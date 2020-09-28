Prep softball scores, 9/28

Ashland-Greenwood 11, Syracuse 6: The Bluejays' Kealyn Fisher hit a double and drove in three on a 3-for-4 day. Allie Bokamper collected two RBIs for Syracuse.

Bishop Neumann 3, Blair 2: The Cavaliers overcame 10 strikeouts by Kalli Ulven, and scored twice in the top of the sixth inning for the victory. Avery Mayberry doubled in the go-ahead RBI.

Crete 9, Columbus Lakeview 0: Lexi Mach allowed just three hits and struck out nine for Crete. Cassidy Skillett led the Cardinals offense with three RBIs and a double.

DC West/Concordia 7, Syracuse 6: Brooke Carlson and Taylor Sherwin both had two RBIs for the Rockets. Carlson added a double.

Fremont 16, Lincoln High 3: Anna Prauner went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored for Fremont. Noelani Anderson led the Links with two hits.

Lincoln East 18, Columbus 2: Morgan Adams hit a grand slam and Campbell Petrick also homered on a three-RBI day as the Spartans rolled.