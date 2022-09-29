Prep softball scores, 9/29

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 6-, Lincoln North Star 2-
Kearney 7-, Lincoln Southeast 6-
Lincoln Northeast 12, Lincoln Northwest 2
Lincoln East 5-, Lincoln Southwest 4-
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at Bayard (DH)
Aquinas 13, Cuming County 2
Ashland-Greenwood 5, Fort Calhoun 1
Bellevue West 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Blair at Bennington
Blue River at Milford
Centennial at Freeman
Columbus Lakeview 4, Crete 2
People are also reading…
Columbus Lakeview 7, York 3
DC West at Arlington
Elkhorn North at Elkhorn
Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South
Holyoke, Colo., at Chase County (DH)
Kearney Catholic at Minden
McCook at Hastings St. Cecilia
Millard North at Elkhorn South
Millard South 10, Omaha Burke 9
Millard West at Omaha Marian
NEN 15, North Bend Central 1
Nebraska City 12, Auburn 2
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Central
Omaha Northwest at Omaha South
Omaha Westside 12, Omaha Benson
Omaha Westview 7, Omaha North 3
Ord at O'Neill
Papillion-La Vista at Bellevue East
Polk County at Pierce
Ponca at South Sioux City
Ralston at Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne
Raymond Central at Cass
Seward 19, Columbus Lakeview 2
St. Paul at Boone Central
Tekamah-Herman at Omaha Mercy
Wahoo at Omaha Gross
Wayne at Guardian Angels CC
Wilber-Clatonia at Fairbury
Yutan/Mead 10, Arlington 0
Yutan/Mead 9, DC West 0
HIGHLIGHTS