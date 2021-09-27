Prep softball scores, 9/27

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X 2-4, Norfolk 1-16
Papillion-La Vista 13, Lincoln North Star 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Fillmore Central/EM
Aurora 13, Grand Island CC 8
Bennington 13, Elkhorn North 3
Bishop Neumann 7, Blair 4
Crete 18, Columbus Lakeview 5
Falls City 11, Syracuse 1
Guardian Angels CC 4, Boone Central 0
Hastings 21, Aurora 2
Hastings 16, Grand Island CC 1
Hastings SC at Boone Central
Hastings SC 14, Guardian Angels CC 6
Hershey at Southern Valley/Alma
Millard North 11, Papillion-La Vista South 2
Millard West 9, Bellevue East 5
Minden 11, Hershey 3
Norris 5, Wahoo 2
North Bend Central 17, Schuyler 2
North Platte 9, Grand Island 2
Omaha Marian 2, Millard South 0
Omaha Mercy 5, Omaha Gross 4
Omaha Northwest 8, Omaha Central 7
Omaha Skutt 10, Elkhorn South 0
Omaha Westside 13, Omaha Benson 0
Ralston 13, Omaha North 0
Seward 4, Omaha Burke 1
Southern Valley/Alma 6, Minden 0
Weeping Water 12, Platteview 4
York 11, Lexington 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Bishop Neumann 7, Blair 4: Avery Mayberry homered and had four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers and Macy Sabatka earned the complete-game win.
Crete 18, Columbus Lakeview 5: Mackenzie Steuer doubled twice, while Kaitlyn Wendt, Lauren Maly and Caitlynn Boyle all drove in three runs for Crete.
Falls City 11, Syracuse 1: Sydney Parsons homered to lead Syracuse,. Madi Jones homered for Falls City, who collected 11 hits.
Norris 5, Wahoo 2: Alexis Bryant and Maisie Brown both tripled for Norris. Bryant finished with two RBIs for the Titans. Autumn Iversen had two hits and a run scored for Wahoo.
Papillion-La Vista 13, Lincoln North Star 0: Sofia Hurt homered and drove in three runs for Papillion-La Vista. Grace Anderson pitched a no-hitter for the Monarchs.
Seward 4, Omaha Burke 1: Claire Geidel collected three hits and the Bluejays finished with 12 as a team. Dalaney Anderson doubled twice.
York 11, Lexington 2: Ellie Peterson, Sam McDaniel and Jami Hoblyn each drove in two runs for the Dukes.