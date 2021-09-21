Prep softball scores, 9/21

St. Paul 8-, CCV 6-

Tekamah-Herman 20, West Point-Beemer 8

Wayne 13, Ponca 1

Wahoo 7, Grand Island CC 2

Wahoo 10, York 2

Yutan/Mead 10, Weeping Water 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 8, Ralston 0: Paisley Belding paced the Lady Orange with three hits and three RBIs.

Crete 6, Milford 4: Mackenzie Steuer struck out 14 for the Cardinals. Kaitlin Kontor had three hits for the Eagles.

Falls City 10, Fairbury 3: Madi Jones drove in three and homered for Falls City. Casidy Sipek and Aspen DeFrain each had two hits for the Jeffs.

Grand Island CC 13, York 2: Lauryn Mattox hit a two-run homer for the Dukes.

Lincoln East 4, Norfolk 3: Morgan Adams and Berkley Hatten led the Spartans with two hits and two RBIs each.

Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 2: Madison Divis had three RBIs for Lincoln Southwest, including a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning.