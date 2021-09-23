Prep softball scores, 9/23

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 7, Lincoln Southeast 5
Lincoln North Star 7-7, Lincoln Northeast 1-10
Lincoln Pius X 2-1, Lincoln East 1-2
Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln High 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas at North Bend Central
Auburn 14, Syracuse 2
Aurora 14, Columbus Lakeview 8
Bellevue East 13, Omaha South 1
Bennington at Norris
Blue River at Polk County
Bishop Neumann at DC West/Concordia
Chadron at McCook
Cozad at Chase County
Cozad 9, Gering 8
Crete at Beatrice
Fillmore Central/EM at Minden
Fort Calhoun at Arlington
Fremont 12, Omaha Bryan 0
Fremont 19, South Sioux City 0
Gering 7, Gothenburg 5
Gothenburg at Chase County
Grand Island 8-, Kearney 5-
Gretna 9, Hastings 0
Guardian Angels CC at Yutan/Mead
Hastings SC at St. Paul
Hastings SC 13, Twin River 1
Kearney Catholic 9, Lexington 1
Logan View/SS 11, Pierce 3
Raymond Central 9, Milford 1
Millard North at Omaha Northwest
Nebraska City 11, Plattsmouth 0
North Platte 15, Chadron 5
Northwest 10, Holdrege 0
Omaha Bryan at South Sioux City
Omaha Burke at Elkhorn South
Omaha Gross 14, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 1
Omaha North at Bellevue West
Omaha Skutt 11, Omaha Mercy 0
Omaha Westside at Elkhorn
Papillion-La Vista South 10, Papillion-La Vista 0
Ponca at Logan View/SS
Ponca 19, Pierce 16
Seward 3, Grand Island CC 2
Scottsbluff at McCook
Scottsbluff at North Platte
Fairbury 16, Southern/Diller-Odell 4
St. Joe Lafayette, Mo. 8, Falls City 2
St. Paul 9, Twin River 0
Wahoo 18, Platteview 0
Waverly 6, Ralston 5
Wayne at NEN
West Point-Beemer at Boone Central
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 14, Syracuse 2: Ella Matteen hit a homer, Harmony Franke hit a triple and Jaeleigh Darnell and Cailyn Erickson each hit a double for Auburn.
Aurora 14, Columbus Lakeview 8: Rylee Olsen hit two home runs, finishing with three hits and four RBIs for Aurora.
Columbus 7, Lincoln Southeast 5: Tayler Braun tallied four hits for the Discoverers. Reagan Kjeldgaard and Alexis Hubbard each hit homers for the Knights.
Gretna 9, Hastings 0: Katlee Higdon hit a double and a homer on three at-bats while recording four RBIs for Gretna.
Nebraska City 11, Plattsmouth 0: Kendyl Schmitz threw 11 strikeouts in five innings for Nebraska City.
Raymond Central 9, Milford 1: Raymond Central's Kynzee McFadden hit a double, a homer and recorded three RBIs.
Seward 3, Grand Island CC 2: Sydney Parra hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to give Seward the lead.
Wahoo 18, Platteview 0: Autumn Iversen hit two doubles and scored three runs for Wahoo. Pitcher Jaiden Swanson allowed no hits and pitched seven strikeouts in three innings.
Waverly 6, Ralston 5: Tied 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth, Alexis Shepherd drew a walk for Waverly, allowing Malia Thoms to touch home and win in a walk-off. Peyton Krumland and Maci Steckelberg each hit a home run for the Vikings.
SOUTHEAST INVITATIONAL
At Doris Bair Complex
Saturday's games
Pool 1
Lincoln Southeast vs. Norfolk, 8 a.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. McCook, to follow
McCook vs. Norfolk, to follow
Pool 2
Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Southwest, 8 a.m.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Elkhorn, to follow
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, to follow
Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Pius X, 8 a.m.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Marian, to follow
Omaha Marian vs. Elkhorn, to follow
Pool 3
Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus, 8 a.m.
Columbus vs. Kearney, to follow
Kearney vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow
Bellevue East vs. Kearney, 8 a.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Bellevue East, to follow
Columbus vs. Bellevue East, to follow
Pool 4
Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Skutt, 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, to follow
Fremont vs. Lincoln North Star, to follow
Grand Island vs. Fremont, 3:30 p.m.
Omaha Skutt vs. Fremont, to follow
Omaha Skutt vs. Grand Island, to follow
Pool 5
North Platte vs. Lincoln East, 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln East vs. Norris, to follow