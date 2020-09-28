Prep softball scores, 9/28

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 16, Lincoln High 3
Lincoln East 18-16, Columbus 2-3
Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Pius X 4
Papillion-La Vista 8, Lincoln North Star 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 11, Syracuse 6
Arlington vs. Raymond Central
Bishop Neumann 3, Blair 2
CCV vs. Centennial
CCV vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Crete 9, Columbus Lakeview 0
DC West/Concordia vs. Ashland-Greenwood
DC West/Concordia 7, Syracuse 6
Elkhorn 16, Bennington 5
Fillmore Central/EM vs. Adams Central
Grand Island CC vs. Aurora
Grand Island CC vs. Hastings
Guardian Angels CC vs. Boone Central
Guardian Angels CC 3, Hastings SC 2
Hastings 14, Aurora 3
Hastings SC 17, Boone Central 1
Holdrege vs. Minden
Holdrege vs. Southern Valley/Alma
Malcolm 9, Fort Calhoun 1
Malcolm 11, Yutan/Mead 2
Millard North vs. Papillion-La Vista South
Norris 8, Wahoo 0
Northwest 7, Waverly 3
Omaha Marian 12, Millard South 0
Omaha Mercy vs. Omaha Gross
Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn South
Omaha Westside vs. Bellevue East
Polk County vs. Twin River
Schuyler vs. North Bend Central
Southern Valley/Alma vs. Minden
St. Paul vs. Ord
Weeping Water vs. Platteview
West Point-Beemer vs. North Bend Central
Wilber-Clatonia vs. Centennial
York vs. Lexington
Yutan/Mead vs. Fort Calhoun
HIGHLIGHTS
Ashland-Greenwood 11, Syracuse 6: The Bluejays' Kealyn Fisher hit a double and drove in three on a 3-for-4 day. Allie Bokamper collected two RBIs for Syracuse.
Bishop Neumann 3, Blair 2: The Cavaliers overcame 10 strikeouts by Kalli Ulven, and scored twice in the top of the sixth inning for the victory. Avery Mayberry doubled in the go-ahead RBI.
Crete 9, Columbus Lakeview 0: Lexi Mach allowed just three hits and struck out nine for Crete. Cassidy Skillett led the Cardinals offense with three RBIs and a double.
DC West/Concordia 7, Syracuse 6: Brooke Carlson and Taylor Sherwin both had two RBIs for the Rockets. Carlson added a double.
Fremont 16, Lincoln High 3: Anna Prauner went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored for Fremont. Noelani Anderson led the Links with two hits.
Lincoln East 18, Columbus 2: Morgan Adams hit a grand slam and Campbell Petrick also homered on a three-RBI day as the Spartans rolled.
Lincoln East 16, Columbus 3: The Spartans exploded for 11 runs in the top of the third inning. Morgan Adams added her second grand slam of the double header. Sydney McReynolds and Mya Zavala both added home runs for Lincoln East.
Malcolm 9, Fort Calhoun 1: Sidney Holliday hit a two-run triple for the Clippers. Katie Lewis and Elisa Paider also drove in two.
Malcolm 11, Yutan-Mead 2: The Clippers had five of their nine hits go for extra base hits. Mikayla DeBaets and Cora Schweitzer both doubled, while Ava Helmss and Sidney Holliday tripled. Alyssa Fortik added a solo blast.
Norris 8, Wahoo 0: McKenna Becher, Izzy Havel and Alexis Wiggins blasted home runs for the Titans. Becher had three RBIs and Wiggins picked up the win with 14 strikeouts. Jaiden Swanson had a hit and struck out four batters for Wahoo.
Northwest 7, Waverly 3: Sydney Griffin had a three-hit performance that included a triple and a double for the Vikings. Kelsey Cordes added a home run and two hits for Waverly.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!