: Jessica Schmidt struck out nine Rockets and only allowed two hits in a complete-game effort. 

