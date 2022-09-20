Prep softball scores, 9/20

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southwest 12-12, Kearney 2-1

Norfolk 2-, Lincoln East 0-

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas

Ashland-Greenwood 12, Raymond Central 1

Aurora at Blue River

Beatrice 8, Ralston 1

Bellevue East at Omaha Burke

Bellevue West 8, Omaha Central 0

Bishop Neumann 8, Seward 2

Cass at Logan View/S-S

Central City 24, Schuyler 1

Cozad 14, Chase County 0

Crete at Milford

Elkhorn at Elkhorn South

Elkhorn North 11, Plattsmouth 10

Falls City 17, Fairbury 4

Freeman 5, Grand Island CC 3

Freeman at Wahoo

Freemont 5-4, Grand Island 3-10

Gering at Chadron

Gretna 9, Millard West 2

Guardian Angels CC at O'Neill

Hastings 11, Lexington 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 4, Gothenburg 3

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Minden 3

Malcolm 17, Nebraska City 5

Minden at Gothenburg

NEN at Arlington

North Platte 4, McCook 2

Omaha Marian 6, Millard South 1

Omaha Mercy 12, Auburn 0

Omaha Northwest at Omaha North

Omaha Skutt 14, South Sioux City 2

Omaha South 12, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Westview 16, Omaha Buena Vista 1

Ord at Boone Central

Papillion-La Vista at Millard North

Pierce at Twin River

Polk County 10, Centennial 0

Scottsbluff at Alliance

St. Paul 10, CCV 2

Tekamah-Herman 11, Cuming County 0

Wahoo at Grand Island CC

Waverly 9, Omaha Gross 1

Wilber-Clatonia at Southern/Diller-Odell

Yutan/Mead 9, Fort Calhoun 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Aquinas 13, Highway 91 3: An eight-run first inning helped Aquinas get out to a lead they never surrendered. Claire Wisnieski led the Monarchs with four RBIs, including a three-run homer. Karmen Karpisek also homered.

Ashland-Greenwood 12, Raymond Central 1: Kaitlin Pfeiffer hit a home run and Kealie Riecken pitched four innings, allowing no earned runs.

Beatrice 8, Ralston 1: Beatrice's Paisley Belding knocked in a time-high three runs on three hits. Riley Schwisow hit a home run and pitched three inning in relief.

Bishop Neumann 8, Seward 2: Bishop Neumann hit four homeruns and Addison Sylliaasen pitched a complete game on 79 pitches, allowing just two earned runs and five hits.

Grand Island 10, Freemont 4: The Islanders rebounded well after dropping the first game of the doubleheader. Adriana Cabello had a strong game for the offense, coming up with three RBIs on two hits.

Fremont 5, Grand Island 3: Fremont's Maggie McClain knocked in the go-ahead run on a single in the top of the fifth inning. McClain had two RBIs on the day, including a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Lincoln Southwest 12, Kearney 2: After entering the top of the fifth tied at two, Lincoln Southwest erupted for a 10 run inning. Mackenzie Mlnarik had three hits, including a two-run home run. Makenna Murphy also added a two-run home run for the Silver Hawks.

Lincoln Southwest 12, Kearney 1: It was a team effort for the Silver Hawks offense, with eight players logging at least one RBI. Brenly Noerrlinger, Mackenzie Mlnarik and Danielle Houlden each had two RBIs.

Omaha Mercy 12, Auburn 0: The Monarch's lineup came alive in their win, racking up nine hits and 10 RBIs in three innings. Auburn's Dakota Maher led the Bulldogs in hits with two.