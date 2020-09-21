Prep softball scores, 9/21

Kearney 4, Lincoln East 3: Sophi Junker had the go-ahead home run in the sixth and a triple for the Bearcats in the second game of the doubleheader.

Lincoln East 4, Kearney 1: Emilee Haggadone hit a three-run home run and Campbell Petrick tossed seven strong innings to lift the Spartans.

Norris 3, Waverly 2: Alexis Bishoff hit the game-winning single in the sixth inning. Sydney Griffin had a hit, walk and run scored to lead the Vikings.

Seward 12, Columbus Lakeview 0: Hannah Benedict hit a two-run homer and Claire Geidel had three hits for the Bluejays.

Syracuse 9, Logan View/SS 5: Suzy Shanks pitched all seven innings while contributing two hits for the Rockets.

