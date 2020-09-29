 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/29
agate

Prep softball scores, 9/29

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southwest 12-2, Fremont 2-0

Grand Island 14-17, Lincoln High 4-7

Lincoln North Star 5-3, Lincoln Southeast 1-5

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at St. Paul

Adams Central 4, York 2

Alliance at Gering

Aquinas at Polk County

Arlington 5, Wahoo 4

Ashland-Greenwood 12, Cass 2

Auburn 17, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Beatrice 12, Platteview 4

Beatrice 9, Waverly 8 

Bennington 13, Elkhorn North 0

Bishop Neumann 8, Guardian Angels CC 0

Blair 9, Ralston 1

Chadron at Scottsbluff

Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma

Cozad at Centennial

Crete 9, Omaha Gross 1

Elkhorn South 5, Elkhorn 3

Fillmore Central/EM 15, Milford 6

Freeman 12, Raymond Central 1

Gothenburg at North Platte

Gretna 11, Omaha Mercy 0

Highway 91 at Central City

Kearney 10-, Hastings 5-

Kearney Catholic vs. Chase County

Kearney Catholic at Southern Valley/Alma

Logan View/SS at Blue River

McCook at Minden

Millard North at Bellevue West

NEN 4, Ponca 3

Nebraska City 6, Syracuse 5

Norfolk 11, Columbus 1

Norris 12, Fairbury 2

North Bend Central at Columbus Lakeview

Omaha Skutt 8, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 0

Omaha Mercy at Papillion-La Vista South

Papillion-La Vista South 3, Gretna 2

Plattsmouth 9-8, CCV 8-14

Seward 12, Schuyler 0

South Sioux City at O'Neill

Southern/Diller-Odell 4, Cozad 2

Southern/Diller-Odell at Centennial

St. Joe Lafayette, Mo. 10, Falls City 0

Tekamah-Herman 10, Blue River 2

Tekamah-Herman 14, Logan View/SS 13

Waverly 11, Platteview 8

York 12, St. Paul 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Adams Central 4, York 2: Macie Wolever had two hits, a double and an RBI for the Patriots.

Arlington 5, Wahoo 4: Cadie Robinson hit a home run and had three RBIs for the Eagles. Harper Hancock hit a home run and had three RBIs for the Warriors.

Auburn 17, Wilber-Clatonia 2: Kylie Allen hit two home runs and had five RBIs for the Bulldogs while teammate Ella Matteen only allowed one hit and struck out seven.

Beatrice 12, Platteview 4: Avery Barnard had four hits and three RBIs to lead the Lady Orange.

Beatrice 9, Waverly 8: Malia Thoms homered for the Vikings, but Jaidyn Vanschoiack's walk-off hit lifted the Lady Orange, who also benefited from three home runs, from Rylee Pangborn, Reganne Henning and Riley Schwisow. 

Bennington 13, Elkhorn North 0: Cheyenne Flynn hit a grand slam and Taylor Sedlacek added two home runs.

Crete 9, Omaha Gross 1: Lexi Mach allowed only two hits through five innings for the Cardinals. 

Fillmore Central/EM 15, Milford 6: Jacquelyn Schelkopf and Kaili Head each hit home runs for Fillmore Central.

Freeman 12, Raymond Central 1: Paige Mahler only allowed one hit and teammate Mikayla Lempka had a home run alongside two hits and four RBIs.

Grand Island 14, Lincoln High 4: Kayla Farmer had three of the Links' four hits, including a home run and three RBIs. 

Grand Island 17, Lincoln High 7: Farmer homered and had two hits for the Links.

Lincoln Southeast 5, North Star 3: Moira Baxter scored two runs and had two hits to lead the Knights.

Lincoln Southwest 12, Fremont 2: Taylor Fritz had a double and four RBIs for the Silver Hawks. Anna Reiling and Taylor Woods added home runs for Lincoln Southwest.

Lincoln Southwest 2, Fremont 0: Taylor Fritz and Anna Reiling both homered for the Silver Hawks.

Nebraska City 6, Syracuse 5: Emilee Marth hit a grand slam and another home run for the Pioneers.

Norris 12, Fairbury 2: Three players hit home runs for the Titans — Matthea Boon and Delaney White each hit two and Grace Dowding one.

Seward 12, Schuyler 0: Claire Geidel hit a home run and Grace Hamling added two hits for the Blue Jays.

Waverly 11, Platteview 8: Morgan Schuelke had three hits, including two doubles, to lead the Vikings. Leah Trumble hit a grand slam for Platteview.

York 12, St. Paul 0: Meaghan Rowe allowed one hit and struck out nine for York.

High school softball logo 2014

 

