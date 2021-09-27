 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/27
Prep softball scores, 9/27

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Pius X 2-4, Norfolk 1-16

Papillion-La Vista 13, Lincoln North Star 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at Fillmore Central/EM

Aurora 13, Grand Island CC 8

Bennington 13, Elkhorn North 3

Bishop Neumann 7, Blair 4

Crete 18, Columbus Lakeview 5

Falls City 11, Syracuse 1

Guardian Angels CC 4, Boone Central 0

Hastings 21, Aurora 2

Hastings 16, Grand Island CC 1

Hastings SC at Boone Central

Hastings SC 14, Guardian Angels CC 6

Hershey at Southern Valley/Alma

Millard North 11, Papillion-La Vista South 2

Millard West 9, Bellevue East 5

Minden 11, Hershey 3

Norris 5, Wahoo 2

North Bend Central 17, Schuyler 2

North Platte 9, Grand Island 2

Omaha Marian 2, Millard South 0

Omaha Mercy 5, Omaha Gross 4

Omaha Northwest 8, Omaha Central 7

Omaha Skutt 10, Elkhorn South 0

Omaha Westside 13, Omaha Benson 0

Ralston 13, Omaha North 0

Seward 4, Omaha Burke 1

Southern Valley/Alma 6, Minden 0

Weeping Water 12, Platteview 4

York 11, Lexington 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Bishop Neumann 7, Blair 4: Avery Mayberry homered and had four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers and Macy Sabatka earned the complete-game win.

Crete 18, Columbus Lakeview 5: Mackenzie Steuer doubled twice, while Kaitlyn Wendt, Lauren Maly and Caitlynn Boyle all drove in three runs for Crete.

Falls City 11, Syracuse 1: Sydney Parsons homered to lead Syracuse,. Madi Jones homered for Falls City, who collected 11 hits.

Norris 5, Wahoo 2: Alexis Bryant and Maisie Brown both tripled for Norris. Bryant finished with two RBIs for the Titans. Autumn Iversen had two hits and a run scored for Wahoo.

Papillion-La Vista 13, Lincoln North Star 0: Sofia Hurt homered and drove in three runs for Papillion-La Vista. Grace Anderson pitched a no-hitter for the Monarchs.

Seward 4, Omaha Burke 1: Claire Geidel collected three hits and the Bluejays finished with 12 as a team. Dalaney Anderson doubled twice.

York 11, Lexington 2: Ellie Peterson, Sam McDaniel and Jami Hoblyn each drove in two runs for the Dukes.

