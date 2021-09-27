Prep softball scores, 9/27

North Platte 9, Grand Island 2

Omaha Marian 2, Millard South 0

Omaha Mercy 5, Omaha Gross 4

Omaha Northwest 8, Omaha Central 7

Omaha Skutt 10, Elkhorn South 0

Omaha Westside 13, Omaha Benson 0

Ralston 13, Omaha North 0

Seward 4, Omaha Burke 1

Southern Valley/Alma 6, Minden 0

Weeping Water 12, Platteview 4

York 11, Lexington 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Bishop Neumann 7, Blair 4: Avery Mayberry homered and had four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers and Macy Sabatka earned the complete-game win.

Crete 18, Columbus Lakeview 5: Mackenzie Steuer doubled twice, while Kaitlyn Wendt, Lauren Maly and Caitlynn Boyle all drove in three runs for Crete.

Falls City 11, Syracuse 1: Sydney Parsons homered to lead Syracuse,. Madi Jones homered for Falls City, who collected 11 hits.