Prep softball scores, 9/21

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X 7, Lincoln North Star 3
Lincoln Southwest 4-10, Kearney 2-0
Norfolk 5-3, Lincoln East 3-4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas 9, Highway 91 3
Aurora 11, Blue River 1
Beatrice 8, Ralston 0
Bishop Neumann 11, Seward 8
Boone Central 8, Ord 0
Centennial 13, Polk County 5
Central City 14, Hershey 0
Cozad 10, Chase County 0
Crete 6, Milford 4
Elkhorn North 17, Plattsmouth 4
Elkhorn South at Elkhorn
Falls City 10, Fairbury 3
Freeman 4, Malcolm 1
Fremont 8-, Grand Island 5-
Gering 16, Chadron 5
Gothenburg 12, Minden 0
Guardian Angels CC 11, O'Neill 2
Grand Island CC 13, York 2
Hastings 11, Lexington 1
Hastings SC 13, Gothenburg 1
Hastings SC 15, Minden 1
Hershey vs. Schuyler
Logan View/SS at Cass
Millard North at Omaha Marian
Nebraska City 15, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 3
NEN 7, Arlington 6
North Platte 13, McCook 1
Northwest 6, Adams Central 1
Omaha Burke 7, Omaha Westside 4
Omaha Central 7, Bellevue West 4
Omaha Gross 6, Waverly 3
Omaha Mercy 3, Auburn 2
Omaha Northwest at Millard West
Omaha Skutt 16, South Sioux City 1
Omaha South at Gretna
Pierce 14, Twin River 10
Raymond Central 15, Ashland-Greenwood 6
Schuyler at Central City
Scottsbluff 10, Alliance 0
Southern/Diller-Odell 11, Wilber-Clatonia 4
St. Paul 8-, CCV 6-
Tekamah-Herman 20, West Point-Beemer 8
Wayne 13, Ponca 1
Wahoo 7, Grand Island CC 2
Wahoo 10, York 2
Yutan/Mead 10, Weeping Water 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 8, Ralston 0: Paisley Belding paced the Lady Orange with three hits and three RBIs.
Crete 6, Milford 4: Mackenzie Steuer struck out 14 for the Cardinals. Kaitlin Kontor had three hits for the Eagles.
Falls City 10, Fairbury 3: Madi Jones drove in three and homered for Falls City. Casidy Sipek and Aspen DeFrain each had two hits for the Jeffs.
Grand Island CC 13, York 2: Lauryn Mattox hit a two-run homer for the Dukes.
Lincoln East 4, Norfolk 3: Morgan Adams and Berkley Hatten led the Spartans with two hits and two RBIs each.
Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 2: Madison Divis had three RBIs for Lincoln Southwest, including a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Lincoln Southwest 10, Kearney 0: Sam Bank pitched four no-hit innings for Lincoln Southwest. Mack Mlnarik also drove in three runs.
Nebraska City 15, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 3: Eight Pioneers recorded a hit, and six had two.
Norfolk 5, Lincoln East 3: Kyndal Colon homered and had three RBIs for Lincoln East.
Omaha Gross 6, Waverly 3: Megan Brinkman had three hits and Tenley Kozal had two RBIs for Waverly.
Omaha Mercy 3, Auburn 2: Jaeleigh Darnell hit a two-run homer for the Bulldogs.
Raymond Central 15, Ashland-Greenwood 6: Kynzee McFadden led the Mustangs, going 4-for-4 with seven RBIs. Danielle Tonjes homered for the Bluejays.
Wahoo 7, Grand Island CC 2: Autumn Iversen collected four hits, including a home run to lead Wahoo.
Wahoo 10, York 2: Jaiden Swanson struck out nine and allowed just two runs on two hits for the Warriors.