Prep softball scores, 9/29

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southwest 12-2, Fremont 2-0
Grand Island 14-17, Lincoln High 4-7
Lincoln North Star 5-3, Lincoln Southeast 1-5
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at St. Paul
Adams Central 4, York 2
Alliance at Gering
Aquinas at Polk County
Arlington 5, Wahoo 4
Ashland-Greenwood 12, Cass 2
Auburn 17, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Beatrice 12, Platteview 4
Beatrice 9, Waverly 8
Bennington 13, Elkhorn North 0
Bishop Neumann 8, Guardian Angels CC 0
Blair 9, Ralston 1
Chadron at Scottsbluff
Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma
Cozad at Centennial
Crete 9, Omaha Gross 1
Elkhorn South 5, Elkhorn 3
Fillmore Central/EM 15, Milford 6
Freeman 12, Raymond Central 1
Gothenburg at North Platte
Gretna 11, Omaha Mercy 0
Highway 91 at Central City
Kearney 10-, Hastings 5-
Kearney Catholic vs. Chase County
Kearney Catholic at Southern Valley/Alma
Logan View/SS at Blue River
McCook at Minden
Millard North at Bellevue West
NEN 4, Ponca 3
Nebraska City 6, Syracuse 5
Norfolk 11, Columbus 1
Norris 12, Fairbury 2
North Bend Central at Columbus Lakeview
Omaha Skutt 8, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 0
Omaha Mercy at Papillion-La Vista South
Papillion-La Vista South 3, Gretna 2
Plattsmouth 9-8, CCV 8-14
Seward 12, Schuyler 0
South Sioux City at O'Neill
Southern/Diller-Odell 4, Cozad 2
Southern/Diller-Odell at Centennial
St. Joe Lafayette, Mo. 10, Falls City 0
Tekamah-Herman 10, Blue River 2
Tekamah-Herman 14, Logan View/SS 13
Waverly 11, Platteview 8
York 12, St. Paul 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Adams Central 4, York 2: Macie Wolever had two hits, a double and an RBI for the Patriots.
Arlington 5, Wahoo 4: Cadie Robinson hit a home run and had three RBIs for the Eagles. Harper Hancock hit a home run and had three RBIs for the Warriors.
Auburn 17, Wilber-Clatonia 2: Kylie Allen hit two home runs and had five RBIs for the Bulldogs while teammate Ella Matteen only allowed one hit and struck out seven.
Beatrice 12, Platteview 4: Avery Barnard had four hits and three RBIs to lead the Lady Orange.
Beatrice 9, Waverly 8: Malia Thoms homered for the Vikings, but Jaidyn Vanschoiack's walk-off hit lifted the Lady Orange, who also benefited from three home runs, from Rylee Pangborn, Reganne Henning and Riley Schwisow.
Bennington 13, Elkhorn North 0: Cheyenne Flynn hit a grand slam and Taylor Sedlacek added two home runs.
Crete 9, Omaha Gross 1: Lexi Mach allowed only two hits through five innings for the Cardinals.
Fillmore Central/EM 15, Milford 6: Jacquelyn Schelkopf and Kaili Head each hit home runs for Fillmore Central.
Freeman 12, Raymond Central 1: Paige Mahler only allowed one hit and teammate Mikayla Lempka had a home run alongside two hits and four RBIs.
Grand Island 14, Lincoln High 4: Kayla Farmer had three of the Links' four hits, including a home run and three RBIs.
Grand Island 17, Lincoln High 7: Farmer homered and had two hits for the Links.
Lincoln Southeast 5, North Star 3: Moira Baxter scored two runs and had two hits to lead the Knights.
Lincoln Southwest 12, Fremont 2: Taylor Fritz had a double and four RBIs for the Silver Hawks. Anna Reiling and Taylor Woods added home runs for Lincoln Southwest.
Lincoln Southwest 2, Fremont 0: Taylor Fritz and Anna Reiling both homered for the Silver Hawks.
Nebraska City 6, Syracuse 5: Emilee Marth hit a grand slam and another home run for the Pioneers.
Norris 12, Fairbury 2: Three players hit home runs for the Titans — Matthea Boon and Delaney White each hit two and Grace Dowding one.
Seward 12, Schuyler 0: Claire Geidel hit a home run and Grace Hamling added two hits for the Blue Jays.
Waverly 11, Platteview 8: Morgan Schuelke had three hits, including two doubles, to lead the Vikings. Leah Trumble hit a grand slam for Platteview.
York 12, St. Paul 0: Meaghan Rowe allowed one hit and struck out nine for York.
