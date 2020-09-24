Prep softball scores, 9/24

Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Pius X 2: Morgan Adams had two homers, three total runs, two hits and two RBIs for the Spartans. Mya Zavala also homered for the Spartans

Lincoln North Star 8, Lincoln Northeast 6: Emerson Thompson had three hits and two RBIs for the Gators. Lexi Gibson added a run and a double.

Lincoln North Star 15, Lincoln Northeast 0: The Gators piled on the points, closing out the game in three innings. Maya Anthens homered and Kylie Shottenkirk and Lyndsey Roth had three runs each.

Lincoln Southeast 17, Columbus 2: The Knights hit a total of six homers against Columbus. Alyvia Bollen and Jacey Mckeon each hit two home runs and Alexis Hubbard and Raevyn Kahler each added a homer of their own.

Malcolm 17, Cass 0: Seven Clippers hit more than two runs in the rout against Cass. Jaiden Helsm led in total runs with three and added in two RBIs.

Norris 3, Bennington 0: The Titans recorded their only runs in the fifth inning, but it was enough to push past the Badgers. Alexis Wiggins struck out 14 for the Titans.