Prep softball scores, 9/28

Bishop Neumann 19, Guardian Angels CC 11: Hattie Bohac went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Grace Schulz went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Neumann.

Freeman 7, Raymond Central 2: Cassie Klein had two hits and Freeman took advantage of six Mustang errors. Raymond Central's Kynzee McFadden struck out eight.

Fremont 8, Lincoln Southwest 4: Ella Cooper homered twice and drove in six runs to lead Fremont. She also earned the win in the circle. Mack Mlnarik had two hits for the Silver Hawks.

Grand Island 15, Lincoln High 3: Jaidyn Walford hit two doubles and Adriana Cabello knocked in five runs for the Islanders. Makinley Thomas had two hits for the Links.

Grand Island 10, Lincoln High 2: Makinley Thomas hit a double for the Links and Noelani Anderson hit a single as well.

Lincoln Southwest 7, Fremont 3: Alexis Bradley struck out 17 in the circle for the Silver Hawks. Taylor Coleman tallied two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs as well.

Malcolm 8, Plattsmouth 0: Abbi Arroyo struck out five and allowed three hits over six innings to lead Malcolm.