Prep softball scores, 9/21

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
O. Benson at Lincoln High, ccd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 12, O. North 0
O. Westside 1, O. Northwest 0, fft.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Softball
O. Benson at Lincoln High, ccd.
Bellevue West 12, O. North 0
O. Westside 1, O. Northwest 0, fft.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Check out Tim Gray's latest ratings of the state's high school softball scene.
The scores and highlights from Tuesday's softball games.
The scores and highlights from Monday's softball games.
Bussey and Schmidt combined for 30 strikeouts as the No. 4 Spartans and No. 7 Panthers split a doubleheader.
The scores and highlights from Wednesday's softball games.
The scores and highlights from Friday's softball games.
The scores and highlights from Thursday's softball games.
The Knights won four games early in the season before hitting a rut: “We just have to come out and play the game like we can play the game.”
The Badgers are at their best when they're "taking advantage and putting pressure" on teams, and they capitalized on Waverly errors to open big early lead in 11-1 win.
We're through our first weekend of prep softball and it's time to see how teams stack up going into a full week.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.