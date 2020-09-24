Prep softball scores, 9/24

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 10-12, Lincoln Pius X 8-2
Lincoln Southwest 15, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln North Star 8-15, Lincoln Northeast 6-0
Lincoln Southeast 17-x, Columbus 2-x
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington at Fort Calhoun
Auburn 9, Syracuse 3
Aurora 9, Columbus Lakeview 2
Boone Central 21, West Point-Beemer 15
Centennial at Schuyler
Chadron at Cozad
Cozad at Chase County
Crete 8, Beatrice 0
Bishop Neumann 8, DC West 0
Elkhorn 17, Omaha Westside 5
Elkhorn South at Bellevue West
Fairbury 15, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Freeman 10, Falls City 2
Fremont 15, South Sioux City 4
Gothenburg 12, Chadron 4
Gothenburg 10, Chase County 0
Kearney 5-x Grand Island 3-x
Lexington at CCV
Lexington at Southern Valley/Alma
Logan View/SS 13, Pierce 3
Logan View/SS 10, Ponca 6
Malcolm 17-x, Cass 0-x
McCook at Gering
Millard West at Millard South
Minden at Kearney Catholic
North Platte 8, Gering 0
North Platte 9, Scottsbluff 1
North Bend Central at Aquinas
Norris 3, Bennington 0
Northwest 14, Holdrege 2
Omaha Bryan at Fremont
Omaha Gross 8, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 4
Omaha Skutt 9, Omaha Mercy 0
Nebraska City 8, Plattsmouth 4
Polk County at Blue River
Ponca at Pierce
Raymond Central 10, Milford 1
Grand Island CC 2, Seward 0
Scottsbluff at McCook
Southern Valley/Alma at CCV
Wahoo 8, Platteview 4
Waverly at Ralston
Wayne 6, NEN 5
Guardian Angels CC 12, Yutan/Mead 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 9, Syracuse 3: Leah Grant homered and Kylie Allen had a run and four hits, including two doubles and a triple, for Auburn.
Bishop Neumann 8, DC West 0: Hattie Bohac homered on her lone hit for the Cavaliers. Macy Sabatka struckout six and only allowed three hits.
Fairbury 15, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: The Jeffs took down the Raiders in four innings. Jami Mans, Ellie Ohlde and Cassidy Sipek each hit a home run for the Jeffs, with Ohlde adding a double and a triple as well as three RBIs.
Freeman 10, Falls City 2: Mikayla Lempka led Freeman in hits with three. Dakota Haner had two runs and two hits.
Grand Island CC 2, Seward 0: Alicyn O'Neill struck out 10 and had two hits for Grand Island CC.
Lincoln East 10, Lincoln Pius X 8: Sydney Walz hit a grand slam for the Spartans. Walz also added four RBIs. Teammate Zoie Armstrong also added a home run alongside two hits and two total runs.
Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Pius X 2: Morgan Adams had two homers, three total runs, two hits and two RBIs for the Spartans. Mya Zavala also homered for the Spartans
Lincoln North Star 8, Lincoln Northeast 6: Emerson Thompson had three hits and two RBIs for the Gators. Lexi Gibson added a run and a double.
Lincoln North Star 15, Lincoln Northeast 0: The Gators piled on the points, closing out the game in three innings. Maya Anthens homered and Kylie Shottenkirk and Lyndsey Roth had three runs each.
Lincoln Southeast 17, Columbus 2: The Knights hit a total of six homers against Columbus. Alyvia Bollen and Jacey Mckeon each hit two home runs and Alexis Hubbard and Raevyn Kahler each added a homer of their own.
Malcolm 17, Cass 0: Seven Clippers hit more than two runs in the rout against Cass. Jaiden Helsm led in total runs with three and added in two RBIs.
Norris 3, Bennington 0: The Titans recorded their only runs in the fifth inning, but it was enough to push past the Badgers. Alexis Wiggins struck out 14 for the Titans.
Raymond Central 10, Milford 1: Sierra Springer hit two home runs for the Mustangs alongside having three total runs, three hits and four RBIs.
Wahoo 8, Platteview 4: Autumn Iverson and Aja Henderson each homered for Wahoo. Alyssa Luedtke piled in four runs and three hits.
