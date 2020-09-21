 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/21
Prep softball scores, 9/21

  • Updated
Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 4-3, Kearney 1-4 

Lincoln Pius X 21, Lincoln High 8 

Lincoln North Star 2, Millard South 1

Lincoln Southeast 15-14, Lincoln Northeast 4-0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 10, Weeping Water 2

Bellevue East 7, Bennington 4

Central City 7, Ord 2

Central City 6, Southern Valley/Alma 3

DC West/Concordia 17, Fort Calhoun 8

Elkhorn North 19, Platteview 13

Elkhorn South 12, Gretna 10

Fairbury 6, Auburn 3

Fillmore Central/EM 13, Blue River 12

Fillmore Central/EM 14, St. Paul 1

Fremont 12-16, Columbus 1-5

Grand Island CC 9, Adams Central 3

Gothenburg 11, CCV 1

Highway 91 7, North Bend Central 4

Kearney Catholic 10, Hastings SC 8

Lexington 9, Holdrege 2

Nebraska City 12, Cass 2 

Norris 3, Waverly 2

Northwest 8, York 0

Omaha Mercy 14, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Westside 16, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 4

Papillion-La Vista 10, Bellevue West 2

Seward 12, Columbus Lakeview 0

Southern Valley/Alma 8, Ord 4

St. Paul 12, Blue River 0

Syracuse 9, Logan View/SS 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Ashland-Greenwood 10, Weeping Water 2: Piper Boggs' three-run home run in the sixth inning put the game away for the Bluejays.

Fairbury 6, Auburn 3: Jami Mains struck out 10 and scattered six hits to lead Fairbury. Darnell had three hits for Auburn.

Fillmore Central/EM 14, St. Paul 1: Gaston hit a grand slam for Fillmore Central/EM.

Fillmore Centra/EM 13, Blue River 12: Taylor Hayes had three hits and four RBIs, and Allie Neujahr added three hits for Blue River.

Kearney 4, Lincoln East 3: Sophi Junker had the go-ahead home run in the sixth and a triple for the Bearcats in the second game of the doubleheader.

Lincoln East 4, Kearney 1: Emilee Haggadone hit a three-run home run and Campbell Petrick tossed seven strong innings to lift the Spartans. 

Norris 3, Waverly 2: Alexis Bishoff hit the game-winning single in the sixth inning. Sydney Griffin had a hit, walk and run scored to lead the Vikings.

Seward 12, Columbus Lakeview 0: Hannah Benedict hit a two-run homer and Claire Geidel had three hits for the Bluejays. 

Syracuse 9, Logan View/SS 5: Suzy Shanks pitched all seven innings while contributing two hits for the Rockets. 

High school softball logo 2014

 

