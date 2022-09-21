 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Ernie's in Ceresco
agate

Prep softball scores, 9/21

  • 0

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

O. Benson at Lincoln High, ccd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 12, O. North 0

O. Westside 1, O. Northwest 0, fft.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra Podcast: Assessing football scene after Week 4

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News