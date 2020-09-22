Prep softball scores, 9/22

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast 6, Columbus 3
Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Pius X 7, Columbus 2
Lincoln Southwest 16-x Kearney 6-x
Norfolk 4-0, Lincoln East 2-2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn 7, Omaha Mercy 6
Aurora 11, Blue River 1
Beatrice 10, Ralston 2
Boone Central 12, Ord 4
Centennial vs. Polk County
Central City 25, Schuyler 3
Cozad vs. Chase County
Crete 12, Milford 0
Fairbury 12, Fairbury 4
Gering vs. Chadron
Gothenburg vs. Minden
Grand Island 0-x Fremont 6-x
Grand Island CC vs. York
Guardian Angels CC vs. O'Neill
Hastings 10, Lexington 0
Hastings HC 4, Gothenburg 2
Highway 91 vs. Aquinas
Logan View/SS 12, Cass 4
Malcolm vs. Freeman
McCook vs. North Platte
Minden vs. Hastings SC
NEN 12, Arlington 4
Nebraska City 13, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 4
Northwest vs. Adams Central
Omaha Gross 12, Waverly 2
Omaha Marian 22, Millard North 4
Omaha Skutt 13, South Sioux City 0
Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue East
Papillion-La Vista South 13, Millard West 5
Raymond Central 5, Ashland-Greenwood 4
Seward 10, Bishop Neumann 6
Scottsbluff vs. Alliance (DH)
Southern/Diller-Odell 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7
Syracuse 10, Yutan/Mead 0
Twin River 13, Pierce 1
Wahoo 10, Grand Island CC 7
Wahoo 10, York 8
West Point-Beemer vs. Tekamah-Herman
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 7, Omaha Mercy 6: Kylie Allen pitched a complete striking out nine while holding off a late Mercy rally.
Crete 12, Milford 0: Jordyn Coe hit two home runs while Lexi Mach struck out six over three innings for the Class C No. 9 Cardinals. Kaitlyn Klug hit a double for the Eagles.
Beatrice 10, Ralston 2: Rylee Pangborn hit a two-run home run while the Lady Orange scored seven runs in the first three innings to run away from the Rams.
Fairbury 12, Falls City 4: Jordan Tracy had four hits including a home run with a team leading five RBIs for the Class C No. 2 Jeffs. Madison Jones had a three-run homer and finished the night with four RBIs for the Tigers.
Lincoln Northeast 6, Columbus 3: Kaylin Phillips hit a home run with three RBIs while Maddi Duncan pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.
Lincoln Pius X 7, Columbus 2: Lexi Zahourek, Mackenzi Harrel and Alisha Huber each had two hits and Eli Just struck out five to earn the win for Pius X.
Lincoln Southwest 16, Kearney 6: Emma Hain hit two doubles to drive in a game-high five runs while teammates Ashley Smetter, Skylar Peiper and Taylor Korecky each had two RBIs.
Nebraska City 13, Duchesne/Roncalli 4: Emilee Marth hit a home run out of the lead off spot while Sydni Tellez led the Pioneers with three RBIs.
Omaha Gross 12, Waverly 2: Brooklyn Kottich hit two home runs including a game-high six RBIs to upset the Class B No. 10 Vikings. Sydney Griffin had an RBI for Waverly.
Raymond Central 5, Ashland-Greenwood 4: Calleigh Osmera sealed the walk-off win after scoring on a passed ball. Piper Boggs hit a double with an RBI for the Bluejays.
Seward 10, Bishop-Neumann 6: Claire Geidel and Lauryn Parra each had a team-high three RBIs while Sydney Parra pitched a complete game with six strikeouts for the Bluejays. Hattie Bohac drove in three runs for the Cavaliers.
Southern/Diller-Odell 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7: Alyssa Salts reached base on an error resulting in the game winning run in the seventh. Molly Richartik hit a home run for the Wolverines.
Syracuse 10, Yutan/Mead 0: Sydney Wellstandt struck out five batters while Madison Kreifels had a game-high two RBIs.
Wahoo 10, Grand Island CC 7: Wahoo capitalized on five Crusader errors scoring seven runs in the last two innings. Harper Hancock hit a double with an RBI.
Wahoo 10, York 8: Wahoo scored three runs in the fifth to rally. Harper Hancock was 2-for-3 with four RBIs for the Warriors. Cori Combs and Ellie Peterson each drove in two for York.
