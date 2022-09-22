Prep softball scores, 9/22

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 11-, Lincoln Southeast 8-

Freeman 13, Lincoln Northwest 0

Lincoln East 16-, Lincoln Pius X 9-

Lincoln North Star 4-, Lincoln Northeast 3-

Lincoln Southwest 10, Lincoln High 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington at Fort Calhoun

Beatrice at Crete

Bennington 9, Norris 1

Bishop Neumann 13, DC West 0

Blue River 8, York 6

Boone Central 15, Cuming County 6

Columbus Lakeview at Aurora

Cozad at Chadron

Cozad at Scottsbluff

Elkhorn South 11, Bellevue East 0

Elkhorn at Omaha Westside

FCEMF 12, Minden 0

Fairbury at Southern/Diller-Odell

Fremont 10, Omaha Bryan 0

Fremont 13, South Sioux City 7

Gothenburg at Chadron

Gothenburg at Scottsbluff

Grand Island 7-, Kearney 6-

Gretna 2, Millard North 0

HAC 11, Southern Valley/Alma 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 15, Twin River 0

Highway 91 at O'Neill

Kearney Catholic 10, Lexington 2

Logan View/S-S 8, Pierce 7

McCook at Chase County, ccd.

McCook at Gering, ccd.

Milford 13, Raymond Central 1

Millard South 9, Papillion-La Vista 8

NEN at Wayne

Nebraska City 13, Plattsmouth 1

North Bend Central at Aquinas

North Platte at Chase County, ccd.

North Platte at Gering

Omaha Bryan 15, South Sioux City 2

Omaha Central 15, Omaha Buena Vista 4

Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne

Omaha Marian 11, Omaha Burke 0

Omaha Mercy at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Westview 12, Omaha South 0

Papillion-La Vista South at Millard West

Pierce at Ponca

Polk County at Blue River

Polk County 10, York 6

Ponca 14, Logan View/S-S 3

Seward at Grand Island CC

St. Joe Lafayette, MO 3, Falls City 0

St. Paul at Hastings St. Cecilia

St Paul 7, Twin River 3

Syracuse at Auburn

Wahoo 17, Platteview 0

Waverly 9, Ralston 1

Yutan/Mead 8, Guardian Angels CC 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 11, Lincoln Southeast 8: Down 11-4 entering the final frame, Lincoln Southeast rallied for four runs but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback. Abby Cook and Kalli Mckeon each had two RBIs for the Knights.

Freeman 13, Lincoln Northwest 0: Freeman's Kloey Johnson had a big night, going 3-3 with four RBIs, including an inside-the-park home run. Paige Mahler pitched all three innings without allowing a hit and struck out four batters.

Fremont 10, Omaha Bryan 0: Fremont's Makenna McGee pitched a four inning complete game shutout, allowing just one hit and striking out five. Jenna McClain went 3-3 with two RBIs for the Tigers. Zoey Bisson, Ella Cooper and Avery Gossett each hit a home run.

Fremont 13, South Sioux City 7: Trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Fremont erupted for six runs to take the lead once and for all. Avery Gossett homered and knocked in three RBIs. Zoey Bisson also added three RBIs in the victory.

Grand Island 7, Kearney 6: Briannah Kutschkau had two hits and an RBI to help lead Grand Island to a close victory. Kearney scored two runs in the sixth inning to make it a one-run game but was unable to find the equalizer in the final frame.