Prep softball scores, 9/28

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 10-15, Lincoln High 2-3
Lincoln Southeast 13-23, Lincoln North Star 6-6
Lincoln Southwest 7-4, Fremont 3-8
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 11, York 5
Aquinas 10, Polk County 1
Ashland-Greenwood 14, Cass 4
Beatrice 17, Platteview 4
Bishop Neumann 19, Guardian Angels CC 11
Centennial 14, Southern/Diller-Odell 2
Central City at Highway 91
Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma
Columbus Lakeview at North Bend Central
Cozad 8, Centennial 7
Cozad 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
DC West/Concordia 10, Logan View/SS 2
DC West/Concordia 12, Omaha North 0
Freeman 7, Raymond Central 2
Gering 16, Alliance 1
Gothenburg 12-15 Hershey 0-2
Gretna 7, Omaha Marian 2
Hastings 9-11, Kearney 0-1
Holdrege 18, CCV 1
Kearney Catholic 12, Chase County 0
Kearney Catholic 5, Southern Valley/Alma 4
Malcolm 8, Plattsmouth 0
Milford 8, Fillmore Central/EM 6
Millard North 9, Bellevue West 1
Millard South 17, Omaha Benson 0
Millard West 14, Omaha Central 0
Minden at McCook
Nebraska City 14, Syracuse 1
Norfolk 11-12, Columbus 1-10
Norris 3, Fairbury 0
Omaha Burke 11, Omaha Bryan 2
Omaha Gross 8, Crete 7
Omaha Mercy 12, Papillion-La Vista South 11
Omaha Skutt 13, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 0
O'Neill 14, South Sioux City 1
Papillion-La Vista 13, Omaha South 0
Ponca at NEN
Scottsbluff at Chadron
Seward 16, Schuyler 0
Southern/Diller-Odell at Centennial
St. Paul 3, Adams Central 1
St. Paul vs. York
Tekamah-Herman 12, West Point-Beemer 4
Twin River 10, Ord 2
Wahoo 10, Arlington 1
Waverly 8, Beatrice 7
Waverly 12, Platteview 0
Yutan/Mead 8, Fort Calhoun 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Adams Central 11, York 5: Taylin Schernikau was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Adams Central. Cori Combs and Hoblyn each drove in two for York.
Aquinas 10, Polk County 1: Brooklyn Stutzman surrendered only four hits and struck out eight to lead Aquinas.
Ashland-Greenwood 14, Cass 4: Lead-off hitter Daniel Tonjes went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Bluejays.
Centennial 14, Southern/Diller-Odell 2: Horne had two hits for Centennial, which scored 14 runs on three hits and 11 walks.
Beatrice 17, Platteview 4: Avery Barnard went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a homer and Morgan Mahoney went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Lady Orange.
Bishop Neumann 19, Guardian Angels CC 11: Hattie Bohac went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Grace Schulz went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Neumann.
Freeman 7, Raymond Central 2: Cassie Klein had two hits and Freeman took advantage of six Mustang errors. Raymond Central's Kynzee McFadden struck out eight.
Fremont 8, Lincoln Southwest 4: Ella Cooper homered twice and drove in six runs to lead Fremont. She also earned the win in the circle. Mack Mlnarik had two hits for the Silver Hawks.
Grand Island 15, Lincoln High 3: Jaidyn Walford hit two doubles and Adriana Cabello knocked in five runs for the Islanders. Makinley Thomas had two hits for the Links.
Grand Island 10, Lincoln High 2: Makinley Thomas hit a double for the Links and Noelani Anderson hit a single as well.
Lincoln Southwest 7, Fremont 3: Alexis Bradley struck out 17 in the circle for the Silver Hawks. Taylor Coleman tallied two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs as well.
Malcolm 8, Plattsmouth 0: Abbi Arroyo struck out five and allowed three hits over six innings to lead Malcolm.
Milford 8, Fillmore Central/EM 6: Izzy Yeackley homered twice as Milford held off a late FCEM rally. Kalli Head had four hits for the Panthers.
Nebraska City 14, Syracuse 1: Emilee Marth doubled, tripled and drove in four runs for the Pioneers. Shyanne Frederick drove in a run for the Rockets.
Norris 3, Fairbury 0: Jaycee Carlow's RBI single in the sixth broke a scoreless tie. Carlow struck out 15 and allowed only one hit.
Omaha Gross 8, Crete 7: McKenna Earnest drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to win it for Omaha Gross. Crete's Jordyn Coe had three hits.
Seward 16, Schuyler 0: Seward hit 10 doubles, including three from Ona Stutzman. Lauryn Parra added three RBIs for the Bluejays.
Wahoo 10, Arlington 1: Jaiden Swanson struck out nine and allowed only one hit over five innings and Kylee Kenning went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Warriors.
Waverly 8, Beatrice 7: Tenley Kozal broke a 7-7 tie in the fifth inning with an RBI double. Paisley Belding had two hits for Beatrice. Waverly's Peyton Krumland had four RBIs.
Waverly 12, Platteview 0: Krumland had a pair of hits and Denison struck out eight to lead Waverly.