 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep softball scores, 9/23
0 Comments

Prep softball scores, 9/23

  • Updated
  • 0

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 7, Lincoln Southeast 5

Lincoln North Star 7-7, Lincoln Northeast 1-10

Lincoln Pius X 2-1, Lincoln East 1-2

Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln High 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas at North Bend Central

Auburn 14, Syracuse 2

Aurora 14, Columbus Lakeview 8

Bellevue East 13, Omaha South 1

Bennington at Norris

Blue River at Polk County

Bishop Neumann at DC West/Concordia

Chadron at McCook

Cozad at Chase County

Cozad 9, Gering 8

Crete at Beatrice

Fillmore Central/EM at Minden

Fort Calhoun at Arlington

Fremont 12, Omaha Bryan 0

Fremont 19, South Sioux City 0

Gering 7, Gothenburg 5

Gothenburg at Chase County

Grand Island 8-, Kearney 5-

Gretna 9, Hastings 0

Guardian Angels CC at Yutan/Mead

Hastings SC at St. Paul

Hastings SC 13, Twin River 1

Kearney Catholic 9, Lexington 1

Logan View/SS 11, Pierce 3

Raymond Central 9, Milford 1 

Millard North at Omaha Northwest

Nebraska City 11, Plattsmouth 0

North Platte 15, Chadron 5

Northwest 10, Holdrege 0

Omaha Bryan at South Sioux City

Omaha Burke at Elkhorn South

Omaha Gross 14, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 1

Omaha North at Bellevue West

Omaha Skutt 11, Omaha Mercy 0

Omaha Westside at Elkhorn

Papillion-La Vista South 10, Papillion-La Vista 0

Ponca at Logan View/SS

Ponca 19, Pierce 16

Seward 3, Grand Island CC 2

Scottsbluff at McCook

Scottsbluff at North Platte

Fairbury 16, Southern/Diller-Odell 4

St. Joe Lafayette, Mo. 8, Falls City 2

St. Paul 9, Twin River 0

Wahoo 18, Platteview 0

Waverly 6, Ralston 5

Wayne at NEN

West Point-Beemer at Boone Central

HIGHLIGHTS

Auburn 14, Syracuse 2: Ella Matteen hit a homer, Harmony Franke hit a triple and Jaeleigh Darnell and Cailyn Erickson each hit a double for Auburn.

Aurora 14, Columbus Lakeview 8: Rylee Olsen hit two home runs, finishing with three hits and four RBIs for Aurora.

Columbus 7, Lincoln Southeast 5: Tayler Braun tallied four hits for the Discoverers. Reagan Kjeldgaard and Alexis Hubbard each hit homers for the Knights.

Gretna 9, Hastings 0: Katlee Higdon hit a double and a homer on three at-bats while recording four RBIs for Gretna.

Nebraska City 11, Plattsmouth 0: Kendyl Schmitz threw 11 strikeouts in five innings for Nebraska City.

Raymond Central 9, Milford 1: Raymond Central's Kynzee McFadden hit a double, a homer and recorded three RBIs.

Seward 3, Grand Island CC 2: Sydney Parra hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to give Seward the lead.

Wahoo 18, Platteview 0: Autumn Iversen hit two doubles and scored three runs for Wahoo. Pitcher Jaiden Swanson allowed no hits and pitched seven strikeouts in three innings.

Waverly 6, Ralston 5: Tied 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth, Alexis Shepherd drew a walk for Waverly, allowing Malia Thoms to touch home and win in a walk-off. Peyton Krumland and Maci Steckelberg each hit a home run for the Vikings.

SOUTHEAST INVITATIONAL

At Doris Bair Complex

Saturday's games

Pool 1

Lincoln Southeast vs. Norfolk, 8 a.m.

Lincoln Southeast vs. McCook, to follow

McCook vs. Norfolk, to follow

Pool 2

Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Southwest, 8 a.m.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Elkhorn, to follow

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, to follow

Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Pius X, 8 a.m.

Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Marian, to follow

Omaha Marian vs. Elkhorn, to follow

Pool 3

Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus, 8 a.m.

Columbus vs. Kearney, to follow

Kearney vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow

Bellevue East vs. Kearney, 8 a.m.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Bellevue East, to follow

Columbus vs. Bellevue East, to follow

Pool 4

Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Skutt, 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, to follow

Fremont vs. Lincoln North Star, to follow

Grand Island vs. Fremont, 3:30 p.m.

Omaha Skutt vs. Fremont, to follow

Omaha Skutt vs. Grand Island, to follow

Pool 5

North Platte vs. Lincoln East, 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln East vs. Norris, to follow

Blair vs. Lincoln East, to follow

Norris vs. Blair, 3:30 p.m.

Blair vs. North Platte, to follow

Norris vs. North Platte, to follow

High school softball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 3 Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News