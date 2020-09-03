Prep softball scores, 9/3

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 4-x, Lincoln East 0-x
Lincoln High vs. Kearney
Lincoln North Star 3, Lincoln Pius X 2
Norfolk 9-x, Lincoln Northeast 1-x
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 18, Cozad 1
Aquinas vs. Kearney Catholic
Aquinas vs. Twin River
Auburn vs. Falls City
Beatrice vs. Omaha Gross
Blair 6, Nebraska City 2
CCV vs. St. Paul
Cass vs. Arlington
Central City vs. CCV
Central City vs. St. Paul
Columbus vs. Papillion-LV South
Columbus Lakeview vs. Blue River
Cozad vs. Minden
Crete vs. Bennington
Elkhorn North vs. Bellevue West
Bishop Neumann 15, Fort Calhoun 0
Fillmore Central/EM 2, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Freeman vs. Auburn
Freeman vs. Falls City
Holyoke, Colo. vs. Scottsbluff
Kearney Catholic 7, Twin River 3
Lexington vs. Gothenburg
Logan View/SS vs. Highway 91
Malcolm vs. Milford
McCook vs. Holdrege
Millard South vs. Elkhorn South
Minden vs. Adams Central
Norris vs. Seward
North Bend Central vs. Boone Central
North Platte (DH) 8, Hastings 4
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly
Pierce vs. O'Neill
Platteview vs. Ralston
Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn
Southern Valley/Alma vs. Chase County
Tekamah-Herman 9, NEN 6
Wahoo vs. Yutan/Mead
Wayne 8, South Sioux City 0
Weeping Water vs. Syracuse
West Point-Beemer vs. NEN
West Point-Beemer vs. Tekamah-Herman
York vs. Aurora
HIGHLIGHTS
Bishop Neumann 15, Fort Calhoun 0: With a 15-0 second inning, Bishop Neumann's Mary Sabatka won the pitching battle, only allowing one hit.
Fremont 4, Lincoln East 0: Fremont's Ella Cooper struck out 10 in the shutout; East's Sydney Walz had two hits.
Lincoln North Star 4, Lincoln Pius X 2: Kyrah Dailey had three hits, including a walk-off two-run single.
Norfolk 9, Lincoln Northeast 1: Jessica Schmidt struck out nine Rockets and only allowed two hits in a complete-game effort.
