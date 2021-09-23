Prep softball scores, 9/23

Raymond Central 9, Milford 1: Raymond Central's Kynzee McFadden hit a double, a homer and recorded three RBIs.

Seward 3, Grand Island CC 2: Sydney Parra hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to give Seward the lead.

Wahoo 18, Platteview 0: Autumn Iversen hit two doubles and scored three runs for Wahoo. Pitcher Jaiden Swanson allowed no hits and pitched seven strikeouts in three innings.

Waverly 6, Ralston 5: Tied 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth, Alexis Shepherd drew a walk for Waverly, allowing Malia Thoms to touch home and win in a walk-off. Peyton Krumland and Maci Steckelberg each hit a home run for the Vikings.

SOUTHEAST INVITATIONAL

At Doris Bair Complex

Saturday's games

Pool 1

Lincoln Southeast vs. Norfolk, 8 a.m.

Lincoln Southeast vs. McCook, to follow

McCook vs. Norfolk, to follow

Pool 2

Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Southwest, 8 a.m.