Prep softball scores, 9/24

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 11, Lincoln Southeast 8
Blair 8, Lincoln North Star 5
Blair 8, Lincoln Northeast 3
Lincoln High 1, Omaha Northwest 0
Norris 9, Lincoln Southeast 5
Omaha Marian 4, Lincoln Pius X 1
Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 14, Lincoln High 4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas 12, Minden 1
Aquinas 5, Columbus Lakeview 4
Arlington 8, Logan View/S-S 2
Ashland-Greenwood 5, Cass 2
Auburn 6, Falls City 3
Bellevue East 2, Norris 0
Bishop Neumann 10, Elkhorn North 0
Bishop Neumann 13, Aurora 0
Blair 12, Kearney 2
Blue River 12, FCEMF 4
Central City 10, Hershey 0
Central City 6, O'Neill 0
Central City 7, Aquinas 6
Columbus Lakeview 10, O'Neill 1
Cozad 14, Ord 6
Crete 4, Aurora 3
FCEMF 12, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Fairbury 10, Centennial 4
Falls City 2, Freeman 1
Gothenburg 3, St. Paul 1
Gothenburg 5, Scottsbluff 3
Gothenburg 5, Southern Valley/Alma 0
Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0
Gretna 6, Papillion-La Vista 1
Hastings 8, Crete 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Ord 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 4, Wayne 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 9, Gering 6
Highway 91 16, Cuming County 6
Milford 12, Fairbury 0
NEN 13, Highway 91 1
NEN 8, North Bend 0
NEN 6, Twin River 3
Northwest 6, Bishop Neumann 0
North Bend 11, Tekamah-Herman 10
North Bend 10, Cuming County 9
O'Neill 13, Hershey 1
Omaha Marian 4, Fremont 0
Omaha Marian 4, McCook 0
Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 15, Omaha Benson 0
Papillion-La Vista 5, Elkhorn South 3
Syracuse 8, Raymond Central 6
Tekamah-Herman 15, Cuming County 3
Twin River 13. Highway 91 1
Twin River 11, Tekamah-Herman 6
Yutan/Mead 11, Syracuse 0