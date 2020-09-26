Prep softball scores, 9/26

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
SOUTHEAST INVITATIONAL
Pool 1
Bellevue East 4, Bennington 1
Bellevue East 14, Lincoln Southeast 2
Bellevue East 8, Norfolk 2
Lincoln Southeast 11, Bennington 0
Lincoln Southeast 8, Norfolk 2
Norfolk 9, Bennington 1
Pool 2
Blair 12, Grand Island 2
Lincoln Southwest 8, Blair 2
Lincoln Southwest 13, Grand Island 0
Omaha Marian 4, Blair 0
Omaha Marian 16, Grand Island 4
Omaha Marian 4, Lincoln Southwest 3
Pool 3
Lincoln East 3, Fremont 1
Lincoln East 6, McCook 3
Omaha Skutt 4, Fremont 2
Omaha Skutt 6, Lincoln East 4
Omaha Skutt 8, McCook 0
Fremont 12, McCook 1
Pool 4
Lincoln Northeast vs. Norris, 4 p.m.
North Platte vs. Columbus, 4 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. North Platte, approx. 5:30 p.m.
Norris vs. Columbus, approx. 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus, approx. 7 p.m.
North Platte vs. Norris, approx. 7 p.m.
Pool 5
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Pius X, 4 p.m.
Kearney vs. Elkhorn, 4 p.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Elkhorn, approx. 5:30 p.m.
Kearney vs. Lincoln Pius X, approx. 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Kearney, approx. 7 p.m.
Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Pius X, approx. 7 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 10, Gering 4
Bishop Neumann 2, Millard South 1
Elkhorn North 9, Aurora 4
Fairbury 4, Centennial 2
Fillmore Central/EM 9, Milford 7
Gothenburg 5, St. Paul 0
Hastings 14, Bishop Neumann 1
Hastings 11, Elkhorn North 3
Kearney Catholic 5, Adams Central 4
Milford 14, Blue River 13
Millard South 20, Aurora 5
Millard South 9, Crete 6
Millard West 15, Gretna 6
NEN 19, West Point-Beemer 7
Northwest 3, Crete 2
Scottsbluff 13, St. Paul 3
Seward 10, Aurora 5
Tekamah-Herman 14, Highway 91 6
Tekamah-Herman 13, North Bend Central 2
Wahoo 12, Nebraska City 0
Wahoo 5, Platteview 4
Wayne 12, Polk County 0
Wayne 14, Hastings SC 2
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Beatrice 12, Plattsmouth 2
Beatrice 10, Ralston 3
Nebraska City 6, Platteview 4
Ralston 12, Plattsmouth 10
Wahoo 5, Platteview 4
Wahoo vs. Nebraska City, 1 p.m.
1st place, 3:30 p.m.
3rd place, 3:30 p.m.
5th place, 3:30 p.m.
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Weeping Water vs. Falls City, 9 a.m.
Freeman vs. Malcolm, 9 a.m.
Auburn vs. Weeping Water/Falls City winner, 10:45 a.m.
Weeping Water/Falls City loser vs. Freeman/Malcolm winner, 10:45 a.m.
Freeman/Malcolm winner vs. Auburn/Weeping Water/Falls City winner, 12:30 p.m.
Freeman/Malcolm loser vs. Auburn/Weeping Water/Falls City (10:45 game winner, 12:30 p.m.
NCC TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Cass, 12:30 p.m.
Ashland-Greenwood 11, Syracuse 3
Logan View/SS 11, Yutan/Mead 3
Raymond Central 3, DC West/Concordia 2
Raymond Central 11, Logan View/SS 3
Syracuse 16, Arlington 6
Semifinals, 2:15 p.m.
1st place, 4 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!