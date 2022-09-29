 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/29

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 6-, Lincoln North Star 2-

Kearney 7-, Lincoln Southeast 6-

Lincoln Northeast 12, Lincoln Northwest 2

Lincoln East 5-, Lincoln Southwest 4-

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance at Bayard (DH)

Aquinas 13, Cuming County 2

Ashland-Greenwood 5, Fort Calhoun 1 

Bellevue West 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Blair at Bennington

Blue River at Milford

Centennial at Freeman

Columbus Lakeview 4, Crete 2

Columbus Lakeview 7, York 3 

DC West at Arlington

Elkhorn North at Elkhorn

Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South

Holyoke, Colo., at Chase County (DH)

Kearney Catholic at Minden

McCook at Hastings St. Cecilia

Millard North at Elkhorn South

Millard South 10, Omaha Burke 9

Millard West at Omaha Marian

NEN 15, North Bend Central 1

Nebraska City 12, Auburn 2

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Central

Omaha Northwest at Omaha South

Omaha Westside 12, Omaha Benson 

Omaha Westview 7, Omaha North 3

Ord at O'Neill

Papillion-La Vista at Bellevue East

Polk County at Pierce

Ponca at South Sioux City

Ralston at Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne

Raymond Central at Cass

Seward 19, Columbus Lakeview 2

St. Paul at Boone Central

Tekamah-Herman at Omaha Mercy

Wahoo at Omaha Gross

Wayne at Guardian Angels CC

Wilber-Clatonia at Fairbury

Yutan/Mead 10, Arlington 0

Yutan/Mead 9, DC West 0

