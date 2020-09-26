 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/26
Prep softball scores, 9/26

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

SOUTHEAST INVITATIONAL

Pool 1

Bellevue East 4, Bennington 1  

Bellevue East 14, Lincoln Southeast 2  

Bellevue East 8, Norfolk 2  

Lincoln Southeast 11, Bennington 0 

Lincoln Southeast 8, Norfolk 2 

Norfolk 9, Bennington 1 

Pool 2

Blair 12, Grand Island 2 

Lincoln Southwest 8, Blair 2 

Lincoln Southwest 13, Grand Island 0 

Omaha Marian 4, Blair 0 

Omaha Marian 16, Grand Island 4  

Omaha Marian 4, Lincoln Southwest 3 

Pool 3

Lincoln East 3, Fremont 1 

Lincoln East 6, McCook 3 

Omaha Skutt 4, Fremont 2 

Omaha Skutt 6, Lincoln East 4  

Omaha Skutt 8, McCook 0 

Fremont 12, McCook 1 

Pool 4

Lincoln Northeast vs. Norris, 4 p.m.

North Platte vs. Columbus, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Northeast vs. North Platte, approx. 5:30 p.m.

Norris vs. Columbus, approx. 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus, approx. 7 p.m.

North Platte vs. Norris, approx. 7 p.m.

Pool 5

Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Pius X, 4 p.m.

Kearney vs. Elkhorn, 4 p.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. Elkhorn, approx. 5:30 p.m.

Kearney vs. Lincoln Pius X, approx. 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. Kearney, approx. 7 p.m.

Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Pius X, approx. 7 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 10, Gering 4 

Bishop Neumann 2, Millard South 1 

Elkhorn North 9, Aurora 4 

Fairbury 4, Centennial 2

Fillmore Central/EM 9, Milford 7 

Gothenburg 5, St. Paul 0 

Hastings 14, Bishop Neumann 1 

Hastings 11, Elkhorn North 3 

Kearney Catholic 5, Adams Central 4 

Milford 14, Blue River 13

Millard South 20, Aurora 5 

Millard South 9, Crete 6 

Millard West 15, Gretna 6 

NEN 19, West Point-Beemer 7 

Northwest 3, Crete 2 

Scottsbluff 13, St. Paul 3 

Seward 10, Aurora 5 

Tekamah-Herman 14, Highway 91 6 

Tekamah-Herman 13, North Bend Central 2

Wahoo 12, Nebraska City 0 

Wahoo 5, Platteview 4 

Wayne 12, Polk County 0 

Wayne 14, Hastings SC 2 

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Beatrice 12, Plattsmouth 2

Beatrice 10, Ralston 3 

Nebraska City 6, Platteview 4

Ralston 12, Plattsmouth 10 

Wahoo 5, Platteview 4 

Wahoo vs. Nebraska City, 1 p.m.

1st place, 3:30 p.m.

3rd place, 3:30 p.m.

5th place, 3:30 p.m.

ECNC TOURNAMENT

Weeping Water vs. Falls City, 9 a.m.

Freeman vs. Malcolm, 9 a.m.

Auburn vs. Weeping Water/Falls City winner, 10:45 a.m.

Weeping Water/Falls City loser vs. Freeman/Malcolm winner, 10:45 a.m.

Freeman/Malcolm winner vs. Auburn/Weeping Water/Falls City winner, 12:30 p.m.

Freeman/Malcolm loser vs. Auburn/Weeping Water/Falls City (10:45 game winner, 12:30 p.m.

NCC TOURNAMENT

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Cass, 12:30 p.m.

Ashland-Greenwood 11, Syracuse 3 

Logan View/SS 11, Yutan/Mead 3 

Raymond Central 3, DC West/Concordia 2 

Raymond Central 11, Logan View/SS 3 

Syracuse 16, Arlington 6  

Semifinals, 2:15 p.m.

1st place, 4 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

High school softball logo 2014
