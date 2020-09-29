Prep softball scores, 9/29

Bennington 13, Elkhorn North 0: Cheyenne Flynn hit a grand slam and Taylor Sedlacek added two home runs.

Crete 9, Omaha Gross 1: Lexi Mach allowed only two hits through five innings for the Cardinals.

Fillmore Central/EM 15, Milford 6: Jacquelyn Schelkopf and Kaili Head each hit home runs for Fillmore Central.

Freeman 12, Raymond Central 1: Paige Mahler only allowed one hit and teammate Mikayla Lempka had a home run alongside two hits and four RBIs.

Grand Island 14, Lincoln High 4: Kayla Farmer had three of the Links' four hits, including a home run and three RBIs.

Grand Island 17, Lincoln High 7: Farmer homered and had two hits for the Links.

Lincoln Southeast 5, North Star 3: Moira Baxter scored two runs and had two hits to lead the Knights.

Lincoln Southwest 12, Fremont 2: Taylor Fritz had a double and four RBIs for the Silver Hawks. Anna Reiling and Taylor Woods added home runs for Lincoln Southwest.