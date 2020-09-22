 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep softball scores, 9/22
View Comments
agate

Prep softball scores, 9/22

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast 6, Columbus 3

Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Pius X 7, Columbus 2

Lincoln Southwest 16-x Kearney 6-x

Norfolk 4-0, Lincoln East 2-2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn 7, Omaha Mercy 6

Aurora 11, Blue River 1

Beatrice 10, Ralston 2

Boone Central 12, Ord 4

Centennial vs. Polk County

Central City 25, Schuyler 3

Cozad vs. Chase County

Crete 12, Milford 0

Fairbury 12, Fairbury 4

Gering vs. Chadron

Gothenburg vs. Minden

Grand Island 0-x Fremont 6-x 

Grand Island CC vs. York

Guardian Angels CC vs. O'Neill

Hastings 10, Lexington 0

Hastings HC 4, Gothenburg 2

Highway 91 vs. Aquinas

Logan View/SS 12, Cass 4

Malcolm vs. Freeman

McCook vs. North Platte

Minden vs. Hastings SC

NEN 12, Arlington 4

Nebraska City 13, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 4

Northwest vs. Adams Central

Omaha Gross 12, Waverly 2

Omaha Marian 22, Millard North 4

Omaha Skutt 13, South Sioux City 0

Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue East

Papillion-La Vista South 13, Millard West 5

Raymond Central 5, Ashland-Greenwood 4

Seward 10, Bishop Neumann 6

Scottsbluff vs. Alliance (DH)

Southern/Diller-Odell 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7

Syracuse 10, Yutan/Mead 0

Twin River 13, Pierce 1

Wahoo 10, Grand Island CC 7

Wahoo 10, York 8

West Point-Beemer vs. Tekamah-Herman

HIGHLIGHTS

Auburn 7, Omaha Mercy 6: Kylie Allen pitched a complete striking out nine while holding off a late Mercy rally. 

Crete 12, Milford 0: Jordyn Coe hit two home runs while Lexi Mach struck out six over three innings for the Class C No. 9 Cardinals. Kaitlyn Klug hit a double for the Eagles. 

Beatrice 10, Ralston 2: Rylee Pangborn hit a two-run home run while the Lady Orange scored seven runs in the first three innings to run away from the Rams. 

Fairbury 12, Falls City 4: Jordan Tracy had four hits including a home run with a team leading five RBIs for the Class C No. 2 Jeffs. Madison Jones had a three-run homer and finished the night with four RBIs for the Tigers.  

Lincoln Northeast 6, Columbus 3: Kaylin Phillips hit a home run with three RBIs while Maddi Duncan pitched a complete game with five strikeouts. 

Lincoln Pius X 7, Columbus 2: Lexi Zahourek, Mackenzi Harrel and Alisha Huber each had two hits and Eli Just struck out five to earn the win for Pius X.

Lincoln Southwest 16, Kearney 6: Emma Hain hit two doubles to drive in a game-high five runs while teammates Ashley Smetter, Skylar Peiper and Taylor Korecky each had two RBIs.  

Nebraska City 13, Duchesne/Roncalli 4: Emilee Marth hit a home run out of the lead off spot while Sydni Tellez led the Pioneers with three RBIs. 

Omaha Gross 12, Waverly 2: Brooklyn Kottich hit two home runs including a game-high six RBIs to upset the Class B No. 10 Vikings. Sydney Griffin had an RBI for Waverly.

Raymond Central 5, Ashland-Greenwood 4: Calleigh Osmera sealed the walk-off win after scoring on a passed ball. Piper Boggs hit a double with an RBI for the Bluejays. 

Seward 10, Bishop-Neumann 6: Claire Geidel and Lauryn Parra each had a team-high three RBIs while Sydney Parra pitched a complete game with six strikeouts for the Bluejays. Hattie Bohac drove in three runs for the Cavaliers. 

Southern/Diller-Odell 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7: Alyssa Salts reached base on an error resulting in the game winning run in the seventh. Molly Richartik hit a home run for the Wolverines. 

Syracuse 10, Yutan/Mead 0: Sydney Wellstandt struck out five batters while Madison Kreifels had a game-high two RBIs. 

Wahoo 10, Grand Island CC 7: Wahoo capitalized on five Crusader errors scoring seven runs in the last two innings. Harper Hancock hit a double with an RBI. 

Wahoo 10, York 8: Wahoo scored three runs in the fifth to rally. Harper Hancock was 2-for-3 with four RBIs for the Warriors. Cori Combs and Ellie Peterson each drove in two for York.

High school softball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News