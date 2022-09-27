Prep softball scores, 9/27

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 8-,Lincoln Southwest 0-

Grand Island 12, Lincoln High 2

Lincoln Southeast 14, Lincoln North Star 9

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance at Gering

Aurora at Seward

Bishop Neumann at Guardian Angels CC

Beatrice 11, Platteview 1

CCV at HAC

Cass at Ashland-Greenwood

Chadron at Scottsbluff

Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma

Cozad 11, Centennial 2

Cozad 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 4

DC West at Omaha North

Freeman at Raymond Central

Gothenburg 8-, Hershey 0-

Gretna 12, Omaha South 0

Hastings 8-, Kearney 0

Highway 91 at Central City

Kearney Catholic 10, Chase County 0

Kearney Catholic at Southern Valley/Alma

Malcolm 11, Plattsmouth 0

McCook 11, Minden 1

Milford at FCEMF

Millard North 14, Omaha Benson 0

Millard South 8, Omaha Bryan 0

NEN at Ponca

Nebraska City at Syracuse

Norris at Fairbury

Norfolk 19-, Columbus 0-

North Bend Central at Columbus Lakeview

Omaha Burke at Bellevue West

Omaha Central at Millard West

Omaha Gross at Crete

Omaha Marian 12, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South

O'Neill 12, South Sioux City 0

Papillion-La Vista 12, Omaha Westview 1

Polk County 6, Aquinas 2

Schuyler at Wilber-Clatonia

Southern/Diller-Odell at Centennial

St. Paul at York

Twin River 15, Ord 5

Wahoo 9, Arlington 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 11, Platteview 1: The Beatrice offense was a team effort, with nine players registering an RBI. Layla Boyko struck out five batters over four innings, allowing just one earned run and one hit.

Fremont 8, Lincoln Southwest 0: Ella Cooper pitched a gem for Fremont, giving up just one hit in five innings and striking out eight batters. Karina Capron hit two home runs for the Tigers.

Grand Island 12, Lincoln High 2: Jaidyn Walford racked up four RBIs and three hits, including a home run, in the Islanders big win. Lyrick Harris had an RBI triple for Lincoln High.

Hastings 8, Kearney 0: Carlie Muhlbach led the Hastings offense with three RBIs, including a two-run home run. Alyssa Breckner pitched a shutout, allowing just three hits and striking out seven batters.

Norfolk 19, Columbus 0: The Norfolk bats came alive in their three-inning run-rule win. The Panthers scored 10 runs in the first inning and nine in the second. Ava Borgman, Henley Morris and Brylee Severance all homered.

Polk County 6, Aquinas 2: Kylee Krol hit a big two-run home run to help lead Polk County to a win. Jordyn Bohuslavsky homered for Aquinas.