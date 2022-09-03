Prep softball scores, 9/3

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn 14, Lincoln Northwest 2
Hastings 17, Lincoln Northwest 0
Papillion-La Vista South Invitational
Grand Island 8, Lincoln Southeast 7
Lincoln Pius X 14, Bellevue West 2
Lincoln Southwest 3, Bellevue East 2
Omaha Westview 7, Lincoln Southeast 5
Papillion-La Vista 8, Lincoln Pius X 4
Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln Southwest 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn 22, Syracuse 8
Bellevue East 4, Omaha Burke 3
Blair 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Blair 10, Falls City 0
Blair 9, Nebraska City 2
DC West 9, Cass 1
Elkhorn 12, Hastings 9
Elkhorn North 12, Fairbury 0
Elkhorn South 2, Millard South 1
Fairbury 11, Scottsbluff 9
Falls City 17, Syracuse 3
GI Northwest 11, FCEMF 6
GI Northwest 7, Milford 0
Gretna 3, Millard South 2
Milford 4, Centennial 3
Milford 9, Fairbury 1
Millard North 5, Elkhorn South 2
Omaha Marian 11, Columbus 0
Omaha Marian 12, Kearney 0
Omaha Skutt 12, Omaha Westview 3
Papillion-La Vista South 10, Omaha Burke 1
Polk County 3, Pierce 2
Syracuse 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Wahoo 10, Crete 0
Wahoo 11, Ashland-Greenwood 2
Wahoo 7, Waverly 1
Waverly 5, Ashland-Greenwood 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Elkhorn 14, Lincoln Northwest 2: Kynzee McFadden had two hits, including a triple, for the Falcons. Makailey Beekman hit a pair of homers for the Antlers.
Hastings 17, Lincoln Northwest 0: Ashlyn Siegel and Kynzee McFadden had the lone two hits for the Falcons.