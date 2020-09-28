 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/28
Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 16, Lincoln High 3

Lincoln East 18-16, Columbus 2-3

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Pius X 4

Papillion-La Vista 8, Lincoln North Star 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 11, Syracuse 6

Arlington vs. Raymond Central

Bishop Neumann 3, Blair 2

CCV vs. Centennial

CCV vs. Wilber-Clatonia

Crete 9, Columbus Lakeview 0

DC West/Concordia vs. Ashland-Greenwood

DC West/Concordia 7, Syracuse 6

Elkhorn 16, Bennington 5 

Fillmore Central/EM vs. Adams Central

Grand Island CC vs. Aurora

Grand Island CC vs. Hastings

Guardian Angels CC vs. Boone Central

Guardian Angels CC 3, Hastings SC 2

Hastings 14, Aurora 3

Hastings SC 17, Boone Central 1

Holdrege vs. Minden

Holdrege vs. Southern Valley/Alma

Malcolm 9, Fort Calhoun 1

Malcolm 11, Yutan/Mead 2

Millard North vs. Papillion-La Vista South

Norris 8, Wahoo 0

Northwest 7, Waverly 3

Omaha Marian 12, Millard South 0

Omaha Mercy vs. Omaha Gross

Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn South

Omaha Westside vs. Bellevue East

Polk County vs. Twin River

Schuyler vs. North Bend Central

Southern Valley/Alma vs. Minden

St. Paul vs. Ord

Weeping Water vs. Platteview

West Point-Beemer vs. North Bend Central

Wilber-Clatonia vs. Centennial

York vs. Lexington

Yutan/Mead vs. Fort Calhoun

HIGHLIGHTS

Ashland-Greenwood 11, Syracuse 6: The Bluejays' Kealyn Fisher hit a double and drove in three on a 3-for-4 day. Allie Bokamper collected two RBIs for Syracuse.

Bishop Neumann 3, Blair 2: The Cavaliers overcame 10 strikeouts by Kalli Ulven, and scored twice in the top of the sixth inning for the victory. Avery Mayberry doubled in the go-ahead RBI.

Crete 9, Columbus Lakeview 0: Lexi Mach allowed just three hits and struck out nine for Crete. Cassidy Skillett led the Cardinals offense with three RBIs and a double.

DC West/Concordia 7, Syracuse 6: Brooke Carlson and Taylor Sherwin both had two RBIs for the Rockets. Carlson added a double.

Fremont 16, Lincoln High 3: Anna Prauner went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored for Fremont. Noelani Anderson led the Links with two hits.

Lincoln East 18, Columbus 2: Morgan Adams hit a grand slam and Campbell Petrick also homered on a three-RBI day as the Spartans rolled.

Lincoln East 16, Columbus 3: The Spartans exploded for 11 runs in the top of the third inning. Morgan Adams added her second grand slam of the double header. Sydney McReynolds and Mya Zavala both added home runs for Lincoln East.

Malcolm 9, Fort Calhoun 1: Sidney Holliday hit a two-run triple for the Clippers. Katie Lewis and Elisa Paider also drove in two.

Malcolm 11, Yutan-Mead 2: The Clippers had five of their nine hits go for extra base hits. Mikayla DeBaets and Cora Schweitzer both doubled, while Ava Helmss and Sidney Holliday tripled. Alyssa Fortik added a solo blast.

Norris 8, Wahoo 0: McKenna Becher, Izzy Havel and Alexis Wiggins blasted home runs for the Titans. Becher had three RBIs and Wiggins picked up the win with 14 strikeouts. Jaiden Swanson had a hit and struck out four batters for Wahoo.

Northwest 7, Waverly 3: Sydney Griffin had a three-hit performance that included a triple and a double for the Vikings. Kelsey Cordes added a home run and two hits for Waverly.

High school softball logo 2014
