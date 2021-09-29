Prep softball scores, 9/29

Crete 14, Schuyler 0: Karlee Henning homered and drove in three runs for Crete, which finished with 17 hits.

Crete 6, Seward 1: Jordyn Coe, Karlee Henning and Mackenzie Steuer hit homers for Crete. Steuer struck out eight and allowed just two hits. Lauryn Parra had a double for Seward.

Lincoln Northeast 10, Omaha Bryan 0: Mattee Fry went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs for the Rockets.

Northwest 10, York 0: The Vikings exploded for an eight run fourth-inning led by a Grace Baasch home run to win the Central Conference championship for the second straight year. Ava Laurent threw a four inning shutout with seven strikeouts.

Seward 9, Lexington 1: The Bluejays scored five first-inning runs while Dalaney Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the offense. Hannah Benedict pitched a five-inning complete game with four strikeouts.

York 11, Aurora 6: Jami Hoblyn and Rebecca Libich each hit home runs for the Dukes as both combined for seven RBIs.