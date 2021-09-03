Prep softball scores, 9/3

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH INVITATIONAL
Lincoln Southwest 3, Papillion-La Vista 2
Millard West 7, Papillion-LV South 1
Gretna 9, Lincoln Southeast 1
Omaha Skutt 4, Lincoln Southwest 0
Millard West vs. Gretna, 4 p.m.
Papillion-LV South 11, Lincoln Southeast 1
Saturday's games
1st: Omaha Skutt vs. TBA, 1 p.m.
3rd: Lincoln Southwest vs. TBA, 11 a.m.
5th: Papillion-La Vista vs. Papillion-LV South, 9 a.m.
MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL
Pool A
Millard North 6, Lincoln Pius X 3
Millard North 10, Grand Island 6
Lincoln Pius X 4, Grand Island 1
Pool B
Millard South vs. Bellevue West, 3:45 p.m.
Millard South vs. Elkhorn South, 5:30 p.m.
Bellevue West vs. Elkhorn South, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday's games
1st place, 11 a.m.
3rd place, 1 p.m.
5th place, 9 a.m.
VAN METRE INVITATIONAL
Lincoln High 16, Omaha South 8
Omaha Northwest 14, Omaha Benson 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Gretna 9, Lincoln Southeast 1: Morgan Secora and Emma Schweigart each homered for the Dragons, who scored six runs in the first inning. Kate Dobson had an RBI hit for Southeast.
Lincoln High 16, Omaha South 8: Brittyn Schutz went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and Cecelia Williams drove in three to lead the Links. Makinley Thomas also homered for Lincoln High.
Lincoln Pius X 4, Grand Island 1: Elli Just struck out three and walked none in a complete-game win for the Thunderbolts.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Papillion-La Vista 2: Southwest scored on an error to earn the walk-off win. Alexis Bradley struck out six over six-plus innings for LSW.
Millard North 6, Lincoln Pius X 3: Maddie McGee and Katherine Johnson homered for Millard North. Ceara Swanson drove in two for Pius X.
Omaha Skutt 4, Lincoln Southwest 0: Ruby Meylan struck out 10 and allowed only three hits, and Hannah Camenzind hit two homers to lead Skutt.
Papillion-LV South 11, Lincoln Southeast 1: Addyson Buhman had three RBIs for Papio South, which scored seven in the second inning. Maggie Helms had two hits for Southeast.