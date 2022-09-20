Prep softball scores, 9/20

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southwest 12-12, Kearney 2-1
Norfolk 2-, Lincoln East 0-
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas
Ashland-Greenwood 12, Raymond Central 1
Aurora at Blue River
Beatrice 8, Ralston 1
Bellevue East at Omaha Burke
Bellevue West 8, Omaha Central 0
Bishop Neumann 8, Seward 2
Cass at Logan View/S-S
Central City 24, Schuyler 1
Cozad 14, Chase County 0
Crete at Milford
Elkhorn at Elkhorn South
Elkhorn North 11, Plattsmouth 10
Falls City 17, Fairbury 4
Freeman 5, Grand Island CC 3
Freeman at Wahoo
Freemont 5-4, Grand Island 3-10
Gering at Chadron
Gretna 9, Millard West 2
Guardian Angels CC at O'Neill
Hastings 11, Lexington 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 4, Gothenburg 3
Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Minden 3
Malcolm 17, Nebraska City 5
Minden at Gothenburg
NEN at Arlington
North Platte 4, McCook 2
Omaha Marian 6, Millard South 1
Omaha Mercy 12, Auburn 0
Omaha Northwest at Omaha North
Omaha Skutt 14, South Sioux City 2
Omaha South 12, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Westview 16, Omaha Buena Vista 1
Ord at Boone Central
Papillion-La Vista at Millard North
Pierce at Twin River
Polk County 10, Centennial 0
Scottsbluff at Alliance
St. Paul 10, CCV 2
Tekamah-Herman 11, Cuming County 0
Wahoo at Grand Island CC
Waverly 9, Omaha Gross 1
Wilber-Clatonia at Southern/Diller-Odell
Yutan/Mead 9, Fort Calhoun 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Aquinas 13, Highway 91 3: An eight-run first inning helped Aquinas get out to a lead they never surrendered. Claire Wisnieski led the Monarchs with four RBIs, including a three-run homer. Karmen Karpisek also homered.
Ashland-Greenwood 12, Raymond Central 1: Kaitlin Pfeiffer hit a home run and Kealie Riecken pitched four innings, allowing no earned runs.
Beatrice 8, Ralston 1: Beatrice's Paisley Belding knocked in a time-high three runs on three hits. Riley Schwisow hit a home run and pitched three inning in relief.
Bishop Neumann 8, Seward 2: Bishop Neumann hit four homeruns and Addison Sylliaasen pitched a complete game on 79 pitches, allowing just two earned runs and five hits.
Grand Island 10, Freemont 4: The Islanders rebounded well after dropping the first game of the doubleheader. Adriana Cabello had a strong game for the offense, coming up with three RBIs on two hits.
Fremont 5, Grand Island 3: Fremont's Maggie McClain knocked in the go-ahead run on a single in the top of the fifth inning. McClain had two RBIs on the day, including a sacrifice fly in the first inning.
Lincoln Southwest 12, Kearney 2: After entering the top of the fifth tied at two, Lincoln Southwest erupted for a 10 run inning. Mackenzie Mlnarik had three hits, including a two-run home run. Makenna Murphy also added a two-run home run for the Silver Hawks.
Lincoln Southwest 12, Kearney 1: It was a team effort for the Silver Hawks offense, with eight players logging at least one RBI. Brenly Noerrlinger, Mackenzie Mlnarik and Danielle Houlden each had two RBIs.
Omaha Mercy 12, Auburn 0: The Monarch's lineup came alive in their win, racking up nine hits and 10 RBIs in three innings. Auburn's Dakota Maher led the Bulldogs in hits with two.