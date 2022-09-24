 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/24

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 11, Lincoln Southeast 8

Blair 8, Lincoln North Star 5

Blair 8, Lincoln Northeast 3

Lincoln High 1, Omaha Northwest 0

Norris 9, Lincoln Southeast 5

Omaha Marian 4, Lincoln Pius X 1

Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 14, Lincoln High 4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas 12, Minden 1

Aquinas 5, Columbus Lakeview 4

Arlington 8, Logan View/S-S 2

Ashland-Greenwood 5, Cass 2

Auburn 6, Falls City 3

Bellevue East 2, Norris 0

Bishop Neumann 10, Elkhorn North 0

Bishop Neumann 13, Aurora 0

Blair 12, Kearney 2

Blue River 12, FCEMF 4

Central City 10, Hershey 0

Central City 6, O'Neill 0

Central City 7, Aquinas 6

Columbus Lakeview 10, O'Neill 1

Cozad 14, Ord 6

Crete 4, Aurora 3

FCEMF 12, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Fairbury 10, Centennial 4

Falls City 2, Freeman 1

Gothenburg 3, St. Paul 1

Gothenburg 5, Scottsbluff 3

Gothenburg 5, Southern Valley/Alma 0

Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0

Gretna 6, Papillion-La Vista 1

Hastings 8, Crete 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Ord 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 4, Wayne 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 9, Gering 6

Highway 91 16, Cuming County 6

Milford 12, Fairbury 0

NEN 13, Highway 91 1

NEN 8, North Bend 0

NEN 6, Twin River 3

Northwest 6, Bishop Neumann 0

North Bend 11, Tekamah-Herman 10

North Bend 10, Cuming County 9

O'Neill 13, Hershey 1

Omaha Marian 4, Fremont 0

Omaha Marian 4, McCook 0

Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 15, Omaha Benson 0

Papillion-La Vista 5, Elkhorn South 3

Syracuse 8, Raymond Central 6

Tekamah-Herman 15, Cuming County 3

Twin River 13. Highway 91 1

Twin River 11, Tekamah-Herman 6

Yutan/Mead 11, Syracuse 0

