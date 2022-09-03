 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/3

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn 14, Lincoln Northwest 2

Hastings 17, Lincoln Northwest 0

Papillion-La Vista South Invitational

Grand Island 8, Lincoln Southeast 7

Lincoln Pius X 14, Bellevue West 2

Lincoln Southwest 3, Bellevue East 2

Omaha Westview 7, Lincoln Southeast 5

Papillion-La Vista 8, Lincoln Pius X 4

Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln Southwest 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn 22, Syracuse 8

Bellevue East 4, Omaha Burke 3

Blair 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Blair 10, Falls City 0

Blair 9, Nebraska City 2

DC West 9, Cass 1

Elkhorn 12, Hastings 9

Elkhorn North 12, Fairbury 0

Elkhorn South 2, Millard South 1

Fairbury 11, Scottsbluff 9

Falls City 17, Syracuse 3

GI Northwest 11, FCEMF 6

GI Northwest 7, Milford 0

Gretna 3, Millard South 2

Milford 4, Centennial 3

Milford 9, Fairbury 1

Millard North 5, Elkhorn South 2

Omaha Marian 11, Columbus 0

Omaha Marian 12, Kearney 0

Omaha Skutt 12, Omaha Westview 3

Papillion-La Vista South 10, Omaha Burke 1

Polk County 3, Pierce 2

Syracuse 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Wahoo 10, Crete 0

Wahoo 11, Ashland-Greenwood 2

Wahoo 7, Waverly 1

Waverly 5, Ashland-Greenwood 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Elkhorn 14, Lincoln Northwest 2: Kynzee McFadden had two hits, including a triple, for the Falcons. Makailey Beekman hit a pair of homers for the Antlers.

Hastings 17, Lincoln Northwest 0: Ashlyn Siegel and Kynzee McFadden had the lone two hits for the Falcons.

