Prep softball scores, 9/22

West Point-Beemer vs. Tekamah-Herman

HIGHLIGHTS

Auburn 7, Omaha Mercy 6: Kylie Allen pitched a complete striking out nine while holding off a late Mercy rally.

Crete 12, Milford 0: Jordyn Coe hit two home runs while Lexi Mach struck out six over three innings for the Class C No. 9 Cardinals. Kaitlyn Klug hit a double for the Eagles.

Beatrice 10, Ralston 2: Rylee Pangborn hit a two-run home run while the Lady Orange scored seven runs in the first three innings to run away from the Rams.

Fairbury 12, Falls City 4: Jordan Tracy had four hits including a home run with a team leading five RBIs for the Class C No. 2 Jeffs. Madison Jones had a three-run homer and finished the night with four RBIs for the Tigers.

Lincoln Northeast 6, Columbus 3: Kaylin Phillips hit a home run with three RBIs while Maddi Duncan pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.

Lincoln Pius X 7, Columbus 2: Lexi Zahourek, Mackenzi Harrel and Alisha Huber each had two hits and Eli Just struck out five to earn the win for Pius X.