Prep softball scores, 9/29
Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast 10, Omaha Bryan 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue West at Omaha Westside

Papillion-La Vista 13, Millard South 1

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Adams Central 13, Columbus Lakeview 0

Aurora 11, Columbus Lakeview 2

Crete 14, Schuyler 0

Crete 6, Seward 1

Lexington 4, Holdrege 2

Northwest 7, Lexington 0

Northwest 14, Adams Central 4

Seward 9, Lexington 1

York 11, Aurora 6

York 9, Crete 8

1st: Northwest 10, York 0

3rd: Crete 5, Adams Central 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Crete 5, Adams Central 0: Mackenzie Steuer pitched a complete game shutdown while Jordyn Coe hit a home run with a couple RBIs to push Crete to a third place finish in the Central Conference tournament. 

Crete 14, Schuyler 0: Karlee Henning homered and drove in three runs for Crete, which finished with 17 hits.

Crete 6, Seward 1: Jordyn Coe, Karlee Henning and Mackenzie Steuer hit homers for Crete. Steuer struck out eight and allowed just two hits. Lauryn Parra had a double for Seward.

Lincoln Northeast 10, Omaha Bryan 0: Mattee Fry went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs for the Rockets.

Northwest 10, York 0: The Vikings exploded for an eight run fourth-inning led by a Grace Baasch home run to win the Central Conference championship for the second straight year. Ava Laurent threw a four inning shutout with seven strikeouts. 

Seward 9, Lexington 1: The Bluejays scored five first-inning runs while Dalaney Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the offense. Hannah Benedict pitched a five-inning complete game with four strikeouts. 

York 11, Aurora 6: Jami Hoblyn and Rebecca Libich each hit home runs for the Dukes as both combined for seven RBIs. 

York 9, Crete 8: The Cardinals scored seven runs across the last three innings but was ultimately held off by the Dukes. Mattie Pohl smacked a grand slam for York, while Karlee Henning and Mackenzie Steuer each homered for Crete. 

HAC TOURNAMENT

At Doris Bair Complex

Saturday's games

Game 1--Lincoln Southeast vs. Kearney, 10 a.m.

Game 2--Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln High, 10 a.m.

Game 3--Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10 a.m.

Game 4--Grand Island vs. Lincoln North Star, 10 a.m.

Game 5--Lincoln Southwest vs. Game 1 winner, noon

Game 6--Norfolk vs. Game 2 winner, noon

Game 7--Fremont vs. Game 3 winner, noon

Game 8--Lincoln East vs. Game 4 winner, noon

Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 11--Game 5 loser vs. Game 6, loser, 2 p.m.

Game 12--Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 13--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 14--Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 15--Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 16--Game 14 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 17--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon

Game 18--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 19--Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 20--Game 17 loser vs. Game 18 loser, 2 p.m.

High school softball logo

 

