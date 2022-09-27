Prep softball scores, 9/27

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 8-,Lincoln Southwest 0-
Grand Island 12, Lincoln High 2
Lincoln Southeast 14, Lincoln North Star 9
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at Gering
Aurora at Seward
Bishop Neumann at Guardian Angels CC
Beatrice 11, Platteview 1
CCV at HAC
Cass at Ashland-Greenwood
Chadron at Scottsbluff
Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma
Cozad 11, Centennial 2
Cozad 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 4
DC West at Omaha North
Freeman at Raymond Central
Gothenburg 8-, Hershey 0-
Gretna 12, Omaha South 0
Hastings 8-, Kearney 0
Highway 91 at Central City
Kearney Catholic 10, Chase County 0
Kearney Catholic at Southern Valley/Alma
Malcolm 11, Plattsmouth 0
McCook 11, Minden 1
Milford at FCEMF
Millard North 14, Omaha Benson 0
Millard South 8, Omaha Bryan 0
NEN at Ponca
Nebraska City at Syracuse
Norris at Fairbury
Norfolk 19-, Columbus 0-
North Bend Central at Columbus Lakeview
Omaha Burke at Bellevue West
Omaha Central at Millard West
Omaha Gross at Crete
Omaha Marian 12, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South
O'Neill 12, South Sioux City 0
Papillion-La Vista 12, Omaha Westview 1
Polk County 6, Aquinas 2
Schuyler at Wilber-Clatonia
Southern/Diller-Odell at Centennial
St. Paul at York
Twin River 15, Ord 5
Wahoo 9, Arlington 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 11, Platteview 1: The Beatrice offense was a team effort, with nine players registering an RBI. Layla Boyko struck out five batters over four innings, allowing just one earned run and one hit.
Fremont 8, Lincoln Southwest 0: Ella Cooper pitched a gem for Fremont, giving up just one hit in five innings and striking out eight batters. Karina Capron hit two home runs for the Tigers.
Grand Island 12, Lincoln High 2: Jaidyn Walford racked up four RBIs and three hits, including a home run, in the Islanders big win. Lyrick Harris had an RBI triple for Lincoln High.
Hastings 8, Kearney 0: Carlie Muhlbach led the Hastings offense with three RBIs, including a two-run home run. Alyssa Breckner pitched a shutout, allowing just three hits and striking out seven batters.
Norfolk 19, Columbus 0: The Norfolk bats came alive in their three-inning run-rule win. The Panthers scored 10 runs in the first inning and nine in the second. Ava Borgman, Henley Morris and Brylee Severance all homered.
Polk County 6, Aquinas 2: Kylee Krol hit a big two-run home run to help lead Polk County to a win. Jordyn Bohuslavsky homered for Aquinas.