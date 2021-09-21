 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/21
agate

Prep softball scores, 9/21

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Pius X 7, Lincoln North Star 3

Lincoln Southwest 4-10, Kearney 2-0

Norfolk 5-3, Lincoln East 3-4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas 9, Highway 91 3

Aurora 11, Blue River 1

Beatrice 8, Ralston 0

Bishop Neumann 11, Seward 8

Boone Central 8, Ord 0

Centennial 13, Polk County 5

Central City 14, Hershey 0

Cozad 10, Chase County 0

Crete 6, Milford 4

Elkhorn North 17, Plattsmouth 4

Elkhorn South at Elkhorn

Falls City 10, Fairbury 3

Freeman 4, Malcolm 1

Fremont 8-, Grand Island 5-

Gering 16, Chadron 5

Gothenburg 12, Minden 0

Guardian Angels CC 11, O'Neill 2

Grand Island CC 13, York 2

Hastings 11, Lexington 1

Hastings SC 13, Gothenburg 1

Hastings SC 15, Minden 1

Hershey vs. Schuyler

Logan View/SS at Cass

Millard North at Omaha Marian

Nebraska City 15, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 3

NEN 7, Arlington 6

North Platte 13, McCook 1

Northwest 6, Adams Central 1

Omaha Burke 7, Omaha Westside 4

Omaha Central 7, Bellevue West 4

Omaha Gross 6, Waverly 3

Omaha Mercy 3, Auburn 2

Omaha Northwest at Millard West

Omaha Skutt 16, South Sioux City 1

Omaha South at Gretna

Pierce 14, Twin River 10

Raymond Central 15, Ashland-Greenwood 6

Schuyler at Central City

Scottsbluff 10, Alliance 0

Southern/Diller-Odell 11, Wilber-Clatonia 4

St. Paul 8-, CCV 6-

Tekamah-Herman 20, West Point-Beemer 8

Wayne 13, Ponca 1

Wahoo 7, Grand Island CC 2

Wahoo 10, York 2

Yutan/Mead 10, Weeping Water 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 8, Ralston 0: Paisley Belding paced the Lady Orange with three hits and three RBIs.

Crete 6, Milford 4: Mackenzie Steuer struck out 14 for the Cardinals. Kaitlin Kontor had three hits for the Eagles.

Falls City 10, Fairbury 3: Madi Jones drove in three and homered for Falls City. Casidy Sipek and Aspen DeFrain each had two hits for the Jeffs.

Grand Island CC 13, York 2: Lauryn Mattox hit a two-run homer for the Dukes.

Lincoln East 4, Norfolk 3: Morgan Adams and Berkley Hatten led the Spartans with two hits and two RBIs each.

Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 2: Madison Divis had three RBIs for Lincoln Southwest, including a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Lincoln Southwest 10, Kearney 0: Sam Bank pitched four no-hit innings for Lincoln Southwest. Mack Mlnarik also drove in three runs.

Nebraska City 15, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 3: Eight Pioneers recorded a hit, and six had two.

Norfolk 5, Lincoln East 3: Kyndal Colon homered and had three RBIs for Lincoln East.

Omaha Gross 6, Waverly 3: Megan Brinkman had three hits and Tenley Kozal had two RBIs for Waverly.

Omaha Mercy 3, Auburn 2: Jaeleigh Darnell hit a two-run homer for the Bulldogs.

Raymond Central 15, Ashland-Greenwood 6: Kynzee McFadden led the Mustangs, going 4-for-4 with seven RBIs. Danielle Tonjes homered for the Bluejays.

Wahoo 7, Grand Island CC 2: Autumn Iversen collected four hits, including a home run to lead Wahoo.

Wahoo 10, York 2: Jaiden Swanson struck out nine and allowed just two runs on two hits for the Warriors.

High school softball logo 2014
