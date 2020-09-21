Prep softball scores, 9/21

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 4-3, Kearney 1-4
Lincoln Pius X 21, Lincoln High 8
Lincoln North Star 2, Millard South 1
Lincoln Southeast 15-14, Lincoln Northeast 4-0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 10, Weeping Water 2
Bellevue East 7, Bennington 4
Central City 7, Ord 2
Central City 6, Southern Valley/Alma 3
DC West/Concordia 17, Fort Calhoun 8
Elkhorn North 19, Platteview 13
Elkhorn South 12, Gretna 10
Fairbury 6, Auburn 3
Fillmore Central/EM 13, Blue River 12
Fillmore Central/EM 14, St. Paul 1
Fremont 12-16, Columbus 1-5
Grand Island CC 9, Adams Central 3
Gothenburg 11, CCV 1
Highway 91 7, North Bend Central 4
Kearney Catholic 10, Hastings SC 8
Lexington 9, Holdrege 2
Nebraska City 12, Cass 2
Norris 3, Waverly 2
Northwest 8, York 0
Omaha Mercy 14, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Westside 16, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 4
Papillion-La Vista 10, Bellevue West 2
Seward 12, Columbus Lakeview 0
Southern Valley/Alma 8, Ord 4
St. Paul 12, Blue River 0
Syracuse 9, Logan View/SS 5
HIGHLIGHTS
Ashland-Greenwood 10, Weeping Water 2: Piper Boggs' three-run home run in the sixth inning put the game away for the Bluejays.
Fairbury 6, Auburn 3: Jami Mains struck out 10 and scattered six hits to lead Fairbury. Darnell had three hits for Auburn.
Fillmore Central/EM 14, St. Paul 1: Gaston hit a grand slam for Fillmore Central/EM.
Fillmore Centra/EM 13, Blue River 12: Taylor Hayes had three hits and four RBIs, and Allie Neujahr added three hits for Blue River.
Kearney 4, Lincoln East 3: Sophi Junker had the go-ahead home run in the sixth and a triple for the Bearcats in the second game of the doubleheader.
Lincoln East 4, Kearney 1: Emilee Haggadone hit a three-run home run and Campbell Petrick tossed seven strong innings to lift the Spartans.
Norris 3, Waverly 2: Alexis Bishoff hit the game-winning single in the sixth inning. Sydney Griffin had a hit, walk and run scored to lead the Vikings.
Seward 12, Columbus Lakeview 0: Hannah Benedict hit a two-run homer and Claire Geidel had three hits for the Bluejays.
Syracuse 9, Logan View/SS 5: Suzy Shanks pitched all seven innings while contributing two hits for the Rockets.
