Prep softball scores, 9/29

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast 10, Omaha Bryan 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West at Omaha Westside
Papillion-La Vista 13, Millard South 1
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Adams Central 13, Columbus Lakeview 0
Aurora 11, Columbus Lakeview 2
Crete 14, Schuyler 0
Crete 6, Seward 1
Lexington 4, Holdrege 2
Northwest 7, Lexington 0
Northwest 14, Adams Central 4
Seward 9, Lexington 1
York 11, Aurora 6
York 9, Crete 8
1st: Northwest 10, York 0
3rd: Crete 5, Adams Central 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Crete 5, Adams Central 0: Mackenzie Steuer pitched a complete game shutdown while Jordyn Coe hit a home run with a couple RBIs to push Crete to a third place finish in the Central Conference tournament.
Crete 14, Schuyler 0: Karlee Henning homered and drove in three runs for Crete, which finished with 17 hits.
Crete 6, Seward 1: Jordyn Coe, Karlee Henning and Mackenzie Steuer hit homers for Crete. Steuer struck out eight and allowed just two hits. Lauryn Parra had a double for Seward.
Lincoln Northeast 10, Omaha Bryan 0: Mattee Fry went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs for the Rockets.
Northwest 10, York 0: The Vikings exploded for an eight run fourth-inning led by a Grace Baasch home run to win the Central Conference championship for the second straight year. Ava Laurent threw a four inning shutout with seven strikeouts.
Seward 9, Lexington 1: The Bluejays scored five first-inning runs while Dalaney Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the offense. Hannah Benedict pitched a five-inning complete game with four strikeouts.
York 11, Aurora 6: Jami Hoblyn and Rebecca Libich each hit home runs for the Dukes as both combined for seven RBIs.
York 9, Crete 8: The Cardinals scored seven runs across the last three innings but was ultimately held off by the Dukes. Mattie Pohl smacked a grand slam for York, while Karlee Henning and Mackenzie Steuer each homered for Crete.
HAC TOURNAMENT
At Doris Bair Complex
Saturday's games
Game 1--Lincoln Southeast vs. Kearney, 10 a.m.
Game 2--Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln High, 10 a.m.
Game 3--Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10 a.m.
Game 4--Grand Island vs. Lincoln North Star, 10 a.m.
Game 5--Lincoln Southwest vs. Game 1 winner, noon
Game 6--Norfolk vs. Game 2 winner, noon
Game 7--Fremont vs. Game 3 winner, noon
Game 8--Lincoln East vs. Game 4 winner, noon
Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 11--Game 5 loser vs. Game 6, loser, 2 p.m.
Game 12--Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 13--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 14--Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 15--Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 16--Game 14 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 17--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon
Game 18--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, noon
Game 19--Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 20--Game 17 loser vs. Game 18 loser, 2 p.m.